120-Million-Year-Old Fossils in Australia Just Rewrote Dinosaur Evolution

Fossils of the world’s oldest megaraptorid and the first-ever carcharodontosaurs in Australia have been discovered, completely altering the known predator hierarchy of the Cretaceous era.

These finds suggest that, unlike in South America, where carcharodontosaurs were massive apex predators, in Australia, megaraptorids took center stage.

Fossil Discovery Rewrites Dinosaur History

Groundbreaking research published today (February 19) in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology has revealed an extraordinary discovery — fossils of the world’s oldest known megaraptorid and the first confirmed evidence of carcharodontosaurs in Australia. These findings reshape our understanding of theropod evolution and reveal a unique predator hierarchy in Cretaceous Australia.

Led by Museums Victoria Research Institute and Monash University PhD student Jake Kotevski, the study examined five theropod fossils found along Victoria’s coastline. These fossils come from two key geological formations: the upper Strzelecki Group (Bunurong/Boonwurrung Country, Bass Coast), dating back approximately 121 to 118 million years, and the Eumeralla Formation (Eastern Marr Country, Otway Coast), which is between 113 and 108 million years old.

A Unique Predator Hierarchy

The discoveries provide new insights into Victoria’s ancient ecosystem, where large, powerful megaraptorids, reaching 6-7 meters in length, coexisted with smaller carcharodontosaurs (2-4 meters long) and swift, meter-long unenlagiines, also known as ‘southern raptors.’

“The discovery of carcharodontosaurs in Australia is groundbreaking,” says Kotevski. “It’s fascinating to see how Victoria’s predator hierarchy diverged from South America, where carcharodontosaurs reached Tyrannosaurus rex-like sizes up to 13 meters, towering over megaraptorids. Here, the roles were reversed, highlighting the uniqueness of Australia’s Cretaceous ecosystem.”

Oldest Megaraptorids Ever Found

Two of the fossils represent the oldest known megaraptorids globally, expanding our understanding of the group’s evolutionary history and suggesting Australia’s theropod fauna played a pivotal role in Gondwanan ecosystems.

Dr. Thomas Rich, senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at Museums Victoria Research Institute, explains, “The findings not only expand Australia’s theropod fossil record but offer compelling evidence of faunal interchange between Australia and South America through Antarctica during the Early Cretaceous. The findings also challenge previous assumptions about body-size hierarchies in Gondwanan predator ecosystems highlighting Victoria’s unique Cretaceous fauna.”

The Power of Museum Collections

The research demonstrates the vital role of museum collections in building on scientific knowledge and fostering significant scientific breakthroughs. “Museum collections are crucial to advancing our understanding of prehistoric life,” says Tim Ziegler, vertebrate paleontology collection manager at Museums Victoria Research Institute. “Specimens preserved in the State Collection for decades – unidentifiable until now – are providing new insights into the evolution of dinosaur ecosystems.”

Additionally, the research illustrates the multigenerational efforts of Museums Victoria Research Institute paleontologists. From senior curator Dr. Thomas Rich, who has been with the museum since 1974, to collection manager Tim Ziegler and onto the next generation in PhD student Jake Kotevski, this study is one example of the collective efforts of our scientists in creating and sharing trusted knowledge.

Volunteers Helping Shape Dinosaur Discoveries

Three of the fossils, uncovered between 2022 and 2023, were first identified by Museums Victoria volunteer Melissa Lowery. This discovery highlights the essential contributions of community members working alongside seasoned researchers to further our understanding of Australia’s Cretaceous past.

Kotevski and the team continue to survey key fossil sites, including where the fossils of the large megaraptorid were discovered, prompting new avenues of investigation for the Dinosaur Dreaming project, which has led to many significant discoveries including more than 10,000 fossil bones and teeth since the project began – including at least seven different dinosaurs, three groups of mammals, birds, pterosaurs, plesiosaurs, turtles and fishes.

To learn more about Victoria’s ancient ecosystems and fauna, visit Melbourne Museum’s 600 Million Years: Victoria Evolves exhibition and Gandel Gondwana Garden.

Reference: “Evolutionary and paleobiogeographic implications of new carcharodontosaurian, megaraptorid, and unenlagiine theropod remains from the upper Lower Cretaceous of Victoria, southeast Australia” by Jake Kotevski, Ruairidh J. Duncan, Tim Ziegler, Joseph J. Bevitt, Patricia Vickers-Rich, Thomas H. Rich, Alistair R. Evans and Stephen F. Poropat, 19 February 2025, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

DOI: 10.1080/02724634.2024.2441903

This research is a collaboration between Museums Victoria Research Institute and Monash University.

