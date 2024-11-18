Close Menu
    Earth

    Witness Europe’s Forests Ignite With Stunning Autumn Colors From Space

    By European Space Agency (ESA)No Comments4 Mins Read
    Autumn Hues Captured From Space Crop
    Autumn transforms the deciduous forests of Europe into vibrant tapestries of yellow, orange, and red. Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA

    Europe’s autumn foliage, prominently featuring the European beech, showcases a seasonal transformation into golden-bronze hues visible from space, particularly vibrant in Italy and Romania.

    Autumn foliage is one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles, transforming deciduous forests into vibrant mosaics of yellow, orange, and red. This seasonal change occurs as temperatures drop and daylight decreases, prompting trees to stop producing chlorophyll and reveal the pigments that define autumn.

    The images below, taken in October 2024, showcase this colorful transformation across regions like the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines in Italy, the borderlands of Greece and North Macedonia, and the southeastern Carpathian Mountains in Romania.

    Autumn Foliage in Northern Italy
    Part of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines in northern Italy is captured in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from  October 29, 2024.
    Cooler temperatures and fewer daylight hours have triggered the autumn foliage, which shows up here in shades of brown and red, particularly at higher altitudes. The colors depend on local weather, altitude and orientation of the slopes, and the mix of native tree species.
    The mountains stretch in a diagonal direction from the Cento Laghi Park and the Guadine Pradaccio national reserve in the northwest to Monte Cimone in the southeast.
    Along the coast, the port city of La Spezia is visible to the north, while moving south, the city of Carrara can be seen stretching into the Apuan Alps. The city is famous for its white or blue-grey marble, called Carrara, mined from quarries in the nearby mountains, which here appear bright white, contrasting with the surrounding lush vegetation.
    Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA
    Autumn Hues Captured From Space
    The colors of autumn across the western border of North Macedonia and Greece are captured in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from October 27, 2024.
    From the Baba Mountains and the Pelister National Park in North Macedonia to the Verno/Vitsi mountains in northern Greece, the predominant tree species are the European beech at higher altitudes and oak at mid and lower altitudes. The result of this combination is the stunning mix of brown, red and green hues typical of the autumn season. The intensity of colors varies with altitude.
    The densely packed rectangles of urban areas and cultivated land stand out in sharp contrast on the eastern side of the mountains.
    Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA
    Autumn in Romania
    Part of the southeastern Carpathian Mountains in central Romania is featured in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from October 26, 2024.
    The different shades of green and brown in the image highlight the colors of autumn in the mountains. Local weather, altitude, and orientation of the slopes and the different tree species in these pristine deciduous forests are responsible for the stunning hues typical of the season.
    The image encompasses several national parks, including Piatra Craiului, Bucegi, and the Glodeasa national reserve. Partly visible at the top of the image is the Romanian city of Brasov. It is the most important city in the area and one of the largest industrial and cultural centers in the country.
    Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA

    The specific shades of brown and green visible in these regions depend on several factors, including the type of tree species, local weather conditions, altitude, and the orientation of mountain slopes.

    The European beech (Fagus sylvatica) is the most prevalent tree in these areas. As illustrated in the accompanying map, this species’ range stretches from southern Scandinavia to southern Italy, and from Spain to northwestern Türkiye.

    The highest probability of European beech being present is highlighted in yellow in the map.

    European Beech Distribution Map
    The map illustrates the distribution of the European beech, or Fagus Sylvatica, in Europe.
    As shown, the beech can be found from southern Scandinavia to southern Italy and from Spain to northwestern Türkiye. The highest probability of it being present is highlighted in yellow. Credit: ESA [Data source: tree Atlas – JRC, de Rigo, D. et al (2016)]
    With its broad, smooth leaves, which typically turn deep gold and bronze in autumn, the beech creates dense, golden-bronze canopies over areas big enough that they can be clearly seen from space.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    Leave A Reply