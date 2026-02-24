“Absolutely Huge” – Giant 400-Year-Old Black Coral Stuns Marine Researchers in New Zealand

Marine researchers were astonished by the size of a centuries-old black coral discovered in Fiordland.

Researchers exploring the deep waters of Fiordland have documented an enormous black coral colony measuring 4 meters (about 13 feet) tall and 4.5 meters (approximately 14.8 feet) across.

The coral, which is legally protected, is estimated to be between 300 and 400 years old. Scientists believe it may rank among the largest black corals ever recorded in the waters around Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Professor James Bell, a marine biologist at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, described the find as “absolutely huge.”

“It’s by far the largest black coral I’ve seen in my 25 years as a marine biologist. Most black corals we come across when we’re diving are small, with the bigger ones usually less than two to three meters tall, so finding this one was really cool,” he said.

Why size matters for survival

Large colonies like this are especially significant because black corals grow slowly and depend on mature individuals to sustain their populations. Bigger corals produce more reproductive material, making them essential for the long-term survival of the species.

“Pinpointing where large corals occur means we can better protect them by letting people know where not to anchor their boats or drop pots,” Professor Bell said.

Richard Kinsey, senior biodiversity ranger at the Department of Conservation, was also part of the dive team that encountered the coral. “To see such a large coral looming out of the darkness was pretty special. I’ve been a marine ranger in Fiordland for nearly 20 years and it’s rare to see a coral so big. It’s easily the largest one I can remember seeing,” he said.

Mapping and safeguarding ancient corals

Researchers from Victoria University are now collaborating with the Department of Conservation and the Fiordland Marine Guardians to survey and map protected coral species throughout the fiords.

“We’d love to receive reports from anyone who knows of particularly large black corals that are greater than 4 m so we can map their distribution and find out how common such large coral colonies are throughout Fiordland,” said Professor Bell.

Although known as black coral, the living colony appears white. Only its internal skeleton is black. The species is protected under the Wildlife Act, and it is illegal to intentionally collect or damage it.

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