This Simple Japanese Eating Habit Is Linked to a Longer Life

Eating to 80% fullness may promote mindful habits, modest calorie reduction, and long-term health benefits.

In several regions of Japan known for exceptional longevity, many people follow a principle called hara hachi bu. Rooted in Confucian teaching, it encourages individuals to stop eating when they feel about 80% full rather than continuing until they are completely satisfied.

Recently, this philosophy has attracted interest as a possible tool for weight control. But hara hachi bu is not intended to function as a strict diet or a rule about eating less at all costs. Instead, it promotes attentiveness during meals, encouraging people to slow down, notice their hunger and fullness cues, and cultivate appreciation for their food.

Evidence suggests moderation matters

Scientific research examining hara hachi bu specifically is limited. Most studies have looked at broader dietary habits in populations where the philosophy is common, rather than isolating the “80% rule” itself.

Even so, available findings indicate that people who follow this approach tend to consume fewer total calories over the course of a day. It has also been linked to less weight gain over time and lower average body mass index (BMI). Among men, the practice has been associated with healthier eating patterns, including greater vegetable intake and reduced reliance on grains during meals.

Hara hachi bu also shares many similar principles with the concepts of mindful eating or intuitive eating. These non-diet, awareness-based approaches encourage a stronger connection with internal hunger and satiety cues. Research shows both approaches can also help reduce emotional eating and enhance overall diet quality.

Benefits extend beyond weight

Hara hachi bu may also have many advantages that go beyond losing weight.

For instance, hara hachi bu‘s focus on awareness and eating intuitively may offer a gentle and sustainable way of supporting long-term health changes. Sustainable health changes are far easier to maintain in the long-term. This may improve health and prevent weight regain, which can be a risk for those who lose weight through traditional diet approaches.

The ethos of hara hachi bu also makes perfect sense in the context of modern life and may help us develop a better relationship with the food we eat.

Evidence suggests that around 70% of adults and children use digital devices while eating. This behavior has been linked to higher calorie intake, lower fruit and vegetable intake, and a greater incidence of disordered eating behaviours including restriction, binge eating, and overeating.

As a dietitian, I see it all the time. We put food on a pedestal, obsess over it, talk about it, post about it – but so often, we don’t actually enjoy it. We’ve lost that sense of connection and appreciation.

Being more aware of the food we eat and taking time to taste, enjoy, and truly experience it as hara hachi bu emphasizes can allow us to reconnect with our bodies, support digestion, and make more nourishing food choices.

How to practice it mindfully

For those who might want to give hara hachi bu or taking a more mindful and intuitive approach to improve their relationship with food, here are a few tips to try:

1. Check in with your body before eating

Ask yourself: Am I truly hungry? And if so, what kind of hunger is it — physical, emotional, or just habitual? If you’re physically hungry, denying yourself may only lead to stronger cravings or overeating later. But if you’re feeling bored, tired, or stressed, take a moment to pause. Giving yourself space to reflect can help prevent food from becoming a default coping mechanism.

2. Eat without distractions

Step away from screens and give your meal your full attention. Screens often serve as a distraction from our fullness cues, which can contribute to overeating.

3. Slow down and savor each bite

Eating should be a sensory and satisfying experience. Slowing down allows us to know when we’re satiated and should stop eating.

4. Aim to feel comfortably full, not stuffed

If we think of being hungry as a one and being so full you need to lie down as a ten, then eating until you’re around “80% full” means you should feel comfortably satisfied rather than stuffed. Eating slowly and being attuned to your body’s signals will help you achieve this.

5. Share meals when you can

Connection and conversation are part of what makes food meaningful. Connection at meal times is uniquely human and a key to longevity.

6. Aim for nourishment

Ensure your meals are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and energy.

7. Practice self-compassion

There’s no need to eat “perfectly”. The point of hara hachi bu is about being aware of your body – not about feeling guilty over what you’re eating.

Moderation, not restriction

Importantly, hara hachi bu is not meant to be a restrictive eating approach. It promotes moderation and eating in tune with your body – not “eating less.”

When viewed as a means of losing weight, it risks triggering a harmful cycle of restriction, dysregulation, and overeating – the very opposite of the balanced, intuitive ethos it’s meant to embody. Focusing solely on eating less also distracts from more important aspects of nutrition – such as dietary quality and eating essential nutrients.

This practice also may not suit everyone. Athletes, children, older adults, and those living with illness often have higher or more specific nutritional needs, so this eating pattern may not be suitable for these groups.

While often reduced to a simple “80% full” guideline, hara hachi bu reflects a much broader principle of mindful moderation. At its core, it’s about tuning into the body, honoring hunger without overindulgence, and appreciating food as fuel — a timeless habit worth adopting.

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

Disclosure: Aisling Pigott receives funding from Research Capacity Building Collaborative (RCBC) and Health and Care Research Wales. Aisling Pigott is a Non-Executive Director of the British Dietetic Association, the professional body and trade union representing dietitians in the UK.

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