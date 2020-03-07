Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 From 94 Countries – 3,500+ Dead

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 47

5 new countries/territories/areas (Colombia, Holy See, Peru, Serbia, and Togo) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The global number of reported cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.

OpenWHO has reached 161, 000 learners in COVID-19 courses. The introductory course on COVID-19 has been partially or fully translated into 17 national languages. For more information, and to enroll in these free courses, please visit OpenWHO’s COVID-19 channel.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

101,927 confirmed cases (3735 new)



China

80813 confirmed cases (102 new) 3073 deaths (28 new)



Outside of China

21110 confirmed cases (3633 new) 93 countries/territories (5 new) 413 deaths (78 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 7, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 80813 Republic of Korea 6767 Iran 4747 Italy 4636 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Germany 639 France 613 Japan 408 Spain 374 United States of America 213 Switzerland 209 United Kingdom 167 Sweden 137 Singapore 130 Netherlands 128 Belgium 109 Norway 86 Malaysia 83 Austria 66 Australia 62 Kuwait 58 Canada 51 Bahrain 49 Thailand 48 Iceland 45 United Arab Emirates 45 Iraq 44 Greece 32 India 31 San Marino 24 Denmark 23 Lebanon 22 Finland 19 Israel 19 Algeria 17 Vietnam 17 Oman 16 Ireland 18 Palestinian Territory 16 Ecuador 14 Brazil 13 Portugal 13 Czech Republic 12 Croatia 11 Qatar 11 Estonia 10 Azerbaijan 9 Georgia 9 Slovenia 9 Saudi Arabia 8 Romania 7 Russian Federation 7 Belarus 6 Chile 5 Hungary 5 Mexico 5 Pakistan 5 Philippines 5 Poland 5 New Zealand 5 Senegal 4 Egypt 3 North Macedonia 3 Argentina 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Cameroon 2 Indonesia 2 Luxembourg 2 Morocco 2 Afghanistan 1 Andorra 1 Armenia 1 Bhutan 1 Cambodia 1 Colombia 1 Dominican Republic 1 Gibraltar 1 Holy See 1 Jordan 1 Latvia 1 Lithuania 1 Monaco 1 Nepal 1 Nigeria 1 Peru 1 Serbia 1 Slovakia 1 South Africa 1 Sri Lanka 1 Togo 1 Tunisia 1 Ukraine 1 Total 101927

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.