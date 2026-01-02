Why Dermatologists Aren’t Recommending Collagen Supplements for Aging Skin

As people grow older, the body makes less of this protein. However, taking a supplement does not necessarily reverse signs of aging, according to a dermatologist.
Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body, forming much of the supportive “scaffold” in skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bone. In skin, collagen fibers help provide strength and resilience; with age and cumulative exposures such as ultraviolet radiation and tobacco smoke, collagen production and organization change, contributing to visible signs like fine lines, loss of firmness, and uneven texture.
Because of collagen’s central role in connective tissues, it has become a popular target for nutrition and “beauty-from-within” products aimed at supporting skin appearance and joint comfort.
Collagen supplements are oral products made from animal-derived collagen (commonly bovine, porcine, chicken, or marine sources). Many are formulated as “hydrolyzed collagen” (collagen peptides), meaning the protein has been prebroken into smaller fragments intended to be easier to digest and absorb. These supplements are often marketed with claims about improving elasticity, hydration, or reducing wrinkles, but evidence and quality can vary widely. But do they really work?
Farah Moustafa, MD, an assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and a dermatologist at Tufts Medical Center, explains: “Oral collagen supplements are not currently recommended as a treatment for skin aging, though they may be used alongside other options that are more effective and better supported by research.”
“While some studies suggest oral collagen supplements (particularly hydrolyzed collagen) may improve skin hydration and elasticity, others disagree. A recent meta-analysis of 23 randomized controlled trials found that studies supporting the use of collagen supplements were more likely to be low quality and funded by pharmaceutical companies, whereas high-quality studies with other funding sources did not find any benefit from collagen supplementation.”
How collagen functions in the body
She continues, “Collagen is a protein found throughout the body, including in skin, muscles, bones, and connective tissues. As we age, our body’s natural collagen production slows down, leading to signs of aging like wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint discomfort. But collagen needs to be broken down to be absorbed, so consuming it does not actually provide collagen to the parts of the body that might need it.
“Be aware that oral collagen supplements made from marine sources (seafood) run the risk of being contaminated with methylmercury. Additionally, supplements are not checked for safety or effectiveness before entering the marketplace. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, most oral collagen supplements currently in the marketplace lack third-party verification and do not have clear ingredient information.”
Proven ways to support collagen
She concludes, “A healthy dietary pattern provides your body with the nutrients necessary to build its own collagen. Be sure to get adequate protein and include foods rich in vitamin C like strawberries, kiwis, red bell peppers, and citrus fruits.
“Other lifestyle habits are important at maintaining collagen. Using sunscreen to protect against UV damage, regular use of a topical retinol/retinoid, and avoiding smoking can all help preserve collagen and prevent its breakdown.”
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Every day we hear do this, do that and then we hear don’t do any of those, do this.
Why are false claims allowed in the USA?
Shouldn’t these false claims be held accountable for their lies? I’ve spent $1000’s of dollars on health products from many different sources only to hear later that none of them work. Well, I want my money back.
Collegen is only one of many that I’ve tried for joint pain, back pain, knee pain, etc etc.
I’m sick of it!
I agree Cindy I’ve spent money I really didn’t have because some product swore it would work and was backed by studies. I’ve spent thousands of dollars on skincare and beauty gadgets like red light therapy. It’s just not fair for these companies to rip off hard working Americans who go broke and heart broken from products that don’t work all while they get richer. SOMEONE SHOULD DO SOMETHING😡🤬🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻
We have to do something and take responsibility for our own choices and manage our own insecurities and fears. There comes a point where we have to protect ourselves instead of expecting governing bodies to protect us from ourselves. You know, a scammer is gonna scam, and we have to learn, to not be duped.
Don’t listen what they say… listen yourself first. Collagen contains Glicyne abounded amino acid necessary for methylation and DNA protection creates sarkosine that starts autofagy. Collagen also contains signalling peptides that if you push them through excerrsise – elevated blood pressure to all parts of the body actually encourages fibroblasts to synthesis. A lot of these scientific “lies” are for us to be customers of corporate farma and not to live to long to bankrupt pension system😆 all the best. Stay strong…go to the gym lift eat fat and protein take Selenium D³ Omega3 and Iodine Reduce Carbs.
Than why dermatologists are so focused
Aesthetics and beauty by injections of different types proteins peptide etc like Gluthaione,Botox etc etc even Botox could be seriously dangerous hairs faces same things Dermatologist use even on young its just like people getting aware of supplements and their benefits so cheap materials by making expensive by dermatologist using them it was their own brands same products inside and getting away from their main expertise which are skin diseases and treating them
?wtf are u talking about. U make no sense!
How do you suggest we do that if we can’t afford to fund our own research and development? Individuals don’t have access to the tools necessary to make the best choices. We should be able to trust doctors, but even they need to be able to trust what they are told. How do we protect ourselves against big money without government regulations and the laws that are supposed to protect the “little guy” from those that prey on our insecurities and fears?
Scientifically proven to cause cancer= sunscreen. Show you that once people have there version of a factual opinion, nothing else matters. Not saying that there are aspects of this article which are true, the point that they are teaming you to take things that aren’t necessarily good for you
The website http://www.examne.com has scientists and researchers that review supplements of all types. It can be very useful for getting a trusted report on supplements. Here is a blurb from the website:
——–
Nutrition and supplement information you can trust
Examine analyzes and summarizes research to determine which supplements and non-pharmaceutical interventions work.
——–
A small portion of this site is free but full access requires a subscription.
Darn! Correct URL is http://www.examine.com
At the end where the article recommends sunscreen I decided to disregard it completely.
We know that sunscreen is often toxic, and blocks the health benefits provided by the sun.
I stopped taking collagen for over a year. I aged so rapidly & developed bags under my eyes & bad crows feet. Not to mention my nails were brittle, my hair thinned out, & my joints HURT dispite eating well. 2.5 months back into taking it & I’ll never stop using it again. I have reactions to sunscreen too so I definitely won’t be using that which worries me a bit since I live in Florida.
Jess, which collagen are you taking??
For joints there are supplements out there that include type two collagen. Generally types one and three for hair, skin, and nails…which I took for a few months and noticed it did noticably thicken the thin skin on my palms (the actual reason for my supplementing for better grip in a factory for handling fine columns of glass). It took about four months. Even when I discontinued collagen for a year my skin that had improved remained stronger. (I avoid eating meat which limits my dietary building blocks for collagen. If you normally eat a lot of quality meat and eggs and get vitamin c sources you might not see as dramatic an improvement). I also didn’t have enough glycine in my diet.