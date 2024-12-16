Alarming: Common Herbicide Linked to Lasting Brain Damage

Glyphosate exposure intensifies Alzheimer’s disease-like pathology in mice, even after a prolonged period without exposure.
The human brain is an incredibly adaptable organ, often capable of healing itself even from significant trauma. However, new research reveals for the first time that even brief contact with a common herbicide can cause lasting damage to the brain, with effects that may persist long after direct exposure has ended.
In a groundbreaking new study, Arizona State University researcher Ramon Velazquez and his colleagues at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, demonstrate that mice exposed to the herbicide glyphosate develop significant brain inflammation, which is associated with neurodegenerative disease. The findings suggest the brain may be much more susceptible to the damaging effects of the herbicide than previously thought. Glyphosate is one of the most pervasive herbicides used in the U.S. and worldwide.
The research, which appears in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, identifies an association between glyphosate exposure in mice and symptoms of neuroinflammation, as well as accelerated Alzheimer’s disease-like pathology. This study tracks both the presence and impact of glyphosate’s byproducts in the brain long after exposure ends, showing an array of persistent, damaging effects on brain health.
Glyphosate exposure in mice also resulted in premature death and anxiety-like behaviors, which replicates findings by others examining glyphosate exposure in rodents. Further, the scientists discovered these symptoms persisted even after a 6-month recovery period during which exposure was discontinued.
Concerning Byproducts in the Brain
Additionally, the investigation demonstrated that a byproduct of glyphosate —aminomethylphosphonic acid—accumulated in brain tissue, raising serious concerns about the chemical’s safety for human populations.
“Our work contributes to the growing literature highlighting the brain’s vulnerability to glyphosate,” Velazquez says. “Given the increasing incidence of cognitive decline in the aging population, particularly in rural communities where exposure to glyphosate is more common due to large-scale farming, there is an urgent need for more basic research on the effects of this herbicide.”
Velazquez is a researcher with the ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center at the ASU Biodesign Institute and an assistant professor with the School of Life Sciences. He is joined by first author Samantha K. Bartholomew, a PhD candidate in the Velazquez Lab, other ASU colleagues, and co-senior author Patrick Pirrotte, associate professor with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) and researcher with the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in California.
According to the Centers for Disease Research, farm laborers, landscape workers, and others employed in agriculture are more likely to be exposed to glyphosate through inhalation or skin contact. Additionally, the new findings suggest that ingestion of glyphosate residues on foods sprayed with the herbicide potentially poses a health hazard. Most people living in the U.S. have been exposed to glyphosate during their lifetime.
“My hope is that our work drives further investigation into the effects of glyphosate exposure, which may lead to a reexamination of its long-term safety and perhaps spark discussion about other prevalent toxins in our environment that may affect the brain,” Bartholomew says.
The team’s findings build on earlier ASU research that demonstrates a link between glyphosate exposure and a heightened risk for neurodegenerative disorders.
The previous study showed that glyphosate crosses the blood-brain barrier, a protective layer that typically prevents potentially harmful substances from entering the brain. Once glyphosate crosses this barrier, it can interact with brain tissue and appears to contribute to neuroinflammation and other harmful effects on neural function.
The EPA considers certain levels of glyphosate safe for human exposure, asserting that the chemical is minimally absorbed into the body and is primarily excreted unchanged. However, recent studies, including this one, indicate that glyphosate, and its major metabolite aminomethylphosphonic acid, can persist in the body and accumulate in brain tissue over time, raising questions about existing safety thresholds and whether glyphosate use is safe at all.
Herbicide may attack more than weeds
Glyphosate is the world’s most heavily applied herbicide, used on crops including corn, soybeans, sugar beets, alfalfa, cotton, and wheat. Since the introduction of glyphosate-tolerant crops (genetically engineered to be sprayed with glyphosate without dying) in 1996, glyphosate usage has surged, with applications predominately in agricultural settings.
The U.S. Geological Survey notes approximately 300 million pounds of glyphosate are used annually in the United States alone. Although glyphosate levels are regulated on foods imported into the United States, enforcement and specific limits can vary. Due to its widespread use, the chemical is found throughout the food chain. It persists in the air, accumulates in soils, and is found in surface and groundwater.
