Could a Tiny Eye Implant Reverse Macular Degeneration?

A clinical trial is investigating whether a stem cell-derived patch can replace disease-damaged cells and restore vision.
Age-related macular degeneration is a steadily worsening eye disease and the leading cause of vision loss and blindness among Americans age 65 and older. It damages central vision, making it increasingly difficult to see faces, read text, or clearly view objects directly ahead as blurred, dark, or missing areas appear over time.
A new clinical trial is now providing renewed optimism for people with advanced “dry” age-related macular degeneration, the most common form of the condition.
Scientists at the USC Roski Eye Institute, part of Keck Medicine of USC, are beginning a phase 2b clinical trial to test whether specially engineered stem cells can replace damaged retinal cells and help restore vision lost to macular degeneration. These lab-grown cells are secured to an extremely thin implant that is even finer than a human hair, allowing the cells to remain in the correct position inside the eye.
“We are hoping to determine if the stem-cell based retinal implant can not only stop the progression of dry age-related macular degeneration, but actually improve patients’ vision,” said Sun Young Lee, MD, PhD, a retinal surgeon with Keck Medicine and principal investigator of the Keck Medicine study site. “The findings could be groundbreaking because while there are a few treatments available that delay the progress of macular degeneration, there are none able to reverse the damage already done.”
The clinical trial follows early research conducted by USC Roski Eye Institute experts on a small patient population that showed the implant was well-tolerated, stayed put in the eye, and was successfully absorbed into the tissue of the retina. Additionally, 27% of patients had some improved vision.
“The earlier phase of the clinical trial showed the treatment to be safe with the potential to benefit patients’ vision; this next phase will investigate whether the therapy can achieve clinically significant improvements in vision,” said Lee, who is also an associate professor of ophthalmology and physiology & neuroscience at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.
How the retinal implant works
Approximately 20 million Americans live with age-related macular degeneration. This number also includes cases of wet macular degeneration, which is a less common but more serious form of the disease.
Age-related macular degeneration affects the eye’s macula, which is located in the center of the retina and is responsible for central vision. In advanced cases, the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells, which line the macula and are key in helping the retina produce clear vision, become damaged or destroyed, which leads to vision loss.
The retinal implant used in the clinical trial is derived from embryonic stem cells grown into RPE cells in a lab. During an outpatient surgical procedure, Keck Medicine eye surgeons will implant a tiny layer of the lab-produced RPE cells into the retina.
“The study will explore if the lab-engineered implant will take over for the damaged cells, function as normal RPE cells would, and improve vision for patients who may currently have no other options for improvement,” said Rodrigo Antonio Brant Fernandes, MD, PhD, an ophthalmologist with Keck Medicine and the study surgeon.
Details of the clinical trial
Keck Medicine is one of five locations in the nation enrolling patients in the clinical trial. The study is masked — some of the enrolled participants will receive the implant, while others receive a simulated implant.
Eligible patients must be between ages 55-90 with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration and a diagnosis of geographic atrophy, meaning their RPE cells are damaged or not functioning.
Patients will be monitored for at least one year to determine how the implant is tolerated and for any changes in vision. The trial is hoping to enroll 24 patients.
Those interested in learning more about the trial can contact Mariana Edwards at [email protected] or Kimberly Rodriguez at [email protected].
“The USC Roski Eye Institute is dedicated to furthering innovative treatments to help improve lives by restoring vision,” said Mark S. Humayun, MD, PhD, co-director of the USC Roski Eye Institute, director of the USC Ginsberg Institute for Biomedical Therapeutics and the Dennis and Michele Slivinski Chair in Macular Degeneration Research at the Keck School. “Stem cell-derived retinal implants may offer one of the greatest possibilities for helping patients with dry age-related macular degeneration and one day, may offer a cure.”
The bioengineered RPE cell retinal implant is manufactured by Regenerative Patch Technologies LLC, a clinical-stage company developing stem cell-based implant technologies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Humayun co-invented the implant and is a co-founder of the company.
The technology to produce the cell implant is exclusively licensed to Regenerative Patch Technologies from the University of Southern California, the California Institute of Technology ,and the University of California Santa Barbara.
The clinical trial is in part funded by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, a California state-funded organization dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative cell and gene therapies, the Marcus Foundation, a biomedical research philanthropic organization, and USC.
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Great! I have AMD but it is stable and not affecting my vision yet.
But why so SLOW? Why only 24 patients? Why not 240? Is AI being used to help?
Health studies need to be accelerated so any benefits can be recognized quicker. What do researchers DO 40-50 hours in a work week in a study like this? That’s a lot of time that should be accounted for!
My wife has amd , declared legally blind .is this trial funded by outside entity. Also we live in pa . Is this done anywhere or just in California.
I have AMD, and am 79 years old.
My left eye had wet AMD for about 6 years, then they said it had healed and I don’t need to have eye shots anymore. My ophthalmologist thinks My right eye maybe starting with AMD so I had one shot in that eye. A follow up check up in 2 weeks.
Will this help people with ocular histoplasmosis?
Jojo and everyone that reads this and wants to know the truth about a cure or just to stop the progression of AMD please get back to me. Here is why I am asking you to listen to me! Back in 2006 my mother told me that the eye disease my grandmother had, she was now diagnosed with it and it was called Macular Degeneration and it was hereditary. I was working as medical receptionist for various offices connected to local hospital. Dealing with drug reps was part of my job. I started doing my own research and I found a cure for AMD. I begged the company to let me sign people up that had been diagnosed with AMD and because they were new, I was able to join them. I am 85 years of age, and I have a real genetic test to prove I would have developed AMD without taking this supplement. Private message me and I hope this does not get removed.
