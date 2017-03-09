NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Reveals the Strange Shape of Saturn’s Moon Pan

March 9, 2017

Cassini Reveals Shape of Saturn's Moon Pan

These newly released images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help astronomers characterize its shape and geology.

These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn’s tiny moon, Pan, were taken on March 7, 2017, by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of 24,572 kilometers (15,268 miles).

Saturn's Moon Pan

Additional raw images from Cassini are available at: https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/galleries/raw-images

