Astronomers Solve the Mystery of How Black Holes Got Big So Fast

Black holes in the early Universe appear to have grown far faster than scientists once believed.

Astronomers have long struggled to explain how black holes became enormous so early in the Universe’s history. Observations show that some reached supermassive proportions in a cosmic blink of an eye, leaving scientists searching for a mechanism powerful enough to drive such rapid growth. New research from Ireland’s Maynooth University (MU), published in Nature Astronomy, offers a compelling explanation.

The study suggests that the early Universe was far more violent and unpredictable than previously assumed. In this turbulent setting, small black holes formed shortly after the Big Bang were surrounded by vast amounts of dense gas, allowing them to grow at extraordinary speeds.

“We found that the chaotic conditions that existed in the early Universe triggered early, smaller black holes to grow into the super-massive black holes we see later following a feeding frenzy which devoured material all around them,” says Daxal Mehta , a PhD candidate in Maynooth University’s Department of Physics , who led the research.

To test this idea, the team relied on detailed computer simulations capable of tracking how matter behaved around young black holes in the first few hundred million years of cosmic time.

“We revealed, using state-of-the-art computer simulations, that the first generation of black holes – those born just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang – grew incredibly fast, into tens of thousands of times the size of our Sun.”

Solving a Long-Standing Astronomical Puzzle

“This breakthrough unlocks one of astronomy’s big puzzles,” says Dr Lewis Prole , a postdoctoral fellow at MU and research team member. “That being how black holes born in the early Universe, as observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, managed to reach such super-massive sizes so quickly.”

This process occurs when a black hole pulls in matter at a rate far higher than what is usually considered stable. Under normal conditions, the intense light produced should push surrounding material away. Yet in the early Universe, these black holes continued to consume matter despite that barrier, allowing them to gain mass at remarkable speeds.

The results provided a ‘missing link’ between the first stars and the supermassive black holes that came much later.

“These tiny black holes were previously thought to be too small to grow into the behemoth black holes observed at the center of early galaxies,” says Daxal Mehta. “What we have shown here is that these early black holes, while small, are capable of growing spectacularly fast, given the right conditions,” he adds.

Rethinking Black Hole “Seeds”

Black holes are generally grouped into two main categories known as ‘light seed’ and ‘heavy seed’ types. Light seed black holes form with relatively modest masses, typically ranging from about ten to a few hundred times the mass of our Sun. To become ‘supermassive’, reaching millions of times the Sun’s mass, these smaller objects must undergo long periods of growth.

Heavy seed black holes follow a very different path. They are thought to form already enormous, with initial masses that may reach as high as one hundred thousand times the mass of the Sun.

For many years, astronomers believed that only these heavy seed black holes could account for the super-massive black holes found at the centers of most large galaxies, since their large starting size made rapid growth easier to explain.

“Now we’re not so sure,” says Dr John Regan of MU’s Physics Department and research group leader. “Heavy seeds are somewhat more exotic and may need rare conditions to form. Our simulations show that your ‘garden variety’ stellar mass black holes can grow at extreme rates in the early Universe.”

The MU research reshapes the understanding of black hole origins but also highlights the importance of high-resolution simulations in uncovering the Universe’s earliest secrets.

“The early Universe is much more chaotic and turbulent than we expected, with a much larger population of massive black holes than we anticipated too,” says Dr Regan.

Implications for Future Space Missions

The results also have implications for the important joint European Space Agency-NASA Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission, scheduled to launch in 2035.

“Future gravitational wave observations from that mission may be able to detect the mergers of these tiny, early, rapidly growing baby black holes,” says Dr Regan.

Reference: “The growth of light seed black holes in the early Universe” by Daxal H. Mehta, John A. Regan and Lewis Prole, 21 January 2026, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02767-5

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