White Roofs Gone Wrong: Simple Climate Adaptation Strategy Could Backfire

Reflecting sunlight can protect a neighborhood from scorching temperatures, but surrounding neighborhoods could suffer as a result.

A climate adaptation strategy designed to cool cities could unintentionally make nearby areas hotter, according to a new modeling study by Yu Cheng and Kaighin McColl.

This strategy, known as land radiative management (LRM), involves techniques like painting roofs and sidewalks white to reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption. While this effectively lowers temperatures within the LRM zone, it also disrupts weather patterns, reducing rainfall both inside and outside the zone.

Unintended Consequences on Local Climate

This poses a challenge for neighboring areas. Rainfall keeps soil moist, and as moisture evaporates, it cools the surrounding air. When precipitation decreases, less evaporation occurs, leading to higher temperatures. Inside the LRM zone, the cooling effect from sunlight reflection outweighs the warming caused by reduced soil moisture. However, neighboring areas don’t benefit from the reflective cooling but still experience the warming from lower rainfall. As a result, surrounding areas get hotter—and the heating effect is about 1–4 times as great as the cooling effect within the LRM zone.

If LRM is used within high-income areas bordering low-income areas, the technique could worsen climate inequity, the researchers warn.

Scale and Effectiveness of LRM

But if it’s applied over the right scale, LRM may still be beneficial. When used on areas smaller than about 1 kilometer across, LRM is unlikely to affect precipitation and cause unintended warming, the authors speculate. And if the technique is used over areas greater than 10 kilometers (6 miles) across, it will probably result in a much greater area experiencing cooling than warming, potentially making the trade-off worthwhile.

Reference: “Unexpected Warming From Land Radiative Management” by Yu Cheng and Kaighin A. McColl, 19 November 2024, Geophysical Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1029/2024GL112433

