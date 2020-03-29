Coronavirus World Map: 634,835 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 29,957 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 69

One new country/territory/areareported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

in the past 24 hours: The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The COVID-19 Solidarity Fund has now received donations of more than US$ 108 million, from 203,000 individuals and organizations.

WHO, together with national authorities, is monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s mental health, and providing information and guidance to governments and the public. On March 27, WHO European Region published an article on mental health and psychological resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic; highlighting the potential mental health impactson children and the elderly. Find more information here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

634,835 confirmed cases (63,159 new)

29,957 deaths (3,464 new)

Western Pacific Region

102,803 confirmed cases (1,343 new)

3,626 deaths (34 new)

European Region

361,031 confirmed cases (36,688 new)

21,493 deaths (2,753 new)

South-East Asia

3,709 confirmed cases (624 new)

139 deaths (25 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

42,777 confirmed cases (3,846 new)

2,668 deaths (160 new)

Regions of the Americas

120,798 confirmed cases (20,484 new)

1,973 deaths (488 new)

African Region

3,005 confirmed cases (174 new)

51 deaths (4 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 29, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 103321 Italy 92472 China 82356 Spain 72248 Germany 52547 France 37145 Iran 35408 United Kingdom 17093 Switzerland 13152 Netherlands 9762 Republic of Korea 9583 Belgium 9134 Austria 8291 Turkey 7402 Portugal 5170 Canada 4757 Australia 3966 Israel 3865 Norway 3845 Sweden 3447 Brazil 3417 Czechia 2663 Ireland 2415 Malaysia 2320 Denmark 2201 Chile 1909 Luxembourg 1831 Ecuador 1823 Japan 1693 Poland 1638 Russian Federation 1534 Pakistan 1526 Romania 1452 Thailand 1388 Finland 1218 Saudi Arabia 1203 South Africa 1187 Indonesia 1155 Philippines 1075 Greece 1061 India 979 Iceland 963 Singapore 802 Panama 786 Mexico 717 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Slovenia 691 Argentina 690 Serbia 659 Croatia 657 Estonia 640 Peru 635 Qatar 590 Dominican Republic 581 Egypt 576 Colombia 539 Iraq 506 Bahrain 476 New Zealand 476 United Arab Emirates 468 Morocco 437 Armenia 424 Ukraine 418 Lebanon 412 Algeria 409 Hungary 408 Lithuania 394 Bulgaria 331 Andorra 321 Latvia 305 Slovakia 295 Tunisia 278 Uruguay 274 Bosnia and Herzegovina 269 Kazakhstan 265 Costa Rica 263 Jordan 246 North Macedonia 241 Kuwait 235 Republic of Moldova 231 San Marino 228 Albania 212 Cyprus 179 Vietnam 179 Oman 167 Azerbaijan 164 Faroe Islands 155 Burkina Faso 146 Réunion 143 Côte d’Ivoire 140 Malta 139 Ghana 137 Uzbekistan 133 Brunei Darussalam 120 Cuba 119 Senegal 119 Afghanistan 114 Venezuela 113 Sri Lanka 106 Cambodia 104 Palestinian Territory 104 Guadeloupe 96 Mauritius 96 Belarus 94 Martinique 93 Cameroon 91 Kosovo 91 Georgia 90 Kyrgyzstan 84 Montenegro 82 Bolivia 74 Trinidad and Tobago 74 Democratic Republic of the Congo 68 Honduras 67 Nigeria 65 Puerto Rico 64 Jersey 61 Liechtenstein 61 Rwanda 60 Gibraltar 56 Guam 56 Paraguay 56 Mayotte 50 Bangladesh 48 Aruba 46 Guernsey 39 French Polynesia 34 Guatemala 32 Isle of Man 32 French Guiana 31 Jamaica 30 Togo 29 Madagascar 26 Kenya 25 Barbados 24 Monaco 23 Congo 19 El Salvador 19 Mali 18 Bermuda 17 Virgin Islands 17 Ethiopia 16 Maldives 16 Zambia 16 Djibouti 15 New Caledonia 15 Uganda 14 United Republic of Tanzania 14 Mongolia 12 Saint Martin 12 Dominica 11 Bahamas 10 Greenland 10 Niger 10 Eswatini 9 Cayman Islands 8 Guinea 8 Haiti 8 Mozambique 8 Myanmar 8 Namibia 8 Suriname 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Curaçao 7 Gabon 7 Grenada 7 Seychelles 7 Benin 6 Central African Republic 6 Equatorial Guinea 6 Eritrea 6 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6 Cabo Verde 5 Chad 5 Fiji 5 Guyana 5 Mauritania 5 Montserrat 5 Nepal 5 Saint Barthelemy 5 Sudan 5 Syrian Arab Republic 5 Zimbabwe 5 Holy See 4 Nicaragua 4 Bhutan 3 Gambia 3 Liberia 3 Libya 3 Sint Maarten 3 Somalia 3 Angola 2 Anguilla 2 Belize 2 British Virgin Islands 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 Northern Mariana Islands 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2 Saint Lucia 2 Turks and Caicos 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 634835

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).