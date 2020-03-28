COVID-19 World Map: 571,678 Confirmed Cases; 197 Countries; 26,494 Deaths

By World Health Organization March 28, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 28

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 28, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 68

No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO Director-General highlighted in his media briefing yesterday that the chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment(PPE)is one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives. To date, WHO has shipped almost 2 million individual items of PPEto 74 countries and is preparing to send a similar amount to a further 60 countries. The Director-General’s opening remarks at the media briefing can be found here.

Today, WHO published the first edition of the practical manual to set up and manage a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) treatment center and a SARI screening facility in health-care facilities. The document has been developed to meet the operational needs emerging with the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details, please see the document here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 571,678 confirmed cases (62,514 new)
  • 26,494 deaths (3,159 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 101,462 confirmed cases (1444 new)
  • 3,592 deaths (25 new)

European Region

  • 324,343 confirmed cases (37,646 new)
  • 18,740 deaths (2,635 new)

South-East Asia

  • 3,085 confirmed cases (153 new)
  • 114 deaths (9 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 38,931 confirmed cases (3,682 new)
  • 2,508 deaths (172 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 100,314 confirmed cases (19,177 new)
  • 1,485 deaths (309 new)

African Region

  • 2,831 confirmed cases (412 new)
  • 48 deaths (9 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 28, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
Italy 86498
United States of America 85228
China 82230
Spain 64059
Germany 48582
France 32542
Iran 32332
United Kingdom 14547
Switzerland 12104
Republic of Korea 9478
Netherlands 8603
Austria 7697
Belgium 7284
Turkey 5698
Portugal 4268
Canada 4018
Australia 3635
Norway 3581
Israel 3460
Sweden 3046
Brazil 2915
Czechia 2279
Malaysia 2161
Ireland 2121
Denmark 2046
Chile 1610
Luxembourg 1605
Ecuador 1595
Japan 1499
Poland 1389
Romania 1292
Russian Federation 1264
Pakistan 1235
South Africa 1170
Thailand 1136
Saudi Arabia 1104
Indonesia 1046
Finland 1025
Greece 966
Iceland 890
Philippines 803
Singapore 732
India 724
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Panama 674
Slovenia 632
Argentina 589
Mexico 589
Croatia 586
Dominican Republic 581
Peru 580
Estonia 575
Qatar 562
Egypt 536
Serbia 528
Colombia 491
Bahrain 473
Iraq 458
New Zealand 416
United Arab Emirates 405
Lebanon 391
Armenia 372
Algeria 367
Lithuania 358
Morocco 358
Hungary 343
Ukraine 311
Slovakia 295
Bulgaria 293
Andorra 289
Latvia 280
Uruguay 238
Jordan 235
Kuwait 235
Bosnia and Herzegovina 233
Costa Rica 231
San Marino 228
Tunisia 227
North Macedonia 219
Kazakhstan 204
Republic of Moldova 199
Albania 197
Vietnam 169
Cyprus 162
Oman 152
Azerbaijan 147
Burkina Faso 146
Faroe Islands 144
Malta 139
Ghana 137
Réunion 135
Senegal 119
Brunei Darussalam 115
Afghanistan 106
Sri Lanka 106
Venezuela 106
Cambodia 104
Uzbekistan 104
Palestinian Territory 97
Guadeloupe 96
Mauritius 96
Belarus 94
Martinique 93
Côte d’Ivoire 92
Kosovo 88
Georgia 85
Cuba 80
Cameroon 75
Montenegro 70
Honduras 67
Trinidad and Tobago 66
Nigeria 65
Puerto Rico 64
Bolivia 61
Liechtenstein 60
Democratic Republic of the Congo 58
Kyrgyzstan 58
Gibraltar 55
Rwanda 54
Jersey 52
Paraguay 52
Guam 51
Mayotte 50
Bangladesh 48
Guernsey 36
French Polynesia 30
French Guiana 31
Isle of Man 29
Aruba 28
Jamaica 26
Madagascar 26
Guatemala 25
Kenya 25
Togo 25
Barbados 24
Monaco 23
Congo 19
Virgin Islands 17
Ethiopia 16
Bermuda 15
New Caledonia 15
Uganda 14
Djibouti 13
El Salvador 13
Maldives 13
United Republic of Tanzania 13
Zambia 13
Mongolia 12
Saint Martin 12
Dominica 11
Niger 10
Bahamas 9
Eswatini 9
Greenland 9
Mali 9
Cayman Islands 8
Guinea 8
Haiti 8
Namibia 8
Suriname 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Curaçao 7
Gabon 7
Grenada 7
Mozambique 7
Seychelles 7
Benin 6
Central African Republic 6
Equatorial Guinea 6
Eritrea 6
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6
Cabo Verde 5
Chad 5
Fiji 5
Guyana 5
Montserrat 5
Myanmar 5
Saint Barthelemy 5
Syrian Arab Republic 5
Zimbabwe 5
Holy See 4
Bhutan 3
Liberia 3
Mauritania 3
Nepal 3
Sint Maarten 3
Somalia 3
Sudan 3
Angola 2
Anguilla 2
Belize 2
British Virgin Islands 2
Gambia 2
Guinea-Bissau 2
Nicaragua 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis 2
Saint Lucia 2
Turks and Caicos 2
Libya 1
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 571678

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

