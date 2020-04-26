Coronavirus World Map: 2,804,796 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 193,710 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 26, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 26

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 26, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 97

  • Public health systems are coming under severe strain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio). A new analysis on malaria supports the call to minimize disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The WHO Regional Office for the Americas urges countries to strengthen vaccination against seasonal influenza and measles to prevent respiratory illness and vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The core protocol for therapeutics against COVID-19 has been published by the WHO R&D Blueprint Working Group.
  • The WHO Regional Director for Europe has emphasized the need to build sustainable people-centered long-term care in the wake of COVID-19.
  • The WHO Regional Office for Europe has published key considerations for the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced by many countries in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the European Region.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,804,796 confirmed cases (84,900 new)
  • 193,710 deaths (6,006 new)

European Region

  • 1,341,851 confirmed cases (27,185 new)
  • 122,218 deaths (2,756 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 1,094,846 confirmed cases (47,338 new)
  • 56,063 deaths (2,960 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 160,586 confirmed cases (5,615 new)
  • 6,887 deaths (137 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 142,639 confirmed cases (1,170 new)
  • 5,943 deaths (37 new)

South-East Asia

  • 43,846 confirmed cases (2,773 new)
  • 1,747 deaths (89 new)

African Region

  • 20,316 confirmed cases (819 new)
  • 839 deaths (27 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 26, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 899281
Spain 219764
Italy 195351
Germany 154175
United Kingdom 148381
France 122875
Turkey 107773
Iran 89328
China 84338
Russian Federation 74588
Brazil 52995
Belgium 45325
Canada 44353
Netherlands 37190
Switzerland 28978
India 26496
Portugal 23392
Ecuador 22719
Peru 21648
Ireland 18561
Sweden 18177
Saudi Arabia 16299
Israel 15398
Austria 15134
Japan 13182
Mexico 12872
Chile 12858
Pakistan 12723
Singapore 12693
Poland 11273
Republic of Korea 10728
Romania 10635
United Arab Emirates 9813
Belarus 9590
Qatar 9358
Ukraine 8617
Indonesia 8607
Denmark 8445
Serbia 7779
Norway 7467
Czechia 7352
Philippines 7294
Australia 6703
Dominican Republic 5926
Malaysia 5742
Panama 5338
Bangladesh 4998
Colombia 4881
Finland 4475
South Africa 4361
Egypt 4319
Morocco 3897
Luxembourg 3711
Argentina 3701
Republic of Moldova 3304
Algeria 3256
Thailand 2922
Kuwait 2892
Kazakhstan 2601
Bahrain 2589
Greece 2506
Hungary 2500
Croatia 2016
Oman 1998
Uzbekistan 1865
Iceland 1790
Iraq 1763
Armenia 1746
Estonia 1635
Azerbaijan 1617
Cameroon 1518
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1485
Afghanistan 1463
Lithuania 1438
Puerto Rico 1416
Slovenia 1388
Slovakia 1373
North Macedonia 1367
Cuba 1337
Ghana 1279
Bulgaria 1247
Nigeria 1182
New Zealand 1121
Côte d’Ivoire 1111
Djibouti 1008
Guinea 996
Tunisia 939
Cyprus 810
Bolivia 807
Latvia 804
Andorra 738
Kosovo 731
Albania 712
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 704
Costa Rica 687
Niger 684
Kyrgyzstan 682
Burkina Faso 629
Senegal 614
Honduras 591
Uruguay 563
San Marino 513
Georgia 485
Sri Lanka 460
Malta 448
Jordan 444
Democratic Republic of the Congo 442
Guatemala 430
Réunion 412
Somalia 390
Mali 370
Mayotte 354
Kenya 343
Palestinian Territory 342
Mauritius 331
Montenegro 319
Venezuela 318
Isle of Man 308
United Republic of Tanzania 300
Jamaica 288
Jersey 278
El Salvador 274
Vietnam 270
Equatorial Guinea 258
Guernsey 245
Paraguay 223
Sudan 213
Congo 200
Faroe Islands 187
Rwanda 183
Gabon 176
Martinique 170
Guadeloupe 149
Myanmar 146
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 137
Maldives 137
Gibraltar 136
Madagascar 124
Cambodia 122
Ethiopia 122
Liberia 120
Trinidad and Tobago 115
French Guiana 109
Aruba 100
Bermuda 99
Monaco 98
Togo 96
Cabo Verde 90
Sierra Leone 86
Zambia 84
Liechtenstein 83
Barbados 77
Uganda 75
Guyana 73
Sint Maarten 73
Bahamas 72
Haiti 72
Cayman Islands 70
Mozambique 70
Libya 61
Benin 58
French Polynesia 57
Eswatini 56
United States Virgin Islands 55
Guinea-Bissau 52
Nepal 49
Chad 46
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Eritrea 39
Saint Martin 38
Mongolia 37
Malawi 33
Zimbabwe 31
Angola 25
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Central African Republic 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Grenada 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13
Burundi 12
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Nicaragua 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
São Tomé and Príncipe 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
British Virgin Islands 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
South Sudan 5
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2804796

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

