Scientists Warn: Eating Fast Food Could Speed Up Biological Aging

A twin study found that unhealthy diets accelerate biological aging, while healthy diets slow it down. Genetics, rather than shared childhood environments, play a key role, but a healthy diet is beneficial for all.

Biological aging does not always align with chronological age, meaning individuals may age at different rates on a cellular level. When biological aging outpaces chronological aging, it is associated with an increased risk of disease and early mortality.

A recent study found that diets low in vegetables and fruits but high in red meat, fast food, and sugar-sweetened beverages were linked to accelerated biological aging, even in young adults.

The rate of biological aging reflects the difference between a person’s biological and chronological age, indicating whether they are aging faster or slower than expected. This process can be assessed using epigenetic clocks, which are machine-learning-based models that estimate biological age by analyzing DNA methylation patterns—chemical modifications that influence gene expression.

Study on Diet and Biological Aging

A study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä and the Gerontology Research Center investigated whether diet predicts the rate of biological aging in young adulthood. The study participants were twins between the ages of 20 and 25.

According to the results, diets characterized by low intake of vegetables and fruits and high consumption of red and processed meat, fast food, and sugar-sweetened soft drinks were associated with faster biological aging. Conversely, diets rich in vegetables and fruits and low in meat, fast food, and sugary soft drinks were associated with slower biological aging.

Other Lifestyle Factors and Genetic Influence

“Some of the observed associations may also be explained by other lifestyle factors, such as physical activity, smoking, and body weight, as healthy and unhealthy lifestyle habits tend to cluster in the same individuals,” says postdoctoral researcher Suvi Ravi. “However, diet maintained a small independent association with aging even when we accounted for other lifestyle factors.”

Since the study participants were twins, the research was able to investigate the genetic influence on the relationship between diet and biological age. The results suggest that a shared genetic background, but not the shared childhood environment of the twins, explains the relationship between diet and aging in young adulthood. “However, this does not mean that a health-promoting diet would not benefit everyone,” emphasizes Ravi.

Reference: “Suboptimal dietary patterns are associated with accelerated biological aging in young adulthood: A study with twins” by Suvi Ravi, Anna Kankaanpää, Leonie H. Bogl, Aino Heikkinen, Kirsi H. Pietiläinen, Jaakko Kaprio, Miina Ollikainen and Elina Sillanpää, 19 December 2024, Clinical Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1016/j.clnu.2024.12.018

The study is a part of the research project ‘The role of nutrition in the prevention of common diseases’, which is funded by the Juho Vainio Foundation. This sub-study utilized data from the FinnTwin12 study. A total of 826 individual twins and 363 twin pairs participated in the study. Diet was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire, where participants reported the typical consumption frequency of 55 food items.

The principal investigator of this study, Suvi Ravi, is a member of the GenActive research group. The GenActive group investigates genetic and lifestyle factors that predict biological aging, health, and functional capacity. The group is led by Elina Sillanpää, Associate Professor of Health Promotion.

