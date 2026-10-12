A Powerful Diet and Exercise Combination Sends Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

A low-calorie diet and exercise program helped over half its participants reach remission from early-onset type 2 diabetes at 24 weeks while preserving muscle.

A falling number on the bathroom scale can hide a difficult trade-off for someone trying to put type 2 diabetes into remission, since the body may be losing muscle along with fat. For people diagnosed before age 45, protecting that muscle adds another challenge to treating a form of diabetes that tends to worsen quickly, cause complications earlier, and shorten life expectancy compared with diabetes that develops later.

In the RESET for Remission trial, researchers at three centers in England and Canada paired a diet of 800 to 900 calories a day with structured exercise to address both problems. After 24 weeks, 27 of the 50 participants following the program, or 54%, had achieved remission, bringing their blood sugar below the diabetes diagnostic threshold without glucose-lowering medication. Among the 46 participants receiving usual care, two, or 4%, achieved remission.

The team included Professor Kaberi Dasgupta, director of the Division of General Internal Medicine at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and Professor Thomas Yates of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. They worked with colleagues at the trial’s three participating centers, which were affiliated with McGill, Leicester, and the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

The 96 participants were randomly assigned to the combined program or usual care between September 24, 2021, and June 6, 2025. All were between 18 and 45 years old, had early-onset type 2 diabetes and obesity, and were not taking insulin. Forty participants were from the United Kingdom and 56 were from Canada. Their average age was 38, and their average body mass index was 35.2 kilograms per square meter.

Twenty-four female and 26 male participants entered the intervention group, while 21 female and 25 male participants received usual care. Participants knew which treatment they were receiving, making this an open-label trial, but the people assessing the study endpoints were kept unaware of those assignments.

The authors said, “Our remission rates are at the upper end of those previously reported in the literature for trials of similar duration, reinforcing the potential of structured lifestyle interventions to support clinically meaningful remission, while demonstrating for the first time that such effects can be achieved in a multi-ethnic population with early onset type 2 diabetes through a combined low energy diet and structured exercise intervention.”

Cutting calories while keeping muscles working

For the first two weeks, participants in the intervention group replaced all meals with Optifast products. Their daily intake of 800 to 900 calories was divided into 30% protein, 50% carbohydrate, and 20% fat. Under the trial protocol, participants stopped glucose- and blood pressure-lowering medications when the diet began, in the absence of albuminuria, or albumin protein in the urine.

By week three, participants could introduce more variety while maintaining the same calorie limit through week 12. They used Optifast in the United Kingdom and ProtiDiet in Canada, with one food-based meal allowed each day. The plan specified 60 to 90 grams of protein from all sources combined, one portion of fruit, and two portions of non-starchy vegetables. Participants were also encouraged to drink at least 2 liters, about 2.1 quarts, of calorie-free fluid daily and received a fiber-based laxative to use as needed.

Alongside those restricted menus, participants completed two supervised exercise sessions and one independent session each week during the first 12 weeks. The supervised program combined aerobic and resistance exercise, which the researchers expected could complement the diet by improving fitness and heart function, preserving muscle, and reducing insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the body responds poorly to the hormone that helps regulate blood sugar.

From weeks 13 through 24, participants switched to a diet designed to maintain their weight and continued exercising independently. At the end of the program, the researchers assessed remission using glycated hemoglobin, or HbA1c, a measure that reflects average blood sugar. Participants had to have an HbA1c below 6.5%, corresponding to 48 millimoles per mole, and have gone without glucose-lowering medication for at least 12 weeks.

Eighty-six participants, or 90% of those enrolled, attended the final assessments. The researchers included everyone who had been randomized in their primary analyses of effectiveness and harms, counting anyone with missing remission data as not having achieved remission. After statistical adjustment, they reported that participants in the combined program were 21 times more likely to achieve remission than those receiving usual care. They also assessed cardiorespiratory fitness, body composition, and the structure of the heart.

The authors said, “Our findings demonstrate the feasibility and efficacy of combining structured aerobic and resistance exercise with a low energy diet in early-onset type 2 diabetes, supporting its potential to deliver substantial and holistic health and well-being benefits alongside diabetes remission.”

More fat lost, muscle preserved

Among the 47 intervention participants included in the reported weight figures, average weight fell from 100.7 kilograms at the start to 92.3 kilograms at week 24. That was a loss of 8.4 kilograms, or about 18.5 pounds. The corresponding figures for 43 control participants showed a decline from 103.2 to 102.0 kilograms, a loss of 1.2 kilograms, or about 2.6 pounds.

