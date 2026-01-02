Why Dermatologists Aren’t Recommending Collagen Supplements for Aging Skin

As people grow older, the body makes less of this protein. However, taking a supplement does not necessarily reverse signs of aging, according to a dermatologist.

Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body, forming much of the supportive “scaffold” in skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bone. In skin, collagen fibers help provide strength and resilience; with age and cumulative exposures such as ultraviolet radiation and tobacco smoke, collagen production and organization change, contributing to visible signs like fine lines, loss of firmness, and uneven texture.

Because of collagen’s central role in connective tissues, it has become a popular target for nutrition and “beauty-from-within” products aimed at supporting skin appearance and joint comfort.

Collagen supplements are oral products made from animal-derived collagen (commonly bovine, porcine, chicken, or marine sources). Many are formulated as “hydrolyzed collagen” (collagen peptides), meaning the protein has been prebroken into smaller fragments intended to be easier to digest and absorb. These supplements are often marketed with claims about improving elasticity, hydration, or reducing wrinkles, but evidence and quality can vary widely. But do they really work?

Farah Moustafa, MD, an assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and a dermatologist at Tufts Medical Center, explains: “Oral collagen supplements are not currently recommended as a treatment for skin aging, though they may be used alongside other options that are more effective and better supported by research.”

“While some studies suggest oral collagen supplements (particularly hydrolyzed collagen) may improve skin hydration and elasticity, others disagree. A recent meta-analysis of 23 randomized controlled trials found that studies supporting the use of collagen supplements were more likely to be low quality and funded by pharmaceutical companies, whereas high-quality studies with other funding sources did not find any benefit from collagen supplementation.”

How collagen functions in the body

She continues, “Collagen is a protein found throughout the body, including in skin, muscles, bones, and connective tissues. As we age, our body’s natural collagen production slows down, leading to signs of aging like wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint discomfort. But collagen needs to be broken down to be absorbed, so consuming it does not actually provide collagen to the parts of the body that might need it.

“Be aware that oral collagen supplements made from marine sources (seafood) run the risk of being contaminated with methylmercury. Additionally, supplements are not checked for safety or effectiveness before entering the marketplace. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, most oral collagen supplements currently in the marketplace lack third-party verification and do not have clear ingredient information.”

Proven ways to support collagen

She concludes, “A healthy dietary pattern provides your body with the nutrients necessary to build its own collagen. Be sure to get adequate protein and include foods rich in vitamin C like strawberries, kiwis, red bell peppers, and citrus fruits.

“Other lifestyle habits are important at maintaining collagen. Using sunscreen to protect against UV damage, regular use of a topical retinol/retinoid, and avoiding smoking can all help preserve collagen and prevent its breakdown.”

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