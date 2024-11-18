Witness Europe’s Forests Ignite With Stunning Autumn Colors From Space

Europe’s autumn foliage, prominently featuring the European beech, showcases a seasonal transformation into golden-bronze hues visible from space, particularly vibrant in Italy and Romania.

Autumn foliage is one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles, transforming deciduous forests into vibrant mosaics of yellow, orange, and red. This seasonal change occurs as temperatures drop and daylight decreases, prompting trees to stop producing chlorophyll and reveal the pigments that define autumn.

The images below, taken in October 2024, showcase this colorful transformation across regions like the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines in Italy, the borderlands of Greece and North Macedonia, and the southeastern Carpathian Mountains in Romania.

The specific shades of brown and green visible in these regions depend on several factors, including the type of tree species, local weather conditions, altitude, and the orientation of mountain slopes.

The European beech (Fagus sylvatica) is the most prevalent tree in these areas. As illustrated in the accompanying map, this species’ range stretches from southern Scandinavia to southern Italy, and from Spain to northwestern Türkiye.

The highest probability of European beech being present is highlighted in yellow in the map.

With its broad, smooth leaves, which typically turn deep gold and bronze in autumn, the beech creates dense, golden-bronze canopies over areas big enough that they can be clearly seen from space.

