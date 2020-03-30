COVID-19 World Map: 693,224 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 33,106 Deaths

By World Health Organization March 30, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 30

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 30, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 70

  • No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • WHO has updated the operational planning guidelines to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The document includes a set of immediate actions that countries should consider at national, regional, and local level to reorganize and maintain access to high-quality essential health services for all. For more information, read this page.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 693,224 confirmed cases (58,411 new)
  • 33,106 deaths (3,215 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 103,775 confirmed cases (978 new)
  • 3,649 deaths (23 new)

European Region

  • 392,757 confirmed cases (31,726 new)
  • 23,962 deaths (2,535 new)

South-East Asia

  • 4,084 confirmed cases (375 new)
  • 158 deaths (19 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 46,329 confirmed cases (3,552 new)
  • 2,813 deaths (145 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 142,081 confirmed cases (21,289 new)
  • 2,457 deaths (484 new)

African Region

  • 3,486 confirmed cases (482 new)
  • 60 deaths (9 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 30, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 122653
Italy 97689
China 82447
Spain 78797
Germany 57298
France 39642
Iran 38309
United Kingdom 19526
Switzerland 14274
Netherlands 10866
Belgium 10836
Republic of Korea 9661
Turkey 9271
Austria 8813
Portugal 5962
Canada 5655
Israel 4247
Norway 4102
Australia 3966
Brazil 3904
Sweden 3700
Czechia 2829
Ireland 2615
Malaysia 2470
Denmark 2395
Luxembourg 1950
Chile 1909
Ecuador 1835
Japan 1866
Poland 1862
Romania 1760
Pakistan 1625
Russian Federation 1534
Thailand 1524
Philippines 1418
Saudi Arabia 1299
Indonesia 1285
South Africa 1280
Finland 1218
Greece 1156
India 1071
Iceland 1020
Panama 901
Mexico 848
Singapore 844
Argentina 745
Serbia 741
Slovenia 730
Croatia 713
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Estonia 679
Peru 671
Qatar 634
Egypt 609
Colombia 608
Dominican Republic 581
United Arab Emirates 570
New Zealand 552
Iraq 547
Morocco 516
Bahrain 515
Lithuania 484
Armenia 482
Ukraine 480
Algeria 454
Hungary 447
Lebanon 438
Latvia 376
Bulgaria 346
Andorra 341
Slovakia 336
Bosnia and Herzegovina 325
Tunisia 312
Uruguay 303
Costa Rica 295
Kazakhstan 294
Republic of Moldova 263
Jordan 259
North Macedonia 259
Kuwait 255
San Marino 229
Albania 223
Burkina Faso 222
Cyprus 214
Réunion 207
Azerbaijan 190
Vietnam 188
Oman 167
Côte d’Ivoire 165
Faroe Islands 159
Malta 151
Ghana 152
Uzbekistan 145
Senegal 142
Brunei Darussalam 126
Sri Lanka 120
Cuba 119
Palestinian Territory 115
Afghanistan 114
Cameroon 113
Venezuela 113
Honduras 110
Martinique 105
Cambodia 103
Georgia 98
Guadeloupe 96
Mauritius 96
Belarus 94
Kosovo 94
Montenegro 85
Kyrgyzstan 84
Mayotte 82
Democratic Republic of the Congo 81
Trinidad and Tobago 76
Bolivia 74
Rwanda 70
Gibraltar 65
Nigeria 65
Puerto Rico 64
Jersey 63
Liechtenstein 62
Paraguay 59
Guam 56
Bangladesh 49
Aruba 46
Monaco 46
Isle of Man 42
Guernsey 39
Madagascar 37
French Polynesia 35
Guatemala 34
Uganda 33
Jamaica 32
French Guiana 31
Togo 29
Barbados 26
Kenya 25
El Salvador 24
Bermuda 22
Virgin Islands 22
Ethiopia 21
Niger 20
Congo 19
Djibouti 19
Mali 18
Maldives 17
Guinea 16
Zambia 16
Haiti 15
New Caledonia 15
United Republic of Tanzania 14
Equatorial Guinea 13
Mongolia 12
Saint Martin 12
Dominica 11
Namibia 11
Bahamas 10
Greenland 10
Eswatini 9
Syrian Arab Republic 9
Cayman Islands 8
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 8
Libya 8
Mozambique 8
Myanmar 8
Seychelles 8
Suriname 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Curaçao 7
Gabon 7
Grenada 7
Benin 6
Central African Republic 6
Eritrea 6
Holy See 6
Sudan 6
Cabo Verde 5
Chad 5
Fiji 5
Guyana 5
Mauritania 5
Montserrat 5
Nepal 5
Saint Barthelemy 5
Zimbabwe 5
Bhutan 4
Nicaragua 4
Saint Kitts and Nevis 4
Saint Lucia 4
Turks and Caicos 4
Gambia 3
Liberia 3
Sint Maarten 3
Somalia 3
Angola 2
Anguilla 2
Belize 2
British Virgin Islands 2
Guinea-Bissau 2
Northern Mariana Islands 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 693224

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

