“Are Quarks About to Rewrite the Laws of Physics?”

Particle physicists are delving deep into the Standard Model of particle physics to better understand quark mixing, which is not accurately predicted by the model.
The quarks that form the nuclei of all atoms around us are known to “mix,” meaning they occasionally transform from one type to another. However, the exact frequencies of these transformations remain uncertain, and intriguingly, theoretical predictions don’t add up to 100%. Physicist Jordy de Vries from UvA-IoP and collaborators from Los Alamos, Seattle, and Bern have published new research that takes an important step toward unraveling these mysteries.
Mysterious Mixing
Good things often come in threes, and the Standard Model of particle physics is no exception. It organizes elementary particles into three “generations.” Take quarks, for example. The first generation includes the “up” and “down” quarks, which form the building blocks of atomic nuclei. Beyond these, two additional pairs exist: “charm” and “strange” quarks, as well as “top” and “bottom” quarks. Together, these six varieties are called the six quark flavors.
The Standard Model predicts that quark flavors can transmute into one another in a process called quark mixing. However, it doesn’t specify how frequently these transformations occur. Intriguingly, recent analyses reveal a discrepancy: the probabilities of all possible quark mixings don’t add up to 100%. What could this mean? Is it a sign of physics beyond the Standard Model?
Advancements in Quark Mixing Analysis
To answer this question, UvA-IoP physicist Jordy de Vries and colleagues from Los Alamos, Seattle, and Bern have developed a new framework and performed associated calculations to very precisely determine the amount of mixing between up and down quarks, for which the effect is strongest.
The work was recently published jointly in Physical Review Letters and as an Editor’s Suggestion in Physical Review C.
Taming the Uncertainty
As input for the calculations, the physicists use precise measurements of radioactive decay processes known as nuclear beta decays. The most accurate determination of the up-down quark mixing comes from so-called superallowed beta decays, occurring across the chart of nuclear isotopes. “Superallowed” means that the involved nuclei have no spin and are therefore easier to describe theoretically.
Nevertheless, the calculation of the amount of mixing from the extremely precise data suffers from a theoretical uncertainty due to the subtle dance between the three fundamental forces of nature that are involved in the process: the strong nuclear force, the electromagnetic interaction, and the weak process that causes the radioactive decay.
Refining Theoretical Models
The new framework was designed to track this interplay and tame the theoretical uncertainty. It led the physicists to uncover effects involving the weak interactions between the constituents of the nuclei that had not been considered before. These effects currently dominate the uncertainty in the computations.
In the near future, building on this work and on advanced many-body nuclear calculations, the uncertainties will be brought under control, thus opening the way to uncover possible footprints of new physics in nuclear processes.
“Radiative Corrections to Superallowed β Decays in Effective Field Theory” by Vincenzo Cirigliano, Wouter Dekens, Jordy de Vries, Stefano Gandolfi, Martin Hoferichter and Emanuele Mereghetti, 18 November 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.211801
“Ab initio electroweak corrections to superallowed β decays and their impact on Vud” by Vincenzo Cirigliano, Wouter Dekens, Jordy de Vries, Stefano Gandolfi, Martin Hoferichter and Emanuele Mereghetti, 18 November 2024, Physical Review C.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.110.055502
“Are Quarks About to Rewrite the Laws of Physics?”
—–
Hopefully! Maybe we can get rid of the imaginary dark matter/energy fudge factors then.
Dark matter is the Aether by a different name. It exists and is affected by the gravity of mass, thus the evidence of Einstein rings caused by the warpage of space time. A Quark-Gluon background dimension might just be the Aether which allows light to transport energy between our dimension and an immediately adjacent and complementary Q-G dimension following straight lines. Consider how the effects of matter warping space-time relate to the concept of buoyancy of mass in water. Both warp the medium they exist in and with which they interact. A black hole has such massive gravity and density that it exceeds the “buoyancy” of energetic space and sinks into the adjacent dimension but is still coupled to our dimension gravitationally and magnetically.
What effect does gravitic interactions play on quark transformation? Do micro black holes play a part? Is spin cumulative or counter-cumulative depending on axis of rotation?
In saying that a Higgs boson decays, and gives quarks mass, you say that mass is energy, and, basically, a Higgs boson is the ultimate superconductor of energy.
Back to quarks, being dependent on mass and spin, determines the quark, but positional interactions through gravitational influences, seem to play a determining part.
