Yo-Yo Dieting Could Be Silently Damaging Your Kidneys – New Study Reveals the Risk

Repeated weight loss and gain — known as yo-yo dieting — has been linked to kidney disease in type 1 diabetes patients.

A recent study found that individuals with greater weight fluctuations were more likely to experience kidney decline, independent of other risk factors.

The Hidden Dangers of Yo-Yo Dieting

A new study published today (February 4) in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has found that body-weight cycling, commonly known as yo-yo dieting, significantly increases the risk of kidney disease in people with type 1 diabetes. This risk remains high regardless of a person’s body mass index (BMI) or other traditional risk factors.

Yo-yo dieting refers to repeatedly losing and regaining weight over time. It affects a large portion of the population, with estimates suggesting that up to 35% of men and 55% of women experience this pattern.

Previous research has linked yo-yo dieting to a higher risk of cardiovascular events in both the general population and individuals with type 2 diabetes. More recently, evidence has emerged suggesting similar risks for those with type 1 diabetes.

First Study to Reveal This Connection

According to the study’s authors, this is the first research to establish a connection between yo-yo dieting and kidney disease in people with type 1 diabetes. While type 1 diabetes was traditionally associated with leaner body types, obesity rates among those with the condition have been rising, mirroring trends in the general population.

“We showed that high body-weight variability is associated with increased risk of different outcomes of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) progressions in people with type 1 diabetes, independently of traditional DKD risk factors,” said lead author Marion Camoin, M.D., of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Bordeaux, France. “To our knowledge, this is the first study showing this association.”

Researchers from France examined six years of body-weight indices for the 1,432 participants in the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT)/Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) study.

The primary index for identifying yo-yo dieting patterns in the study was known as “variability independent of the mean” (VIM), which measures fluctuations above and below a person’s average body weight.

How Weight Variability Affects Kidney Health

Using the weight fluctuation data, researchers examined six criteria for kidney function decline and progression towards chronic kidney disease. Their primary criteria was the “estimated glomerular filtration fate” (eGFR), which measures how well the kidneys filter toxins from the blood.

Participants with greater weight fluctuations experienced a 40% decline in eGFR from baseline values, according to the study. Those with greater weight fluctuations also were more likely to exhibit moderately and severely increased albuminuria, a condition in which the protein albumin is abnormally present in the urine. Larger amounts occur in the urine of patients with kidney disease.

Similar findings of kidney disease were confirmed by the other examined indices.

Why Does Yo-Yo Dieting Harm the Kidneys?

The pathophysiological mechanisms linking body-weight cycling to renal risk are still not fully understood, the authors acknowledge. But they do offer a few hypotheses, including that insulin therapy, which is needed to treat type 1 diabetes, can contribute to body-weight cycling. Other researchers have theorized that body-weight cycling can lead to added strain on the heart and contribute to kidney and vascular damage.

Authors in the current study offer a suggestion to lower the risks of yo-yo dieting and by that occurrence of kidney disease:

“Strategies aimed at weight reduction in people with type 1 diabetes should focus on promoting long-term weight maintenance, as weight stability may have a positive impact on health outcomes.”

Reference: “Body-weight Cycling and Risk of Diabetic Kidney Disease in People With Type 1 Diabetes in the DCCT/EDIC Population” by Marion Camoin, Kamel Mohammedi, Pierre-Jean Saulnier, Samy Hadjadj, Jean-François Gautier, Jean-Pierre Riveline, Nicolas Venteclef, Louis Potier and Gilberto Velho, 4 February 2025, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

DOI: 10.1210/clinem/dgae852

Other study authors are Kamel Mohammedi of Bordeaux University Hospital in Pessac, France, and Inserm U1034, Biology of Cardiovascular Diseases, in Bordeaux, France; Pierre-Jean Saulnier of the University of Poitiers, INSERM, CHU Poitiers, Clinical Investigation Center 1402 in Poitiers, France; Samy Hadjadj of the Institute of Thorax, INSERM, CNRS, UNIV Nantes, CHU Nantes in Nantes, France; Jean-François Gautier and Jean-Pierre Riveline of the Université Paris Cité, INSERM U1151, CNRS UMR8253, Institut Necker Enfants Malades, the Service de Diabétologie et d’Endocrinologie, Hôpital Lariboisière, Assistance Publique -Hôpitaux de Paris, and the Université Paris Cité, UFR de Médecine in Paris, France; Nicolas Venteclef and Gilberto Velho of the Université Paris Cité, INSERM U1151, CNRS UMR8253, Institut Necker Enfants Malades in Paris, France; Louis Potier of the Department of Diabetology and Endocrinology, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris, Bichat Hospital, the Université Paris Cité, INSERM U1151, CNRS UMR8253, Institut Necker Enfants Malades, and the Université Paris Cité, UFR de Médecine in Paris, France.

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