Despite being considered safe by the EPA, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies glyphosate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” and emerging research, including this study, points to its potential role in worsening neurodegenerative diseases by contributing to pathologies, like those seen in Alzheimer’s disease.
The chemical works by inhibiting a specific enzyme pathway in plants that is crucial for producing essential amino acids. However, its impact extends beyond the intended weed, grass, and plant targets, negatively affecting the biological systems in mammals, as demonstrated by its persistence in brain tissue and its role in inflammatory processes.
“Herbicides are used heavily and ubiquitously around the world,” says Pirrotte, associate professor in TGen’s Early Detection and Prevention Division, director of the Integrated Mass Spectrometry Shared Resource at TGen and City of Hope, and senior author of the paper. “These findings highlight that many chemicals we regularly encounter, previously considered safe, may pose potential health risks. However, further research is needed to fully assess the public health impact and identify safer alternatives.”
Is glyphosate safe to use at all?
The researchers hypothesized that glyphosate exposure would induce neuroinflammation in control mice and worsen neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s model mice, causing elevated Amyloid-β and tau pathology and worsening spatial cognition after recovery. Amyloid-β and Tau are key proteins that comprise plaques and tau tangles, the classic diagnostic markers of Alzheimer’s disease. Plaques and tangles disrupt neural functioning and are directly linked to memory loss and cognitive decline.
The experiments were conducted over 13 weeks, followed by a six-month recovery period. The main metabolite, aminomethylphosphonic acid, was detected in the brains of both normal and transgenic mice with Alzheimer’s pathology. Transgenic mice are genetically modified to carry genes that cause them to develop Alzheimer’s-like symptoms as they age. This allows researchers to study the progression and effects of the disease in a controlled laboratory setting.
The researchers tested two levels of glyphosate exposure: a high dose, similar to levels used in earlier research, and a lower dose that is close to the limit used to establish the current acceptable dose in humans.
This lower dose still led to harmful effects in the brains of mice, even after exposure ceased for months. While reports show that most Americans are exposed to glyphosate daily, these results show that even a short period could potentially cause neurological damage.
Glyphosate caused a persistent increase in inflammatory markers in the brain and blood, even after the recovery period. This prolonged inflammation could drive the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, indicating even temporary glyphosate exposure can lead to enduring inflammatory processes that affect brain health.
The data emphasizes that glyphosate exposure may be a significant health concern for human populations. The researchers stress the need for continued vigilance and intensified surveillance of glyphosate neurological and other long-term negative health effects.
“Our goal is to identify environmental factors that contribute to the rising prevalence of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases in our society,” Velazquez says. “By unveiling such factors, we can develop strategies to minimize exposures, ultimately improving the quality of life for the growing aging population.”
Reference: “Glyphosate exposure exacerbates neuroinflammation and Alzheimer’s disease-like pathology despite a 6-month recovery period in mice” by Samantha K. Bartholomew, Wendy Winslow, Ritin Sharma, Khyatiben V. Pathak, Savannah Tallino, Jessica M. Judd, Hector Leon, Julie Turk, Patrick Pirrotte and Ramon Velazquez, 4 December 2024, Journal of Neuroinflammation.
DOI: 10.1186/s12974-024-03290-6
The National Institutes on Aging, National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health, and ASU Biodesign Institute funded this study.
Ban glyphosa production and jail offenders distributing it post-ban. White collar murder en masse is heinous and oddly ubiquitous in this country.
Agreed
Under Biden, we have the best economy we have had in decades, and historical low unemployment rates. If this is the result of mental decline in Biden, we need more of it. Stop drinking the MAGA Kool-Aid.
My wee dog and I sprayed my farm borders with no protection for 12 years. He lived to 17, old! I’m great at 70. Why has it taken SOO many trials to get a result that suits believers?
Have you added ecocide to the human rights and env atrocities being committed ? And the campaign to prosecute ecocide under international and national law ?
Ref @StopEcocideInternational
So ban it!!! This is absurd, how can they continue use with these findings?! Please push for a change. For all living things. We’re already in enough trouble.
The greatest source of concern are the edible crops with multiple exposure to this herbicide.
The makers purposefully generating plant seeds with immunity to this chemical is now shown as a folly. If this immunity jumps to other plants the harms might multiply, perhaps exponentially.
