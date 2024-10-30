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    Astronauts Tackle Vision Loss in Space As Next Dragon Mission Approaches

    By NASA1 Comment3 Mins Read
    SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Approaches International Space Station
    In this illustration, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft approaches the International Space Station for docking. The ISS crew is set to relocate SpaceX Dragon Freedom, freeing up a docking port for an incoming Dragon cargo craft loaded with experiments and hardware essential for station activities. Credit: NASA/SpaceX

    On Tuesday, the main focus for the Expedition 72 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was protecting eyesight to keep astronauts healthy and preparing cargo for an upcoming mission.

    Eye Health in Microgravity

    In the weightless environment of space, body fluids shift upwards, moving toward an astronaut’s head. This fluid movement creates pressure on the eyes, potentially affecting eye structure and vision. To counteract this, Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore, both NASA astronauts, tested a specialized thigh cuff designed to prevent these headward fluid shifts. Researchers are closely monitoring these shifts to develop ways to protect eye health as NASA and its international partners plan longer missions deeper into space.

    Canadarm2 Robotic Arm Above Mozambique Channel
    The International Space Station’s 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm crosses the foreground as the orbital outpost soared 265 miles above the Mozambique Channel south of the African island nation of Madagascar. Credit: NASA

    Preparing for Resupply

    Meanwhile, on Earth, the next resupply mission to the space station is being readied for launch next week aboard the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft. NASA Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Nick Hague prepared for Dragon’s arrival, which will bring a shipment of new scientific experiments and station hardware. Pettit began packing and staging cargo that will be stowed in Dragon after docking and later returned to Earth. Hague trained to operate tools that will track Dragon’s automated approach and docking sequence.

    Milky Way Behind SpaceX Dragon Endeavour
    The Milky Way appears in the vastness of space behind the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing port on the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

    Spacecraft Maneuver and Docking

    However, before the cargo mission blasts off toward the space station, Hague will lead Williams, Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on a short ride aboard the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft to a new docking port. The quartet will board Dragon on Sunday, November 3, undock from the Harmony module’s forward port at 6:35 a.m. EDT, then maneuver the spacecraft to Harmony’s space-facing port for a docking at 7:18 a.m. The relocation opens up the forward port for the Dragon cargo mission.

    Butch Wilmore Trims 72 Mike Barratt's Hair on ISS
    It’s haircut day on the International Space Station. Expedition 72 Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore trims Expedition 72 Flight Engineer Mike Barratt’s hair using an electric razor with a vacuum attached that collects the loose hair. Credit: NASA

    Nighttime Earth Observations and Maintenance

    After a training session at the beginning of his shift on the Destiny laboratory module’s exercise cycle, Gorbunov installed and activated hardware to observe Earth’s nighttime atmosphere in near-ultraviolet wavelengths. His fellow cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner partnered together on maintenance and inspection duties in the aft end of the Zvezda service module.

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    1 Comment

    1. Bernie Lasalle on

      The fluid movement statement “In the weightless environment of space, body fluids shift upwards, moving toward an astronaut’s head.” is perplexing. Why is movement toward an astronaut’s head considered ‘up’ in space? Is there ‘constant direction’ within the ISS? Can astronauts orient themselves periodically to counteract this fluid migration?

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