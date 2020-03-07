Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 From 94 Countries – 3,500+ Dead

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 47
- 5 new countries/territories/areas (Colombia, Holy See, Peru, Serbia, and Togo) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- The global number of reported cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.
- OpenWHO has reached 161, 000 learners in COVID-19 courses. The introductory course on COVID-19 has been partially or fully translated into 17 national languages. For more information, and to enroll in these free courses, please visit OpenWHO’s COVID-19 channel.
Risk Assessment
China: Very High
Regional Level: Very High
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 101,927 confirmed cases (3735 new)
China
- 80813 confirmed cases (102 new)
- 3073 deaths (28 new)
Outside of China
- 21110 confirmed cases (3633 new)
- 93 countries/territories (5 new)
- 413 deaths (78 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 7, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|80813
|Republic of Korea
|6767
|Iran
|4747
|Italy
|4636
|International (Cruise Ship in Japan)
|706
|Germany
|639
|France
|613
|Japan
|408
|Spain
|374
|United States of America
|213
|Switzerland
|209
|United Kingdom
|167
|Sweden
|137
|Singapore
|130
|Netherlands
|128
|Belgium
|109
|Norway
|86
|Malaysia
|83
|Austria
|66
|Australia
|62
|Kuwait
|58
|Canada
|51
|Bahrain
|49
|Thailand
|48
|Iceland
|45
|United Arab Emirates
|45
|Iraq
|44
|Greece
|32
|India
|31
|San Marino
|24
|Denmark
|23
|Lebanon
|22
|Finland
|19
|Israel
|19
|Algeria
|17
|Vietnam
|17
|Oman
|16
|Ireland
|18
|Palestinian Territory
|16
|Ecuador
|14
|Brazil
|13
|Portugal
|13
|Czech Republic
|12
|Croatia
|11
|Qatar
|11
|Estonia
|10
|Azerbaijan
|9
|Georgia
|9
|Slovenia
|9
|Saudi Arabia
|8
|Romania
|7
|Russian Federation
|7
|Belarus
|6
|Chile
|5
|Hungary
|5
|Mexico
|5
|Pakistan
|5
|Philippines
|5
|Poland
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|Senegal
|4
|Egypt
|3
|North Macedonia
|3
|Argentina
|2
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2
|Cameroon
|2
|Indonesia
|2
|Luxembourg
|2
|Morocco
|2
|Afghanistan
|1
|Andorra
|1
|Armenia
|1
|Bhutan
|1
|Cambodia
|1
|Colombia
|1
|Dominican Republic
|1
|Gibraltar
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Jordan
|1
|Latvia
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|Monaco
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|Peru
|1
|Serbia
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|South Africa
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|Togo
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|Total
|101927
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
