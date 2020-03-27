COVID-19 World Map: 509,164 Confirmed Cases; 197 Countries; 23,335 Deaths

TOPICS:

By World Health Organization March 27, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 27

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 27, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 67

  • Two new countries/territories/areas from the Region of the Americas [2] have reported cases of COVID-19.
  • The total global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 500,000.
  • Addressing the Extraordinary Summit on COVID-19, the WHO Director-General called on G20 leaders to fight, unite, and ignite against COVID-19. More information can be found here.
  • WHO concluded the technical support mission to Egypt on 25 March 2020. More information can be found on the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office site here.
  • OpenWHO celebrates 1 million enrollments today. Seventy percent of the total enrollments are on COVID-19 resources, reflecting the critical role the platform is playing in supporting the response to the pandemic. On 25 March, anew course was launched describing how to design and operate treatment centers for the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 resources are hosted on two learning channels: one for courses in official WHO languages here and a second for courses in additional national languages here.
  • The number of countries implementing additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic has increased since the declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern. The United NationsWorld Tourism Organization launched a Crisis Committee to review the impact of the outbreak on the aviation, shipping and tourism sectors and propose innovative solutions for recovery.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 509,164 confirmed cases (46,484 new)
  • 23,335 deaths (2,501 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 100,018 confirmed cases (960 new)
  • 3,567 deaths (27 new)

European Region

  • 286,697 confirmed cases (36,414 new)
  • 16,105 deaths (2,155 new)

South-East Asia

  • 2,932 confirmed cases (396 new)
  • 105 deaths (26 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 35,249 confirmed cases (2,807 new)
  • 2,336 deaths (174 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 81,137 confirmed cases (5,425 new)
  • 1,176 deaths (111 new)

African Region

  • 2,419 confirmed cases (482 new)
  • 39 deaths (8 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 27, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 82078
Italy 80539
United States of America 68334
Spain 56188
Germany 42288
Iran 29406
France 28786
United Kingdom 11662
Switzerland 10714
Republic of Korea 9332
Netherlands 7431
Austria 7029
Belgium 6235
Turkey 3629
Canada 3555
Portugal 3544
Norway 3156
Israel 3035
Australia 2985
Sweden 2806
Brazil 2433
Czech Republic 2062
Malaysia 2031
Denmark 1877
Ireland 1819
Luxembourg 1453
Japan 1387
Chile 1306
Poland 1221
Ecuador 1211
Thailand 1136
Pakistan 1057
Russian Federation 1036
Romania 1029
Saudi Arabia 1012
Finland 958
South Africa 927
Indonesia 893
Greece 892
Iceland 802
India 724
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Philippines 707
Singapore 683
Peru 580
Slovenia 577
Panama 558
Qatar 549
Estonia 538
Argentina 502
Croatia 495
Egypt 495
Dominican Republic 488
Mexico 478
Colombia 470
Bahrain 458
Serbia 457
Iraq 382
Lebanon 368
New Zealand 338
United Arab Emirates 333
Armenia 329
Algeria 305
Hungary 300
Lithuania 299
Morocco 275
Bulgaria 264
Latvia 244
Andorra 231
Slovakia 226
San Marino 218
Ukraine 218
Uruguay 217
Bosnia and Herzegovina 213
Jordan 212
Kuwait 208
Costa Rica 201
North Macedonia 201
Tunisia 197
Albania 186
Republic of Moldova 177
Vietnam 153
Burkina Faso 146
Cyprus 146
Faroe Islands 140
Réunion 135
Malta 134
Ghana 132
Kazakhstan 125
Azerbaijan 122
Brunei Darussalam 114
Sri Lanka 106
Oman 109
Senegal 105
Cambodia 98
Venezuela 91
Belarus 86
Palestinian Territory 84
Uzbekistan 83
Georgia 81
Mauritius 81
Afghanistan 80
Côte d’Ivoire 80
Kosovo 79
Guadeloupe 76
Cameroon 75
Cuba 67
Montenegro 67
Martinique 66
Nigeria 65
Puerto Rico 64
Trinidad and Tobago 61
Kyrgyzstan 58
Liechtenstein 56
Democratic Republic of the Congo 54
Honduras 52
Mayotte 50
Rwanda 50
Bangladesh 48
Guam 45
Paraguay 41
Bolivia 39
Gibraltar 35
Guernsey 34
Jersey 32
French Polynesia 30
French Guiana 28
Isle of Man 26
Jamaica 26
Kenya 25
Guatemala 24
Madagascar 24
Togo 24
Monaco 23
Aruba 19
Barbados 18
Virgin Islands 17
New Caledonia 14
Uganda 14
El Salvador 13
Maldives 13
United Republic of Tanzania 13
Djibouti 12
Ethiopia 12
Dominica 11
Mongolia 11
Saint Martin 11
Niger 10
Cayman Islands 8
Haiti 8
Namibia 8
Bermuda 7
Curaçao 7
Grenada 7
Seychelles 7
Suriname 7
Benin 6
Equatorial Guinea 6
Eritrea 6
Eswatini 6
Gabon 6
Greenland 6
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6
Bahamas 5
Central African Republic 5
Chad 5
Fiji 5
Guinea 5
Guyana 5
Mozambique 5
Myanmar 5
Syrian Arab Republic 5
Congo 4
Holy See 4
Antigua and Barbuda 3
Bhutan 3
Cabo Verde 3
Liberia 3
Mauritania 3
Nepal 3
Saint Barthelemy 3
Somalia 3
Sudan 3
Zambia 3
Zimbabwe 3
Angola 2
Anguilla 2
Belize 2
British Virgin Islands 2
Gambia 2
Guinea-Bissau 2
Mali 2
Montserrat 2
Nicaragua 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis 2
Saint Lucia 2
Sint Maarten 2
Turks and Caicos 2
Libya 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 509164

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 World Map: 509,164 Confirmed Cases; 197 Countries; 23,335 Deaths"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.