The sad and pathetic reason they don’t ban it and say they will keep looking at the issue is purely economical. Billions of dollars are made off of this destructive weed killer. And in America, money is more important than people.
Stop using this product. The manufacturers have made billions from this herbicide, and will tell us nothing about the damage it causes.
I work in bush regen and hate that they make me use it. being apoe4 I am already vulnerable to alziemers. I swear I have had days on end where I felt sick after using it, non matter how careful I am
It also, from my research on invertebrates, causes soft shells in snails. I wonder what it does to human bones then . …..they’re all calcium.
That would certainly give one explanation to the enormous increase in hip fractures among our seniors.
Do a little more research and you’ll find that most growers of OATS spray their crop to get it ro dry faster !!!! I stopped eating ANY oats products as soon as I read that fact !
Costco sells an oats product that is glyphosate free
Glyphosate is also used on sugar cane crops in some US states. Again, Costco sells a sugar which has not been sprayed with glyphosate
Keep in mind that this herbicide has been used for decades and is in our soils. Many organic plants are still grown in soils that are saturated with decades of herbicide use. Still, better than the alternative.
Wise and situationally aware!
This is INSANE. I’M Sick and Tired of these kind of Informative articles of lengthy favts about a subject that is very serious to the entire nations Healthcare and it goes on and on about the research findings, yet the entire article from start to finish never once mentions any information of its immediate removal from the useage and Remedy to stop creating serious illness in all people knowing what they know. Yet, NOTHING is mentioned at all in Stopping this. Why tell us, the Public and get us all upset and worried that our Entire food system all this time has been Infected with this chemical used all over the nation that stays in the ground and water and crosses the brain blood barrier?
Has the Entire nation gone Stupid? All talk, and no Solution and Remedy? Why even present this article of awareness?
Why is the System that is supposed to Protect us all, so Broken and totally Complacent to Act in an Immediate Intelligent order to Protect us from what they have researched to know it is a serious Danger to our National Healthcare. Is our Government purposely allowing people to be subjected to Known Chemical Poisoning in our entire food supply without escape making us potential victims of a Multitude of Eventual Sick and Declining Health Issues overall? Then they even go to Insanely say, what is an Acceptable Percentage of this Chemical or any other like it in the Human body. So over time, we all have an Accumulation of Acceptable Percentages of poisons allowed in our food and water sources. Makes perfect Sence, doesn’t it? Well, it makes the Doctor’s Rich and Big Pharma. But wouldn’t you think that the same would Immediately Demand a Stop to Known Threats,as THEY TOO ARE VICTIMS OF THE SAME THREATS?
I CAN’T believe our System our Society has become and is So Laid Back in Promoting Serious Healthcare for ALL. We are All Affected in this. So Why do they keep raising and waving the Red Flag and get Everyone in a Panic and Nothing is Done about the given Situation and no Immediate Remedy. Is Anyone in charge of Intelligence and Reason anymore? Or are they all Braindead Already, and Enjoy getting the Nation’s entire Population upset and worried and Helpless and it All stays as is. No Wonder, man is going to do himself in, inspite of all the marvelous and ingenious Technologies we supposedly have.
Mankind can choose: to be Smart or Stupid. So far, the Majority over the centuries, have Leaned to the Side of Stupid over and over again.
Then we have those that Wonder we is it the way it is, after all of this. I throw my hands up as I give up in the Trust of Human Intelllect.
It can’t be counted or relied apon.
May God have Mercy on us all the Victims of a continuous System of Stupidity that has and is going on for millenniums. All we can do, is Hope for the Best, out of all of the Worst put before us. This is LIFE?
Yes, apparently, on the Planet of the Apes it is this way. Enjoy what you can, while you can. God Help us. Our Leaders can not and will not. We are on our own, and with God, some of us, that is. It’s always been that way, since the Beginning of time. Hope you all enjoyed my article comments on the Article Issue.
You made several valid points and I agree with you. But the answer is simple my friend: Money. In America, money and profit rules everything, including over the welfare of its people. It’s the reason America is the only major industrialized country with a for-profit healthcare system. Hence the reason so many Americans leave this country upon retirement. And I will be among them. Happy holidays to you.
