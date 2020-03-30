COVID-19 World Map: 693,224 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 33,106 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 70
- No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- WHO has updated the operational planning guidelines to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The document includes a set of immediate actions that countries should consider at national, regional, and local level to reorganize and maintain access to high-quality essential health services for all. For more information, read this page.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 693,224 confirmed cases (58,411 new)
- 33,106 deaths (3,215 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 103,775 confirmed cases (978 new)
- 3,649 deaths (23 new)
European Region
- 392,757 confirmed cases (31,726 new)
- 23,962 deaths (2,535 new)
South-East Asia
- 4,084 confirmed cases (375 new)
- 158 deaths (19 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 46,329 confirmed cases (3,552 new)
- 2,813 deaths (145 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 142,081 confirmed cases (21,289 new)
- 2,457 deaths (484 new)
African Region
- 3,486 confirmed cases (482 new)
- 60 deaths (9 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 30, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|122653
|Italy
|97689
|China
|82447
|Spain
|78797
|Germany
|57298
|France
|39642
|Iran
|38309
|United Kingdom
|19526
|Switzerland
|14274
|Netherlands
|10866
|Belgium
|10836
|Republic of Korea
|9661
|Turkey
|9271
|Austria
|8813
|Portugal
|5962
|Canada
|5655
|Israel
|4247
|Norway
|4102
|Australia
|3966
|Brazil
|3904
|Sweden
|3700
|Czechia
|2829
|Ireland
|2615
|Malaysia
|2470
|Denmark
|2395
|Luxembourg
|1950
|Chile
|1909
|Ecuador
|1835
|Japan
|1866
|Poland
|1862
|Romania
|1760
|Pakistan
|1625
|Russian Federation
|1534
|Thailand
|1524
|Philippines
|1418
|Saudi Arabia
|1299
|Indonesia
|1285
|South Africa
|1280
|Finland
|1218
|Greece
|1156
|India
|1071
|Iceland
|1020
|Panama
|901
|Mexico
|848
|Singapore
|844
|Argentina
|745
|Serbia
|741
|Slovenia
|730
|Croatia
|713
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Estonia
|679
|Peru
|671
|Qatar
|634
|Egypt
|609
|Colombia
|608
|Dominican Republic
|581
|United Arab Emirates
|570
|New Zealand
|552
|Iraq
|547
|Morocco
|516
|Bahrain
|515
|Lithuania
|484
|Armenia
|482
|Ukraine
|480
|Algeria
|454
|Hungary
|447
|Lebanon
|438
|Latvia
|376
|Bulgaria
|346
|Andorra
|341
|Slovakia
|336
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|325
|Tunisia
|312
|Uruguay
|303
|Costa Rica
|295
|Kazakhstan
|294
|Republic of Moldova
|263
|Jordan
|259
|North Macedonia
|259
|Kuwait
|255
|San Marino
|229
|Albania
|223
|Burkina Faso
|222
|Cyprus
|214
|Réunion
|207
|Azerbaijan
|190
|Vietnam
|188
|Oman
|167
|Côte d’Ivoire
|165
|Faroe Islands
|159
|Malta
|151
|Ghana
|152
|Uzbekistan
|145
|Senegal
|142
|Brunei Darussalam
|126
|Sri Lanka
|120
|Cuba
|119
|Palestinian Territory
|115
|Afghanistan
|114
|Cameroon
|113
|Venezuela
|113
|Honduras
|110
|Martinique
|105
|Cambodia
|103
|Georgia
|98
|Guadeloupe
|96
|Mauritius
|96
|Belarus
|94
|Kosovo
|94
|Montenegro
|85
|Kyrgyzstan
|84
|Mayotte
|82
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|81
|Trinidad and Tobago
|76
|Bolivia
|74
|Rwanda
|70
|Gibraltar
|65
|Nigeria
|65
|Puerto Rico
|64
|Jersey
|63
|Liechtenstein
|62
|Paraguay
|59
|Guam
|56
|Bangladesh
|49
|Aruba
|46
|Monaco
|46
|Isle of Man
|42
|Guernsey
|39
|Madagascar
|37
|French Polynesia
|35
|Guatemala
|34
|Uganda
|33
|Jamaica
|32
|French Guiana
|31
|Togo
|29
|Barbados
|26
|Kenya
|25
|El Salvador
|24
|Bermuda
|22
|Virgin Islands
|22
|Ethiopia
|21
|Niger
|20
|Congo
|19
|Djibouti
|19
|Mali
|18
|Maldives
|17
|Guinea
|16
|Zambia
|16
|Haiti
|15
|New Caledonia
|15
|United Republic of Tanzania
|14
|Equatorial Guinea
|13
|Mongolia
|12
|Saint Martin
|12
|Dominica
|11
|Namibia
|11
|Bahamas
|10
|Greenland
|10
|Eswatini
|9
|Syrian Arab Republic
|9
|Cayman Islands
|8
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|8
|Libya
|8
|Mozambique
|8
|Myanmar
|8
|Seychelles
|8
|Suriname
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Curaçao
|7
|Gabon
|7
|Grenada
|7
|Benin
|6
|Central African Republic
|6
|Eritrea
|6
|Holy See
|6
|Sudan
|6
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Chad
|5
|Fiji
|5
|Guyana
|5
|Mauritania
|5
|Montserrat
|5
|Nepal
|5
|Saint Barthelemy
|5
|Zimbabwe
|5
|Bhutan
|4
|Nicaragua
|4
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|4
|Saint Lucia
|4
|Turks and Caicos
|4
|Gambia
|3
|Liberia
|3
|Sint Maarten
|3
|Somalia
|3
|Angola
|2
|Anguilla
|2
|Belize
|2
|British Virgin Islands
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|2
|Northern Mariana Islands
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|693224
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
Be the first to comment on "COVID-19 World Map: 693,224 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 33,106 Deaths"