Will Ice Ground the Future of Flight? Inside NASA’s Chilling Wing Trials

NASA is testing radical new airplane wing designs that could drastically cut fuel use—but there’s a catch: they may be more vulnerable to ice buildup.

At its Glenn Research Center, NASA is using its Icing Research Tunnel to simulate dangerous weather and find out how to keep these sleek, fuel-efficient wings safe in flight. Collaborating with Boeing on the X-66 demonstrator, this research is pushing forward the boundaries of sustainable aviation.

Ice Risks for Fuel-Saving Aircraft Designs

In the coming years, aircraft with long, slender wings supported by aerodynamic braces could help airlines cut fuel use and lower emissions. However, these efficient wing designs may also be more vulnerable to ice buildup during flight. NASA researchers are investigating whether this is a significant risk, and how it could be managed.

At NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, scientists and engineers are using the historic Icing Research Tunnel to test a prototype of what’s known as a transonic truss-braced wing. Their goal is to gather critical data to guide the design of these next-generation aircraft.

Balancing Efficiency and Safety in Wing Design

Transonic truss-braced wings create less drag than traditional wings, allowing planes to use less fuel. But the tradeoff is a potentially higher chance of ice forming on the wing’s surface. To ensure safety and performance, NASA is putting the design through a series of rigorous icing tests. So far, their results suggest that much of the wing’s leading edge, the frontmost part that cuts through the air, will need an ice protection system, similar to those used on some current commercial aircraft.

NASA Glenn can simulate icing conditions in its Icing Research Tunnel to identify potential challenges for new aircraft designs. These tests provide important information about how ice builds up on wings and can help identify the most critical icing conditions for safety. All commercial aircraft must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate in all kinds of weather.

Industry Collaboration and Real-World Application

This research is part of NASA’s work to mature transonic truss-braced technology by looking at issues including safety and how future aircraft could be integrated into U.S. aviation infrastructure. Boeing is also working with NASA to build, test, and fly the X-66, a full-sized demonstrator aircraft with transonic truss-braced wings. Because the experimental aircraft will not be flown in icy conditions, tests in the Icing Research Tunnel are providing answers to questions about ice buildup.

This work advances NASA’s role in developing ultra-efficient airliner technologies that are economically, operationally, and environmentally sustainable. For about two decades, NASA has invested in research aimed at advancing transonic truss-braced wing technology to the point where private sector aeronautics companies can integrate it into commercial aircraft configurations. NASA invests in this research through initiatives including its Advanced Air Transport Technology project, which investigates specific performance aspects of transonic truss-braced wing concepts, such as icing. The Advanced Air Transport Technology project is part of NASA’s Advanced Air Vehicles Program.

