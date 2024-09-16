CREME: A New AI-Powered Virtual Lab to Help Cure Genetic Diseases

CREME, an AI-powered virtual lab, developed at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, offers a revolutionary approach to genetic research by simulating CRISPR interference (CRISPRi).

This tool enables scientists to perform virtual genetic experiments and predict their effects on gene activity, which significantly reduces the time and resources required for lab work. CREME’s insights into gene regulation could greatly enhance drug discovery and provide access to researchers without physical labs.

Revolutionizing Genetics With AI: Introducing CREME

Imagine you’re looking at millions upon millions of mysterious genetic mutations. With CRISPR gene-editing technology, a select few of these mutations might have therapeutic potential. However, proving it would mean many thousands of hours of lab work. Just figuring out which ones are worth exploring further would take a lot of time and money. But what if you could do it in the virtual realm with artificial intelligence?

CREME is a new AI-powered virtual laboratory invented by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Assistant Professor Peter Koo and his team. It allows geneticists to run thousands of virtual experiments with the click of a button. Now, scientists can use it to begin identifying and understanding key regions of the genome.

CRISPRi and CREME: Simulating Genetic Changes

The program is modeled after CRISPR interference (CRISPRi), a genetic perturbation technique based on CRISPR. CRISPRi allows biologists to turn down the activity of specific genes in a cell. CREME lets scientists make similar changes in the virtual genome and predicts their effects on gene activity. In other words, it’s almost like an AI version of CRISPRi.

“In reality, CRISPRi is incredibly challenging to perform in the laboratory. And you’re limited by the number of perturbations and the scale. But since we’re doing all our perturbations [virtually], we can push the boundaries. And the scale of experiments that we performed is unprecedented—hundreds of thousands of perturbation experiments,” explains Koo.

Delving Into Genome Analysis With AI

Koo and his team tested CREME on another AI-powered genome analysis tool called Enformer. They wanted to know how Enformer’s algorithm makes predictions about the genome. Questions like that are central to Koo’s work, he says.

“We have these big, powerful models. They’re quite compelling at taking DNA sequences and predicting gene expression. But we don’t really have any good ways of trying to understand what these models are learning. Presumably, they’re making accurate predictions because they’ve learned a lot of the rules about gene regulation, but we don’t actually know what their predictions are based off of.”

Implications for Drug Discovery and Accessibility

With CREME, Koo’s team uncovered a series of genetic rules that Enformer learned while analyzing the genome. That insight may one day prove invaluable for drug discovery. “Understanding the rules of gene regulation gives you more options for tuning gene expression levels in precise and predictable ways,” says Koo.

With further fine-tuning, CREME may soon set geneticists on the path to discovering new therapeutic targets. Perhaps most impactfully, it may even give scientists who do not have access to a real laboratory the power to make these breakthroughs.

Reference: “Interpreting cis-regulatory interactions from large-scale deep neural networks” by Shushan Toneyan, and Peter K. Koo, 16 September 2024, Nature Genetics.

DOI: 10.1038/s41588-024-01923-3

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.