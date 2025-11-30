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    “A Paleontologist’s Dream”: The Breakthrough That Changes How We Date Dinosaurs

    By Stellenbosch University1 Comment5 Mins Read
    Artistic Reconstruction of a Newly Hatched Troodontid Like Dinosaur
    Artistic reconstruction of a newly hatched troodontid-like dinosaur resting among fragments of its eggshell (loosely based on Mongolian microtroodontid-type). These eggshells, when buried within ancient soil, interacted with meteoric waters, leading to early uranium incorporation into the eggshell calcite crystals. Credit: Eva Utsukiyouhei (宇津城遥平)

    An international group of geologists and paleontologists has developed a new method to accurately determine the age of rocks that contain fossils by directly dating preserved dinosaur eggshells.

    An international group of geologists and paleontologists has introduced a new way to pinpoint the age of rock layers that contain fossils by dating the fossilized shells of dinosaur eggs themselves.

    The research, led by Dr. Ryan Tucker of the Department of Earth Sciences at Stellenbosch University, appears in Communications Earth & Environment.

    Many fossil localities across the globe have only rough age estimates. When scientists lack precise ages for these sites, it becomes difficult to compare species, ecosystems, and evolutionary changes across different regions. Most of the time, researchers date nearby minerals such as zircon or apatite to establish a timeline, but those minerals are not always available. Attempts to directly date fossils like bones or teeth have also produced results that are often unreliable.

    Sainshand Sub Basin, Eastern Gobi Basin, Mongolia
    Looking out across the exposed fossil-bearing strata of the fossil locality Teel Ulaan Chaltsai, located in the Sainshand Sub-basin, Eastern Gobi Basin, Mongolia. The team dated eggshell from the Teel Ulaan Chaltsai locality. Credit: Ryan Tucker

    Using uranium–lead dating on dinosaur eggshells

    Dr. Tucker’s team chose a different strategy. They applied high-resolution uranium–lead (U–Pb) dating along with elemental mapping to analyze tiny traces of uranium and lead preserved within the calcite structure of fossil dinosaur eggshells. These isotopes act as a built-in timer, allowing researchers to determine when the eggs became buried in sediment.

    The method was tested on fossil eggs collected in Utah (USA) and the Gobi Desert (Mongolia). The eggshells revealed ages that matched established volcanic-ash dates within roughly five percent accuracy. In Mongolia, the team identified the first direct age for a well-known site containing dinosaur eggs and nests, placing it at about 75 million years old.

    Elemental Map of the Isotope Strontium (Sr) From Dinosaur Eggshell
    Elemental map of the isotope strontium (Sr) from dinosaur eggshell collected from Teel Ulaan Chaltsai, Eastern Gobi Basin. Elemental maps were used by the researchers to evaluate if the uptake of strontium (Sr) was uniformly distributed across the eggshell. A uniform distribution indicates that uptake of this and other isotopes occurred after burial but prior to fossilization. Credit: Kira Venter & Chris Luna

    “Eggshell calcite is remarkably versatile,” says Dr. Tucker. “It gives us a new way to date fossil sites where volcanic layers are missing, a challenge that has limited paleontology for decades.”

    Global collaboration behind the breakthrough

    The work involved collaborators from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, North Carolina State University, Colorado School of Mines, Mongolian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Paleontology, Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto (Brazil).

    Fieldwork in Mongolia was carried out through the Mongolian Alliance for Dinosaur Exploration (MADEx) and supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation.

    Prof Chris Luna, MSC Student Kira Venter, and Dr. Ryan Tucker
    This team from Stellenbosch University (SU) developed a novel method to age-date fossilized dinosaur eggs, using a Neoma Multi-Collector, Inductively Coupled Plasma, Mass Spectrometer (MC-ICP-MS) instrument, hosted in the Elemental and Isotope Analysis Laboratory in SU’s Department of Earth Sciences. They are, from left to right, Prof Chris Luna, MSc student Kira Venter, and Dr. Ryan Tucker. With its capacity to measure multiple isotopes simultaneously at very high precision and accuracy, the MC-ICP-MS is uniquely suited to addressing a wide range of research questions – from tracing fluid–rock interactions and quantifying elemental cycling in natural systems, to reconstructing ancient ocean chemistry and refining high-resolution geochronological frameworks. Credit: Stefan Els

    By showing that dinosaur eggshells can reliably record the passage of geologic time, the study links biology and Earth science in a new way — offering researchers a powerful tool to date fossil sites around the globe.

    “Direct dating of fossils is a paleontologist’s dream,” says study co-author Lindsay Zanno, associate research professor at North Carolina State University and head of paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. “Armed with this new technique, we can unravel mysteries about dinosaur evolution that used to be insurmountable.”

    Uranium and Lead Maps of Fossil Eggshell
    Comparative elemental map of isotopes uranium (U) and lead (Pb) that were used for age dating fossil eggshell collected from the Mussentuchit Member, Cedar Mountain Formation, Utah (USA). Maps indicate that in the USA sample, Uranium (U) penetrated the eggshell after fossilization, whereas the samples from Teel Ulaan Chaltsai show uranium (U) before fossilization. Credit: Kira Venter & Chris Luna

    Reference: “U-Pb calcite age dating of fossil eggshell as an accurate deep time geochronometer” by Ryan T. Tucker, Kira E. Venter, Cristiano Lana, Eric M. Roberts, Tsogtbaatar Chinzorig, Khishigjav Tsogtbaatar and Lindsay E. Zanno, 10 November 2025, Communications Earth & Environment.
    DOI: 10.1038/s43247-025-02895-w

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