After statistical adjustment, participants in the combined program lost an average of 7.5 kilograms, about 16.5 pounds, more than those receiving usual care. That difference included an additional 6.6 kilograms, about 14.6 pounds, of fat mass lost. The researchers also reported preservation of fat-free mass and muscle, addressing the concern that rapid weight loss could take away tissue participants would benefit from keeping.

Forty-three of the 50 intervention participants experienced at least one adverse event, compared with six of the 46 people receiving usual care. These were mainly early effects of the low-energy diet, including constipation, headache, dizziness, and fatigue, which resolved. No severe adverse events occurred.

Weight regain may favor fat over muscle

People who lose weight through dietary programs, including low-energy diets intended to bring about diabetes remission, commonly regain some or all of it, the authors noted. Lowering food intake alone can reduce both fat and fat-free mass, which includes muscle. Some evidence suggests that when weight returns, the body may restore fat more readily than fat-free mass, leaving people with a net loss of fat-free tissue and a greater risk of sarcopenia, a condition involving declining muscle mass and function, over time.

The RESET team said, “Our RESET for Remission study targeted muscle during the intensive weight loss phase through resistance training, and our findings indicate fat-free mass and muscle preservation is achievable with rapid weight loss. Preserving muscle during remission-oriented weight loss may have important implications for long-term metabolic health, physical function, and disease trajectory. This requires examination in a longer-term study.”

The team’s findings were published in The Lancet Regional Health Americas. The researchers focused on early-onset type 2 diabetes as a distinct and growing clinical population whose rapid disease progression calls for an intervention capable of interrupting it.

The authors concluded, “By focusing specifically on early-onset type 2 diabetes, our trial addresses a growing clinical population, characterized by elevated cardiovascular disease risk, greater cumulative complication burden, and poor long-term outcomes…In summary, RESET for Remission demonstrated that in early-onset type 2 diabetes, combining structured aerobic and resistance exercise with a low-calorie diet produces high remission rates, induces fat loss while preserving muscle mass, improves muscle quality and function, enhances cardiovascular health, and leads to meaningful improvements in patient-reported outcomes. As the prevalence of early-onset type 2 diabetes rises globally, our findings highlight an opportunity to re-evaluate treatment paradigms and support scalable implementation of integrated dietary and exercise interventions for remission. Our approach may be particularly valuable in those seeking or with potential for pregnancy. It warrants further evaluation in longer-term studies in real-world settings.”

Following people beyond 24 weeks will be needed to establish how long remission lasts and whether preserving muscle changes their health over the years that follow. For someone watching the number on the bathroom scale fall, the longer-term question is what keeping that muscle could mean when the intensive diet ends and, as happens for many people, some of the weight returns.

Reference: “Low energy diet plus supervised exercise vs. usual care alone in people with early-onset type 2 diabetes (RESET for Remission): a randomised, open-label, blinded-endpoint efficacy trial” by Kaberi Dasgupta, Normand G. Boulé, Joseph Henson, Emma Redman, Deborah Chan, Matthew McCarthy, Debora Rosa, Francisko Arsenyadis, Stéphanie Chevalier, Jordan L. Rees, Jihoon Lim, Alex Rowlands, Michelle Hadjiconstantinou, Deborah Da Costa, Edward W. Gregg, Alice Cowley, Matthias G. Friedrich, Carla M. Prado, Mark Sherman, Melanie J. Davies, Elham Rahme, Kamlesh Khunti, Roseanne O. Yeung, Gerry P. McCann, Richard Thompson, Thomas Yates, Kim Arrey, Ryan Kelsey, Nisha Gupta, Carolyn Currie, Henry Tung, Nayna Naliyapara, Christina Weiss, Harvinder Singh, Tricia Peters, Mikila Walters, Salma Rakani, Sam Cook, Alison Doucet, Martha Thomas, Emilie Chan-Thim, Chris Brough, Suneet Atwal, Robert Fraser, Roy Eappen, Ehtasham Ahmad, Mark Roper, Elizabeth Ward, Julia Champagne, Isabel Fortier, Renata Sava, Annick Gauthier, Sola Mansour, Rachel Bond, Michael Tsoukas, Norman Sabin, Vincent Larouche, Jill Pancer, Oriana Hoi Yun Yu, Mark Karanofsky, Jasvir Kaur, Patricia Kearns, Mark Marcinkiewicz, Josette Spencer, Suzanne N. Morin and Melissa-Rosina Pasqua, 1 October 2026, The Lancet Regional Health – Americas.

DOI: 10.1016/j.lana.2026.101664

Meeting: Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

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