Coronavirus World Map: 2,804,796 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 193,710 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 97
- Public health systems are coming under severe strain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio). A new analysis on malaria supports the call to minimize disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The WHO Regional Office for the Americas urges countries to strengthen vaccination against seasonal influenza and measles to prevent respiratory illness and vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The core protocol for therapeutics against COVID-19 has been published by the WHO R&D Blueprint Working Group.
- The WHO Regional Director for Europe has emphasized the need to build sustainable people-centered long-term care in the wake of COVID-19.
- The WHO Regional Office for Europe has published key considerations for the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced by many countries in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the European Region.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,804,796 confirmed cases (84,900 new)
- 193,710 deaths (6,006 new)
European Region
- 1,341,851 confirmed cases (27,185 new)
- 122,218 deaths (2,756 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 1,094,846 confirmed cases (47,338 new)
- 56,063 deaths (2,960 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 160,586 confirmed cases (5,615 new)
- 6,887 deaths (137 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 142,639 confirmed cases (1,170 new)
- 5,943 deaths (37 new)
South-East Asia
- 43,846 confirmed cases (2,773 new)
- 1,747 deaths (89 new)
African Region
- 20,316 confirmed cases (819 new)
- 839 deaths (27 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 26, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|899281
|Spain
|219764
|Italy
|195351
|Germany
|154175
|United Kingdom
|148381
|France
|122875
|Turkey
|107773
|Iran
|89328
|China
|84338
|Russian Federation
|74588
|Brazil
|52995
|Belgium
|45325
|Canada
|44353
|Netherlands
|37190
|Switzerland
|28978
|India
|26496
|Portugal
|23392
|Ecuador
|22719
|Peru
|21648
|Ireland
|18561
|Sweden
|18177
|Saudi Arabia
|16299
|Israel
|15398
|Austria
|15134
|Japan
|13182
|Mexico
|12872
|Chile
|12858
|Pakistan
|12723
|Singapore
|12693
|Poland
|11273
|Republic of Korea
|10728
|Romania
|10635
|United Arab Emirates
|9813
|Belarus
|9590
|Qatar
|9358
|Ukraine
|8617
|Indonesia
|8607
|Denmark
|8445
|Serbia
|7779
|Norway
|7467
|Czechia
|7352
|Philippines
|7294
|Australia
|6703
|Dominican Republic
|5926
|Malaysia
|5742
|Panama
|5338
|Bangladesh
|4998
|Colombia
|4881
|Finland
|4475
|South Africa
|4361
|Egypt
|4319
|Morocco
|3897
|Luxembourg
|3711
|Argentina
|3701
|Republic of Moldova
|3304
|Algeria
|3256
|Thailand
|2922
|Kuwait
|2892
|Kazakhstan
|2601
|Bahrain
|2589
|Greece
|2506
|Hungary
|2500
|Croatia
|2016
|Oman
|1998
|Uzbekistan
|1865
|Iceland
|1790
|Iraq
|1763
|Armenia
|1746
|Estonia
|1635
|Azerbaijan
|1617
|Cameroon
|1518
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1485
|Afghanistan
|1463
|Lithuania
|1438
|Puerto Rico
|1416
|Slovenia
|1388
|Slovakia
|1373
|North Macedonia
|1367
|Cuba
|1337
|Ghana
|1279
|Bulgaria
|1247
|Nigeria
|1182
|New Zealand
|1121
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1111
|Djibouti
|1008
|Guinea
|996
|Tunisia
|939
|Cyprus
|810
|Bolivia
|807
|Latvia
|804
|Andorra
|738
|Kosovo
|731
|Albania
|712
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Lebanon
|704
|Costa Rica
|687
|Niger
|684
|Kyrgyzstan
|682
|Burkina Faso
|629
|Senegal
|614
|Honduras
|591
|Uruguay
|563
|San Marino
|513
|Georgia
|485
|Sri Lanka
|460
|Malta
|448
|Jordan
|444
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|442
|Guatemala
|430
|Réunion
|412
|Somalia
|390
|Mali
|370
|Mayotte
|354
|Kenya
|343
|Palestinian Territory
|342
|Mauritius
|331
|Montenegro
|319
|Venezuela
|318
|Isle of Man
|308
|United Republic of Tanzania
|300
|Jamaica
|288
|Jersey
|278
|El Salvador
|274
|Vietnam
|270
|Equatorial Guinea
|258
|Guernsey
|245
|Paraguay
|223
|Sudan
|213
|Congo
|200
|Faroe Islands
|187
|Rwanda
|183
|Gabon
|176
|Martinique
|170
|Guadeloupe
|149
|Myanmar
|146
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Guam
|137
|Maldives
|137
|Gibraltar
|136
|Madagascar
|124
|Cambodia
|122
|Ethiopia
|122
|Liberia
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|115
|French Guiana
|109
|Aruba
|100
|Bermuda
|99
|Monaco
|98
|Togo
|96
|Cabo Verde
|90
|Sierra Leone
|86
|Zambia
|84
|Liechtenstein
|83
|Barbados
|77
|Uganda
|75
|Guyana
|73
|Sint Maarten
|73
|Bahamas
|72
|Haiti
|72
|Cayman Islands
|70
|Mozambique
|70
|Libya
|61
|Benin
|58
|French Polynesia
|57
|Eswatini
|56
|United States Virgin Islands
|55
|Guinea-Bissau
|52
|Nepal
|49
|Chad
|46
|Syrian Arab Republic
|42
|Eritrea
|39
|Saint Martin
|38
|Mongolia
|37
|Malawi
|33
|Zimbabwe
|31
|Angola
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Botswana
|22
|Central African Republic
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|Fiji
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Grenada
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|14
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|13
|Burundi
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Nicaragua
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Holy See
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|8
|Bhutan
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|British Virgin Islands
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|South Sudan
|5
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2804796
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Be the first to comment on "Coronavirus World Map: 2,804,796 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 193,710 Deaths"