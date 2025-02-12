Scientists Unveil Safer Way To Treat Inflammatory Eye Diseases

A study found that injecting mesenchymal stem cells into periocular tissue effectively reduces eye inflammation without causing harmful side effects.

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a serious and common complication of stem cell transplantation, occurring when the donor’s immune cells attack the recipient’s tissues. Among its various manifestations, ocular GVHD is particularly difficult to manage, often leading to chronic inflammation and corneal damage, which can ultimately result in vision loss.

Conventional treatments, such as corticosteroids, are commonly used to control ocular inflammation in GVHD. However, these therapies carry significant risks, including glaucoma and other ocular complications, limiting their long-term effectiveness.

Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) are a diverse group of cells found in multiple tissues throughout the body, known for their immunoregulatory and tissue-repair properties. Their ability to migrate to injured and inflamed areas makes them a promising candidate for regenerative therapies and pharmaceutical applications.

In fact, several studies have explored the potential of human-derived MSCs for treating such conditions. However, much remains to be known about their true potential for the treatment of ocular GVHD and advancing their clinical application.

A Novel Study on MSC Therapy for Ocular GVHD

Now, in a new study conducted by Dr. Shigeto Shimmura and Robert M. Rusch from Fujita Health University and Keio University, Japan, researchers have proposed a novel therapy for ocular GVHD involving MSCs. The team explored the potential of regenerative mesenchymal stem cells in reducing ocular inflammation in GVHD-infected mice. Their study, recently published in the journal The Ocular Surface, explores the potential of adipose-derived MSCs (adMSCs) to reduce inflammation and promote tissue repair​.

Elaborating on the rationale behind this study, Dr. Shimmura says, “adMSCs are easy to obtain and have demonstrated benefits in corneal tissue regeneration. Moreover, we injected adMSCs after the onset of GVHD and also monitored them over an extended period of time, helping us verify their therapeutic applicability.”

Using mice that had been induced with chronic GVHD, researchers administered adMSCs into the eyes via a single injection. Over three weeks, the researchers found that the adMSC treatment increased regulatory T cells while reducing inflammation in the mice. Further, adMSC-conditioned media enhanced cell migration and proliferation in laboratory scratch tests, showcasing the regenerative capacity of the cells. Importantly, the injected cells disappeared within a week, minimizing the risk of long-term complications such as tumor formation.

A Promising Future for adMSC Therapy

“Our findings highlight the dual benefits of adMSCs: They suppress inflammation and enhance tissue healing,” elaborates Dr. Shimmura, senior author and researcher. Adding further, he says, “This makes them a promising candidate for treating immune-related ocular disorders without systemic side effects.”

These observations point to the potential of adMSCs as a targeted, localized therapy for immune-related eye conditions. Unlike systemic treatments, these local injections ensured the therapeutic effects remained localized to the ocular surface. “Our work underscores the safety and efficacy of adMSCs, paving the way for clinical trials in humans,” notes Dr. Shimmura.

With their immunoregulatory and regenerative properties, adMSCs may offer a lifeline to patients suffering from chronic ocular GVHD and related inflammatory diseases. Future studies, however, need to focus on dose optimization and delivery methods to maximize therapeutic outcomes.

In summary, these results offer hope for a future where innovative, stem cell-based therapies can transform the way we manage autoimmune diseases, offering patients better outcomes and improved quality of life.

Reference: “Adipose-derived mesenchymal stromal cells: A study on safety and efficacy in ocular inflammation” by Robert M. Rusch, Emi Inagaki, Hiroko Taniguchi, Saki Sakakura, Rie Tamai, Hidenori Nonaka, Shota Shimizu, Shinri Sato, Yoko Ogawa, Hirayama Masatoshi, Kazuno Negishi, Hideyuki Okano and Shigeto Shimmura, 13 November 2024, The Ocular Surface.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jtos.2024.11.001