I live in the province of New Brunswick Canada. Glyphosate is used in forestry and blueberry crops to control the growth of unwanted species. There is presently an unknown so called mysterious disease showing up in our province (allegedly over 400 cases) where severe neurological symptoms are appearing in some people that can’t all be explained by known diseases. One chief medical officer lost her job when she tried to investigate the effects of glyphosate, and a commitee was formed to do a in depth investigation of the files in the first few cases. It concluded the was no environmental cause for these cases without ever doing an environmental investigation. It also concluded there were no links between the cases. Our province has a dubious history with widespread usage of pesticides ranging from DDT through agent orange, Fenitrothion and now glyphosate. When will they ever learn
Never. They have LOW IQ for which there is no cure.
One pesticide after another is implicated in harm of humans or the environment. I think we need to grow crops in sealed greenhouses…possibly multistory greenhouses. If we can keep the bugs out, we don’t need the pesticides.
The outrage in the comment section ignores that the alternative pesticides are worse. Yes, we can grow organic, but productivity will be reduced, and we will have to farm yet more land. Greenhouses, especially vertical ones, can grow a lot of food with a small footprint.
There are challenges in keeping the insects out, but I think we can do it. Perhaps robots can tend the crops and harvest them as well, so no doors have to be opened.
Instead of plastic, we could use large sheets of Gorilla glass or something like it, to reduce concerns about plastics. There is no reason we can’t make that very cheaply. Not as cheaply as plastic, but much more cheaply than building with thick glass and steel or aluminum.
An additional benefit is that it can be done with far less water.
The EPA, FDA, WHO, CDC are full of FAKE SCIENCE. So the EPA says “the glyphosate is excreted and/or minimally absorbed” but the Reality is exactly the opposite. It goes straight to the brain. Basically it is a brain destroying IQ lowering toxin.
But we are exposed to hundreds of approved chemicals by the same quackery. Exposure levels for a single toxin are irrelevant and useless. When the Total Load is considered WE ARE BEING POISONED.
PS My understanding is that all commercial oats is contaminated by glyphosate. “They” want to extend this to other cereal crops. Whole Foods is a sham. Loads of these products on their shelves.
Do any of you all read multiple articles, possibly from different perspectives, about anything? Or do you fire off comments from the hip like you are in a draw in the old west?
Every so often a group publishes a study that points out that there is a potential link between glyphosate and declining health. It gets people all riled up, and they ignore our forget that glyphosate is the most studied herbicide in history. It has regularly been found that these articles that promote fear are covering outlier study results.
John, does your PhD in math give you some sort of super power to know other disciplines as well. In general it has been shown that people who specialize in one area, while able to learn other fields, usually are not as knowledgeable in unrelated fields. So I’m curious what authority you have to declare that all those other entities are fake science, but that your PhD is meaningful.
Nightbird, you were close when you referred to the economic impacts. It is true. To view that fact another way: by not using this product we could successfully lower crop production and raise the cost of doing business. Currently, many people believe that corporate greed may be the biggest killer. I think they miss the big picture, as greed is just one of the forms. Selfishness is actually the root IMHO. In this case, people in industrialized nations, who regularly use other chemicals that are way more toxic, feel that global food prices should rise, that way they feel better about the food they eat. Many English speaking commenters mistakenly believe that the US is the entire world. Glyphosate is used world wide.
Mindbreaker, i don’t think my brain is broken, but it does hurt trying to follow your logic. Do you understand the basics of farming, like how plants grow, or distribution? For example, how are the plants going to grow in a sealed environment which would quickly run out of oxygen, along with other necessary nutrients that are removed from the environment when crops are harvested? Then, if the extraordinarily expensive building made out of gorilla glass is sealed to keep bugs out (hopefully pathogens that would bring crop disease also), how are you going to get the crops out? I think your tower may require the ability to teleport objects in order to function. I would also suggest using solar panels instead of gorilla glass. Since the size of the building would be massive, and your idea is to go up more than out, the majority of the building will need to be artificially lit. Your power bill would be astronomical if you had to externally power all of those grow lights and hydroponics
To anyone who made it this far, I commend you. I can’t guarantee you are any smarter for having waded through, but you are definitely determined. I realize this devolved somewhat into rambling