440 Million People at Risk: Scientists Uncover Global Wildfire Paradox

Over the past two decades, the total burned area has declined, even as human impacts have worsened.

Scientists from the University of California, Irvine, along with international collaborators, have identified a striking paradox in global wildfire patterns. Between 2002 and 2021, the overall area of land burned worldwide dropped by 26 percent. Yet, during that same period, the number of people coming into direct contact with wildfires increased by nearly 40 percent.

The findings, published in Science, highlight a statistic that may surprise those who mainly follow Western media. While catastrophic wildfires in the United States, Canada, and Australia frequently capture international headlines, the study shows that 85 percent of all human wildfire exposure during those years actually took place in Africa.

Within Africa, just five countries—Congo, South Sudan, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola—were responsible for half of the world’s total wildfire exposure. By comparison, the combined share for the United States, Europe, and Australia was less than 2.5 percent.

“Nevertheless, the western U.S. and particularly California are hot spots of intense fires globally,” said senior author Mojtaba Sadegh, an associate professor of civil engineering at Idaho’s Boise State University who earned a Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering at UC Irvine in 2015. “Our previously published study shows that California experiences a disproportionately large share of U.S. fire impacts, accounting for 72 percent of human exposures despite comprising 15 percent of the nation’s burned area.”

Rising Human Exposure

The researchers analyzed population data and more than 18.6 million fire records from 2002 to 2021 to find that an estimated 440 million people worldwide were exposed to a wildfire encroaching on their home during this period – a number roughly equivalent to the entire population of the European Union. They discovered that human exposure to wildland fire increased by 7.7 million people, an average of 382,700 persons per year during the study period. This surge in human exposure was prompted not by a global jump in fire activity but primarily by population growth and migration into fire-prone landscapes.

Another factor illuminated by the research is a significant rise in the intensity of wildfires in North and South America. This is linked to the climate change-driven amplification of “fire weather,” which includes conditions like increased heat, lower humidity and strong winds.

Extreme fire weather has grown by more than 50 percent over the past four decades globally.

When combined with such human activities as land development and historical fire suppression practices, this trend has led to an escalating risk of destructive fires in regions like California. The frequency of conditions conducive to extreme-impact wildfires (like the 2025 Los Angeles fires) quadrupled from 1990 to 2022 across the state.

Regional Differences in Exposure

In Europe and Oceania, the study noted a decline in wildfire exposures, mainly because of population shifts from rural to urban areas. This highlights how both social and environmental factors play critical roles in shaping wildfire risk.

“The global paradox of decreased burn area and increased human impacts we uncovered … is due largely to an increasing overlap between human settlements and fire-prone landscapes,” said co-author Amir AghaKouchak, UC Irvine Chancellor’s Professor of civil and environmental engineering.

Underscoring a growing human vulnerability to wildfires – particularly in regions that receive little international attention – the research emphasizes the urgent need for proactive mitigation strategies to protect communities from the burgeoning threat of wildfires. These include vegetation management techniques like prescribed fires, public education, and engineering solutions to reduce human-caused ignitions.

“As climate change intensifies fire weather and global populations continue to expand into fire-prone zones, proactive mitigation will be increasingly critical to reduce the risk of future wildfire disasters,” AghaKouchak said.

Reference: “Increasing global human exposure to wildland fires despite declining burned area” by Seyd Teymoor Seydi, John T. Abatzoglou, Matthew W. Jones, Crystal A. Kolden, Gabriel Filippelli, Matthew D. Hurteau, Amir AghaKouchak, Charles H. Luce, Chiyuan Miao and Mojtaba Sadegh, 21 August 2025, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adu6408

Funding was provided by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.