Are Meat Eaters Really More Likely To Live to 100 Than Non-Meat Eaters?

Among adults over 80, diet quality and maintaining a healthy weight matter more for longevity than whether meat is eaten.

A recent study suggests that people who avoid meat may be less likely than meat eaters to live to 100. Before viewing this as a warning about plant-based diets, however, the results deserve a closer look.

The researchers followed more than 5,000 adults in China who were aged 80 and older and took part in the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey, a nationally representative project that began in 1998. By 2018, participants whose diets excluded meat were less likely to reach centenarian status than those who ate meat.

At first glance, this finding seems to clash with a large body of evidence linking plant-based diets to better health. Vegetarian eating patterns have repeatedly been associated with lower risks of heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, benefits often attributed to higher fiber intake and lower levels of saturated fat.

So how can these results be explained? Several key factors need to be considered before drawing broad conclusions about diet and longevity from this study.

Your body’s needs change as you age

This study focused on adults aged 80 and older, whose nutritional needs differ markedly from those of younger people. As we age, physiological changes alter both how much we eat and what nutrients we need. Energy expenditure drops, while muscle mass, bone density, and appetite often decline. These shifts increase the risk of malnutrition and frailty.

Most evidence for the health benefits of diets that exclude meat comes from studies of younger adults rather than frail older populations. Some research suggests older non-meat eaters face a higher risk of fractures due to lower calcium and protein intake.

In later life, nutritional priorities shift. Rather than focusing on preventing long-term diseases, the goal becomes maintaining muscle mass, preventing weight loss, and ensuring every mouthful delivers plenty of nutrients.

The study’s findings may, therefore, reflect the nutritional challenges of advanced age, rather than any inherent problems with plant-based diets. Crucially, this doesn’t diminish the well-established health benefits of these diets for younger and healthier adults.

Body weight explains much of the risk

Here’s a crucial detail: the lower likelihood of reaching 100 among non-meat eaters was only observed in underweight participants. No such association was found in older adults of healthy weight.

Being underweight in older age is already strongly linked with increased risks of frailty and death. Body weight, therefore, appears to be a key factor in explaining these findings.

It’s also worth remembering that this was an observational study, meaning it shows associations rather than cause and effect. Just because two things occur together doesn’t mean one causes the other.

The findings also align with the so-called “obesity paradox” in aging, where a slightly higher body weight is often linked to better survival in later life.

Notably, the reduced likelihood of reaching 100 observed among non-meat eaters was not evident in those who included fish, dairy, or eggs in their diets. These foods provide nutrients that are essential for maintaining muscle and bone health, including high-quality protein, vitamin B12, calcium, and vitamin D.

Older adults following these diets were just as likely to live to 100 as meat eaters. The researchers suggested that including modest amounts of animal-source foods may help prevent undernutrition and loss of lean muscle mass in very old age, compared with strictly plant-based diets.

What this means for healthy aging

Rather than focusing on whether one diet is universally better than another, the key message is that nutrition should be tailored to your stage of life. Energy needs decline with age (due to decreased resting energy expenditure), but some nutrient requirements increase.

Older adults still require adequate protein, vitamin B12, calciu,m and vitamin D – especially to preserve muscle mass and prevent frailty. In older adulthood, preventing malnutrition and weight loss often becomes more important than long-term chronic disease prevention.

Plant-based diets can still be healthy choices, but they may require careful planning and, in some cases, supplementation to ensure nutritional adequacy, particularly in later life.

The bottom line is that our nutritional needs at 90 may look very different from those at 50, and dietary advice should reflect these changes across the lifespan. What works for you now might need adjusting as you age – and that’s perfectly normal.

Reference: “Vegetarian diet and likelihood of becoming centenarians in Chinese adults aged 80 y or older: a nested case-control study” by Yaqi Li, Kaiyue Wang, Yuebin Lv, Guliyeerke Jigeer, Yilun Huang, Xiuhua Shen, Xiaoming Shi and Xiang Gao, 12 December 2025, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1016/j.ajcnut.2025.101136

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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