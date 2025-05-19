Cotton Candy Clouds: Hubble Captures a Dwarf Galaxy in Stunning Detail

Hubble’s image of the Large Magellanic Cloud reveals a cotton candy-like cloudscape using light our eyes can’t see, like ultraviolet and infrared. The result is both beautiful and informative.

NASA and ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking new image of a nearby dwarf galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud. This glowing scene shows a dazzling swirl of gas and dust clouds, sparkling like cosmic cotton candy. The Large Magellanic Cloud is the Milky Way’s largest satellite galaxy and sits about 160,000 light-years away in the southern constellations Dorado and Mensa.

Revealing the Invisible With Hubble’s Advanced Filters

What makes this view so special is Hubble’s ability to see beyond what human eyes can detect. Using its Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), Hubble collected light through five different filters. Some of these filters pick up ultraviolet and infrared light—types of light that are invisible to us. By combining these filtered views, astronomers can build a much fuller picture of what’s happening inside these colorful clouds.

How Hubble Turns Data Into Vivid Cosmic Art

The wispy gas clouds in this image resemble brightly colored cotton candy. When viewing such a vividly colored cosmic scene, it is natural to wonder whether the colors are ‘real’. After all, Hubble, with its 2.4-meter-wide mirror and advanced scientific instruments, doesn’t bear a resemblance to a typical camera!

When image-processing specialists combine raw filtered data into a multi-colored image like this one, they assign a color to each filter. Visible-light observations are typically matched to the color that the filter allows through. Shorter wavelengths of light, such as ultraviolet, are usually colored blue or purple, while longer wavelengths, like infrared, are typically colored red.

True Colors or Artistic Choices? The Science of Space Imagery

This color scheme closely represents reality while adding new information from the portions of the electromagnetic spectrum that humans cannot see. However, there are endless possible color combinations that can be employed to achieve an especially aesthetically pleasing or scientifically insightful image.

