Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 From 94 Countries – 3,500+ Dead

By World Health Organization March 7, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 7

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 7, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 47

  • 5 new countries/territories/areas (Colombia, Holy See, Peru, Serbia, and Togo) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • The global number of reported cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.
  • OpenWHO has reached 161, 000 learners in COVID-19 courses. The introductory course on COVID-19 has been partially or fully translated into 17 national languages. For more information, and to enroll in these free courses, please visit OpenWHO’s COVID-19 channel.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

    • 101,927 confirmed cases (3735 new)

China

    • 80813 confirmed cases (102 new)
    • 3073 deaths (28 new)

Outside of China

    • 21110 confirmed cases (3633 new)
    • 93 countries/territories (5 new)
    • 413 deaths (78 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 7, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 80813
Republic of Korea 6767
Iran 4747
Italy 4636
International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706
Germany 639
France 613
Japan 408
Spain 374
United States of America 213
Switzerland 209
United Kingdom 167
Sweden 137
Singapore 130
Netherlands 128
Belgium 109
Norway 86
Malaysia 83
Austria 66
Australia 62
Kuwait 58
Canada 51
Bahrain 49
Thailand 48
Iceland 45
United Arab Emirates 45
Iraq 44
Greece 32
India 31
San Marino 24
Denmark 23
Lebanon 22
Finland 19
Israel 19
Algeria 17
Vietnam 17
Oman 16
Ireland 18
Palestinian Territory 16
Ecuador 14
Brazil 13
Portugal 13
Czech Republic 12
Croatia 11
Qatar 11
Estonia 10
Azerbaijan 9
Georgia 9
Slovenia 9
Saudi Arabia 8
Romania 7
Russian Federation 7
Belarus 6
Chile 5
Hungary 5
Mexico 5
Pakistan 5
Philippines 5
Poland 5
New Zealand 5
Senegal 4
Egypt 3
North Macedonia 3
Argentina 2
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2
Cameroon 2
Indonesia 2
Luxembourg 2
Morocco 2
Afghanistan 1
Andorra 1
Armenia 1
Bhutan 1
Cambodia 1
Colombia 1
Dominican Republic 1
Gibraltar 1
Holy See 1
Jordan 1
Latvia 1
Lithuania 1
Monaco 1
Nepal 1
Nigeria 1
Peru 1
Serbia 1
Slovakia 1
South Africa 1
Sri Lanka 1
Togo 1
Tunisia 1
Ukraine 1
Total 101927

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