I was recently diagnosed with dry macular degeneration and I’m very interested in anything that might help me retain my vision.
How do we private msg you?
Hi,, I am interested in the cure for Amd Bob hill
I agree with Jo Jo. I have AMD and would like to see a bigger group of people in clinical trials. We need positive feedback as soon as possible for all who are dealing with this.
I agree so many people need macular degeneration to be able to live and see it’s so important to be able to too
I hope that this technology will become available very soon. I presently have dry macular degeneration and being monitored by my optometrist and so far it has not turned to wet.
My daughter has Stargardts – will this trial extend to her condition?
Also we live in the U.K. – will you be conducting trials here in London UK?
I too wonder why the study involves only 24 people with macular degeneration. I am 84 years old and very concerned about my loss of vision from macular degeneration. I would be interested in joining the study if there is room for me.. I understand you have to have a control group and one that actually has or has been injected with the implant. But how sad for the people that do not get that special implant. To spend all that time with the study would be very difficult for people who are living under the stress of losing their vision slowly or quickly because of AMD. What are the risks of involved in the study if you are chosen and have the implant?
[email protected]
I wonder if this implant would work for a central retinal vein occlusion
I read this article and think it is a wonderful research and will give hope to many sufferers. I have dry macular degeneration for 3 years and it’s getting worse. I have attended the Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin and have had injections but unfortunately suffered a double fracture on my ankle which interrupted the injections for months now the hospital say they cannot do anything further. I fear I will lose my driving licence. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Good Luck with your Trials. 🎄🍷
Me too. I have had dry for 10 yearss
Are you a bot? If not… read what you wrote.
I was wondering if this Stem Cell Eye Surgery will work on MacTel Eye patients that have had the surgery to slow down the Eye Disease! One eye has approx 20% vision and the other eye has about 3% disability. The patient is 76 yrs old.
Me to
Me too
I have and. Left eye so so right eye is also so so. Why aren’t there more doctors out there helping in this research before it’s too late for some of us.
I have had dry macula degeneration for over 5 years, but just this past year it rapidly progressed to moderate to severe wet. My eyes are worse but thankfully so far I still have my central vision. I’ve been a photographer my whole life so this diagnosis is devastating, as it is with all who are diagnosed. I’ve been lookingvfor clinical trials so this news is exciting. Fingers crossed.
I have Wet Macular degeneration.
Any progress in that area..
Wish I could be in that study
Here’s another possible AMD treatment that ha sno apparent updates in at least a full year! What are researchers DOING?
—-
Full of Pep
Peptide-based eye drops show promise as RP treatment, slowing photoreceptor degeneration in animal models
The Ophthalmologist
4/22/2025
https://theophthalmologist.com/issues/2025/articles/apr/full-of-pep/
I have had dry macula degeneration for over 5 years, but just this past year it rapidly progressed to moderate to severe wet. My eyes are worse but thankfully so far I still have my central vision. I’ve been a photographer my whole life so this diagnosis is devastating, as it is with all who are diagnosed. I’ve been lookingvfor clinical trials so this news is exciting. Fingers crossed.
I am 75 have floaters,and poor vision in my right eye,need glasses to read
I have dry macula b degeneration now for about 7 years now. I finally had to m give up driving an not can barely watch tv. I would love to be in this program..
My. Brother has please help him !
My eyes are bothering me I had surgery. They are worse now .. cost 7,000 I’m poor but gave everything to keep my eyes on oxygen and can’t walk . Need my brother to see ! Please
I have dry macular degeneration. Three years ago, declared almost blind, I was treated in Brazil by a group that uses stem cell regeneration for diabetes and other ends. The physician gave no guarantee except that I probably would not die from the treatment. Three years later, after having been pronounced blind, I still see – a glaucoma problem affects my sight, I still have very good periferal vision and manage to drive in my neighborhood. The treatment was done taking blood out (from my arm), treating it and putting it back. I had eight treatment in all. I am a firm believer in stem cell treatments.
W hat supplements have you been using? I have macular degeneration and I don’t want to lose my sight
[email protected]
Yes, I want to be included.
I would like to be kept up to date on the trials as I have recently been diagnosed with Geographic Atrophy and should you require a willing Irish citizen for the trial..Jt sounds very promising, Thank you
I have had dry macular degeneration for 14 years. I just stopped driving this week. I am having more difficulty reading. If I have a lot of light, I am able to read. I am at the end of the stage with the geographical atrophy. I am interested in hearing more about this trial wondering how I go about getting in touch with whoever is ahead of the trial thank you Ava Sawyer. I am 71 years old.
I would love to see a cure for DRY AMD! Which I have. How do I find out more about your research???
It states I left a comment! When and where?
Why am I unable to leave a message??
Good morning,
I sent you an email asking how to get involved or how to know when things are going well with the testing. I was diagnosed a couple months ago with dry macular degeneration. It seemed dilating my eyes made it worse. If there’s any help in the future please let me know please please please.
Good morning,
Your reply makes me seem to think this is bogus. I have not said this before so please know that if you come up with anything in the future, send me an email.
Good morning!