Coronavirus World Map: 634,835 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 29,957 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 69
- One new country/territory/areareported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
- The COVID-19 Solidarity Fund has now received donations of more than US$ 108 million, from 203,000 individuals and organizations.
- WHO, together with national authorities, is monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s mental health, and providing information and guidance to governments and the public. On March 27, WHO European Region published an article on mental health and psychological resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic; highlighting the potential mental health impactson children and the elderly. Find more information here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 634,835 confirmed cases (63,159 new)
- 29,957 deaths (3,464 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 102,803 confirmed cases (1,343 new)
- 3,626 deaths (34 new)
European Region
- 361,031 confirmed cases (36,688 new)
- 21,493 deaths (2,753 new)
South-East Asia
- 3,709 confirmed cases (624 new)
- 139 deaths (25 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 42,777 confirmed cases (3,846 new)
- 2,668 deaths (160 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 120,798 confirmed cases (20,484 new)
- 1,973 deaths (488 new)
African Region
- 3,005 confirmed cases (174 new)
- 51 deaths (4 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 29, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|103321
|Italy
|92472
|China
|82356
|Spain
|72248
|Germany
|52547
|France
|37145
|Iran
|35408
|United Kingdom
|17093
|Switzerland
|13152
|Netherlands
|9762
|Republic of Korea
|9583
|Belgium
|9134
|Austria
|8291
|Turkey
|7402
|Portugal
|5170
|Canada
|4757
|Australia
|3966
|Israel
|3865
|Norway
|3845
|Sweden
|3447
|Brazil
|3417
|Czechia
|2663
|Ireland
|2415
|Malaysia
|2320
|Denmark
|2201
|Chile
|1909
|Luxembourg
|1831
|Ecuador
|1823
|Japan
|1693
|Poland
|1638
|Russian Federation
|1534
|Pakistan
|1526
|Romania
|1452
|Thailand
|1388
|Finland
|1218
|Saudi Arabia
|1203
|South Africa
|1187
|Indonesia
|1155
|Philippines
|1075
|Greece
|1061
|India
|979
|Iceland
|963
|Singapore
|802
|Panama
|786
|Mexico
|717
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Slovenia
|691
|Argentina
|690
|Serbia
|659
|Croatia
|657
|Estonia
|640
|Peru
|635
|Qatar
|590
|Dominican Republic
|581
|Egypt
|576
|Colombia
|539
|Iraq
|506
|Bahrain
|476
|New Zealand
|476
|United Arab Emirates
|468
|Morocco
|437
|Armenia
|424
|Ukraine
|418
|Lebanon
|412
|Algeria
|409
|Hungary
|408
|Lithuania
|394
|Bulgaria
|331
|Andorra
|321
|Latvia
|305
|Slovakia
|295
|Tunisia
|278
|Uruguay
|274
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|269
|Kazakhstan
|265
|Costa Rica
|263
|Jordan
|246
|North Macedonia
|241
|Kuwait
|235
|Republic of Moldova
|231
|San Marino
|228
|Albania
|212
|Cyprus
|179
|Vietnam
|179
|Oman
|167
|Azerbaijan
|164
|Faroe Islands
|155
|Burkina Faso
|146
|Réunion
|143
|Côte d’Ivoire
|140
|Malta
|139
|Ghana
|137
|Uzbekistan
|133
|Brunei Darussalam
|120
|Cuba
|119
|Senegal
|119
|Afghanistan
|114
|Venezuela
|113
|Sri Lanka
|106
|Cambodia
|104
|Palestinian Territory
|104
|Guadeloupe
|96
|Mauritius
|96
|Belarus
|94
|Martinique
|93
|Cameroon
|91
|Kosovo
|91
|Georgia
|90
|Kyrgyzstan
|84
|Montenegro
|82
|Bolivia
|74
|Trinidad and Tobago
|74
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|68
|Honduras
|67
|Nigeria
|65
|Puerto Rico
|64
|Jersey
|61
|Liechtenstein
|61
|Rwanda
|60
|Gibraltar
|56
|Guam
|56
|Paraguay
|56
|Mayotte
|50
|Bangladesh
|48
|Aruba
|46
|Guernsey
|39
|French Polynesia
|34
|Guatemala
|32
|Isle of Man
|32
|French Guiana
|31
|Jamaica
|30
|Togo
|29
|Madagascar
|26
|Kenya
|25
|Barbados
|24
|Monaco
|23
|Congo
|19
|El Salvador
|19
|Mali
|18
|Bermuda
|17
|Virgin Islands
|17
|Ethiopia
|16
|Maldives
|16
|Zambia
|16
|Djibouti
|15
|New Caledonia
|15
|Uganda
|14
|United Republic of Tanzania
|14
|Mongolia
|12
|Saint Martin
|12
|Dominica
|11
|Bahamas
|10
|Greenland
|10
|Niger
|10
|Eswatini
|9
|Cayman Islands
|8
|Guinea
|8
|Haiti
|8
|Mozambique
|8
|Myanmar
|8
|Namibia
|8
|Suriname
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Curaçao
|7
|Gabon
|7
|Grenada
|7
|Seychelles
|7
|Benin
|6
|Central African Republic
|6
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|Eritrea
|6
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|6
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Chad
|5
|Fiji
|5
|Guyana
|5
|Mauritania
|5
|Montserrat
|5
|Nepal
|5
|Saint Barthelemy
|5
|Sudan
|5
|Syrian Arab Republic
|5
|Zimbabwe
|5
|Holy See
|4
|Nicaragua
|4
|Bhutan
|3
|Gambia
|3
|Liberia
|3
|Libya
|3
|Sint Maarten
|3
|Somalia
|3
|Angola
|2
|Anguilla
|2
|Belize
|2
|British Virgin Islands
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|2
|Northern Mariana Islands
|2
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|2
|Saint Lucia
|2
|Turks and Caicos
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|634835
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
