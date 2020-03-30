COVID-19 World Map: 693,224 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 33,106 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 70

No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO has updated the operational planning guidelines to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The document includes a set of immediate actions that countries should consider at national, regional, and local level to reorganize and maintain access to high-quality essential health services for all. For more information, read this page.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

693,224 confirmed cases (58,411 new)

33,106 deaths (3,215 new)

Western Pacific Region

103,775 confirmed cases (978 new)

3,649 deaths (23 new)

European Region

392,757 confirmed cases (31,726 new)

23,962 deaths (2,535 new)

South-East Asia

4,084 confirmed cases (375 new)

158 deaths (19 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

46,329 confirmed cases (3,552 new)

2,813 deaths (145 new)

Regions of the Americas

142,081 confirmed cases (21,289 new)

2,457 deaths (484 new)

African Region

3,486 confirmed cases (482 new)

60 deaths (9 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 30, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 122653 Italy 97689 China 82447 Spain 78797 Germany 57298 France 39642 Iran 38309 United Kingdom 19526 Switzerland 14274 Netherlands 10866 Belgium 10836 Republic of Korea 9661 Turkey 9271 Austria 8813 Portugal 5962 Canada 5655 Israel 4247 Norway 4102 Australia 3966 Brazil 3904 Sweden 3700 Czechia 2829 Ireland 2615 Malaysia 2470 Denmark 2395 Luxembourg 1950 Chile 1909 Ecuador 1835 Japan 1866 Poland 1862 Romania 1760 Pakistan 1625 Russian Federation 1534 Thailand 1524 Philippines 1418 Saudi Arabia 1299 Indonesia 1285 South Africa 1280 Finland 1218 Greece 1156 India 1071 Iceland 1020 Panama 901 Mexico 848 Singapore 844 Argentina 745 Serbia 741 Slovenia 730 Croatia 713 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Estonia 679 Peru 671 Qatar 634 Egypt 609 Colombia 608 Dominican Republic 581 United Arab Emirates 570 New Zealand 552 Iraq 547 Morocco 516 Bahrain 515 Lithuania 484 Armenia 482 Ukraine 480 Algeria 454 Hungary 447 Lebanon 438 Latvia 376 Bulgaria 346 Andorra 341 Slovakia 336 Bosnia and Herzegovina 325 Tunisia 312 Uruguay 303 Costa Rica 295 Kazakhstan 294 Republic of Moldova 263 Jordan 259 North Macedonia 259 Kuwait 255 San Marino 229 Albania 223 Burkina Faso 222 Cyprus 214 Réunion 207 Azerbaijan 190 Vietnam 188 Oman 167 Côte d’Ivoire 165 Faroe Islands 159 Malta 151 Ghana 152 Uzbekistan 145 Senegal 142 Brunei Darussalam 126 Sri Lanka 120 Cuba 119 Palestinian Territory 115 Afghanistan 114 Cameroon 113 Venezuela 113 Honduras 110 Martinique 105 Cambodia 103 Georgia 98 Guadeloupe 96 Mauritius 96 Belarus 94 Kosovo 94 Montenegro 85 Kyrgyzstan 84 Mayotte 82 Democratic Republic of the Congo 81 Trinidad and Tobago 76 Bolivia 74 Rwanda 70 Gibraltar 65 Nigeria 65 Puerto Rico 64 Jersey 63 Liechtenstein 62 Paraguay 59 Guam 56 Bangladesh 49 Aruba 46 Monaco 46 Isle of Man 42 Guernsey 39 Madagascar 37 French Polynesia 35 Guatemala 34 Uganda 33 Jamaica 32 French Guiana 31 Togo 29 Barbados 26 Kenya 25 El Salvador 24 Bermuda 22 Virgin Islands 22 Ethiopia 21 Niger 20 Congo 19 Djibouti 19 Mali 18 Maldives 17 Guinea 16 Zambia 16 Haiti 15 New Caledonia 15 United Republic of Tanzania 14 Equatorial Guinea 13 Mongolia 12 Saint Martin 12 Dominica 11 Namibia 11 Bahamas 10 Greenland 10 Eswatini 9 Syrian Arab Republic 9 Cayman Islands 8 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 8 Libya 8 Mozambique 8 Myanmar 8 Seychelles 8 Suriname 8 Antigua and Barbuda 7 Curaçao 7 Gabon 7 Grenada 7 Benin 6 Central African Republic 6 Eritrea 6 Holy See 6 Sudan 6 Cabo Verde 5 Chad 5 Fiji 5 Guyana 5 Mauritania 5 Montserrat 5 Nepal 5 Saint Barthelemy 5 Zimbabwe 5 Bhutan 4 Nicaragua 4 Saint Kitts and Nevis 4 Saint Lucia 4 Turks and Caicos 4 Gambia 3 Liberia 3 Sint Maarten 3 Somalia 3 Angola 2 Anguilla 2 Belize 2 British Virgin Islands 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 Northern Mariana Islands 2 Papua New Guinea 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1 Timor-Leste 1 Total 693224

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).