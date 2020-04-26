Coronavirus World Map: 2,804,796 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 193,710 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 97

Public health systems are coming under severe strain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio). A new analysis on malaria supports the call to minimize disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio). A new analysis on malaria supports the call to minimize disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO Regional Office for the Americas urges countries to strengthen vaccination against seasonal influenza and measles to prevent respiratory illness and vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The core protocol for therapeutics against COVID-19 has been published by the WHO R&D Blueprint Working Group.

The WHO Regional Director for Europe has emphasized the need to build sustainable people-centered long-term care in the wake of COVID-19.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe has published key considerations for the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced by many countries in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the European Region.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,804,796 confirmed cases (84,900 new)

193,710 deaths (6,006 new)

European Region

1,341,851 confirmed cases (27,185 new)

122,218 deaths (2,756 new)

Regions of the Americas

1,094,846 confirmed cases (47,338 new)

56,063 deaths (2,960 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

160,586 confirmed cases (5,615 new)

6,887 deaths (137 new)

Western Pacific Region

142,639 confirmed cases (1,170 new)

5,943 deaths (37 new)

South-East Asia

43,846 confirmed cases (2,773 new)

1,747 deaths (89 new)

African Region

20,316 confirmed cases (819 new)

839 deaths (27 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 26, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 899281 Spain 219764 Italy 195351 Germany 154175 United Kingdom 148381 France 122875 Turkey 107773 Iran 89328 China 84338 Russian Federation 74588 Brazil 52995 Belgium 45325 Canada 44353 Netherlands 37190 Switzerland 28978 India 26496 Portugal 23392 Ecuador 22719 Peru 21648 Ireland 18561 Sweden 18177 Saudi Arabia 16299 Israel 15398 Austria 15134 Japan 13182 Mexico 12872 Chile 12858 Pakistan 12723 Singapore 12693 Poland 11273 Republic of Korea 10728 Romania 10635 United Arab Emirates 9813 Belarus 9590 Qatar 9358 Ukraine 8617 Indonesia 8607 Denmark 8445 Serbia 7779 Norway 7467 Czechia 7352 Philippines 7294 Australia 6703 Dominican Republic 5926 Malaysia 5742 Panama 5338 Bangladesh 4998 Colombia 4881 Finland 4475 South Africa 4361 Egypt 4319 Morocco 3897 Luxembourg 3711 Argentina 3701 Republic of Moldova 3304 Algeria 3256 Thailand 2922 Kuwait 2892 Kazakhstan 2601 Bahrain 2589 Greece 2506 Hungary 2500 Croatia 2016 Oman 1998 Uzbekistan 1865 Iceland 1790 Iraq 1763 Armenia 1746 Estonia 1635 Azerbaijan 1617 Cameroon 1518 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1485 Afghanistan 1463 Lithuania 1438 Puerto Rico 1416 Slovenia 1388 Slovakia 1373 North Macedonia 1367 Cuba 1337 Ghana 1279 Bulgaria 1247 Nigeria 1182 New Zealand 1121 Côte d’Ivoire 1111 Djibouti 1008 Guinea 996 Tunisia 939 Cyprus 810 Bolivia 807 Latvia 804 Andorra 738 Kosovo 731 Albania 712 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 704 Costa Rica 687 Niger 684 Kyrgyzstan 682 Burkina Faso 629 Senegal 614 Honduras 591 Uruguay 563 San Marino 513 Georgia 485 Sri Lanka 460 Malta 448 Jordan 444 Democratic Republic of the Congo 442 Guatemala 430 Réunion 412 Somalia 390 Mali 370 Mayotte 354 Kenya 343 Palestinian Territory 342 Mauritius 331 Montenegro 319 Venezuela 318 Isle of Man 308 United Republic of Tanzania 300 Jamaica 288 Jersey 278 El Salvador 274 Vietnam 270 Equatorial Guinea 258 Guernsey 245 Paraguay 223 Sudan 213 Congo 200 Faroe Islands 187 Rwanda 183 Gabon 176 Martinique 170 Guadeloupe 149 Myanmar 146 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 137 Maldives 137 Gibraltar 136 Madagascar 124 Cambodia 122 Ethiopia 122 Liberia 120 Trinidad and Tobago 115 French Guiana 109 Aruba 100 Bermuda 99 Monaco 98 Togo 96 Cabo Verde 90 Sierra Leone 86 Zambia 84 Liechtenstein 83 Barbados 77 Uganda 75 Guyana 73 Sint Maarten 73 Bahamas 72 Haiti 72 Cayman Islands 70 Mozambique 70 Libya 61 Benin 58 French Polynesia 57 Eswatini 56 United States Virgin Islands 55 Guinea-Bissau 52 Nepal 49 Chad 46 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Eritrea 39 Saint Martin 38 Mongolia 37 Malawi 33 Zimbabwe 31 Angola 25 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 22 Central African Republic 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Grenada 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 14 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13 Burundi 12 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Nicaragua 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 São Tomé and Príncipe 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 British Virgin Islands 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 South Sudan 5 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2804796

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).