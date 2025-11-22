Why Eating Alone Could Be Surprisingly Dangerous for Older Adults

A major review reveals that mealtime companionship may play a surprisingly important role in the nutrition and health of older adults.

Older adults who often eat by themselves may face a higher likelihood of poor nutrition and related health issues compared with those who regularly share meals, according to new findings from Flinders University.

The review, published in the journal Appetite, brought together results from 20 studies conducted internationally. These studies explored how eating alone relates to measurable health indicators among adults aged 65 years and older who live independently.

Across the research, a clear pattern emerged. Eating meals alone was frequently linked with lower overall diet quality, decreased consumption of important food groups such as fruits, vegetables and meat, and a greater chance of experiencing weight loss or frailty.

Lead author Caitlin Wyman, an Accredited Practicing Dietitian and PhD candidate in Flinders’ Caring Futures Institute, says the results emphasize how valuable social interaction can be for older adults, particularly during shared meals.

“Food is more than the nutritional benefit it provides. Sharing a meal is an important social activity that can influence appetite, dietary variety, and overall well-being,” says Ms. Wyman, from Flinders’ College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“We knew from previous research that feelings of loneliness and social isolation can contribute to reduced food intake, but we had yet to explore the nutritional and physical outcomes of older adults eating alone versus with others.”

Global Findings Across 80,000 Participants

Using information gathered from more than 80,000 older adults in 12 different countries, the review showed that the environment in which people eat can influence a wide range of health factors.

A few studies reported no noticeable changes in nutritional outcomes, but most indicated that eating on one’s own was connected with less nutritious food choices and reduced consumption of protein-rich foods. These foods play a key role in supporting muscle health and maintaining physical function.

Some studies also found that eating alone was associated with a greater likelihood of weight loss and an elevated risk of frailty.

The authors say these findings point to mealtime behavior as a potentially modifiable risk factor for poor nutrition in older age, amongst Australia’s aging population.

“We know that aging brings physiological changes such as reduced hunger cues and altered taste, but our findings suggest that social factors are equally important,” says Ms. Wyman.

“Eating together fosters connection, enjoyment, and nourishment. Encouraging opportunities for shared meals, whether that’s with family, friends, or community programs, could help improve food intake, nutritional status, and quality of life for older adults living at home.”

Implications for Healthcare and Aged Care

Co-author and Flinders University researcher and Accredited Practicing Dietitian Dr. Alison Yaxley says the review supports integrating social and nutritional screening into routine aged care and primary healthcare practices.

“Simple questions about mealtime habits could help identify people at higher nutritional risk,” says Dr. Yaxley, from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“By recognizing the link between social isolation and nutrition, health professionals can connect older adults with community meal programs or social dining opportunities that have the potential to make a real difference.”

The authors suggest that community-based initiatives, such as neighborhood meal groups, intergenerational dining programs, or local café partnerships, could help reduce the prevalence of eating alone among older Australians.

“The recent aged care reforms present a great opportunity to integrate food and nutrition into home-based aged care in Australia and optimize the nutritional status and overall health of the growing number of older adults living in our community,” says Ms. Wyman.

Further research is needed to explore what strategies can best encourage regular shared meals in this population and how they can be best implemented.

Reference: “Associations between nutritional and physical outcomes of community-dwelling older adults eating alone, versus with others: A systematic review” by Caitlin Wyman, Jolene Thomas, Michael Lawless and Alison Yaxley, 26 September 2025, Appetite.

DOI: 10.1016/j.appet.2025.108327

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