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    Defying Gravity: Groundbreaking Research on Immunity and Circulation in Space

    By NASANo Comments4 Mins Read
    First Rays of an Orbital Sunrise Breakthrough Illuminating Earth’s Atmosphere
    The first rays of an orbital sunrise breakthrough illuminating Earth’s atmosphere in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 272 miles above the South Pacific Ocean off the southern coast of New Zealand. In the foreground, at right, is the Canadarm2 robotic arm and partially obscured at top, is the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft docked to the Harmony module’s forward port. Credit: NASA

    On Wednesday, the Expedition 72 team resumed their life science research, focusing on how microgravity impacts space immunity, the circulatory system, and other physiological aspects. The departure of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station (ISS) is now scheduled for no earlier than Sunday, October 20, weather permitting.

    Space Immunity and Biological Research

    Flight Engineer Nick Hague continued his investigation into space immunity by processing blood samples he had collected the previous day. These samples were incubated overnight in the Columbus laboratory module, and then centrifuged early Wednesday morning. Afterward, they were stored in a science freezer for future analysis. This research is part of a broader study into how prolonged exposure to space affects the immune systems of astronauts.

    Hague also joined Flight Engineer Mike Barratt in transferring cargo in and out of the Cygnus space freighter attached to the Unity module’s Earth-facing port. Cygnus launched to the orbital outpost on August 4 arriving just over a day and a half later packed with about 8,200 pounds of science and cargo for the Expedition 71 crew.

    Cygnus Cargo Craft Approaches International Space Station August 2024
    Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo craft, carrying 8,200 pounds of science and supplies, approaches the International Space Station for a capture with the Canadarm2 robotic arm commanded by Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Matthew Dominick of NASA. The maneuver marked the 50th free-flying capture for the Canadarm2 robotic arm. Credit: NASA

    NASA Flight Engineer Don Pettit worked in the Kibo laboratory module setting up space biology hardware inside the Life Science Glovebox. The new research gear will support an upcoming experiment to prevent and treat the stress of spaceflight, as well as the symptoms of aging, on the immune system.

    Health Monitoring and Emergency Preparedness in Microgravity

    Pettit also joined his Soyuz MS-26 crew mates, Roscosmos Flight Engineers Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, and trained for a medical emergency practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), reviewing medical gear and locations, and coordinating communications and crew roles. Ovchinin also studied microgravity’s effect on blood pressure while Vagner attached sensors to himself for a 24-hour session measuring his heart rate.

    Astronauts Nick Hague and Matthew Dominick Check Out Camera Gear
    NASA astronauts (from left) Nick Hague and Matthew Dominick, both Expedition 72 Flight Engineers, check out a camera and its lighting hardware aboard the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

    Station Maintenance and Research Activities

    NASA Flight Engineers Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps worked throughout Wednesday on a variety of maintenance tasks. Dominick installed orbital plumbing gear in the Tranquility module while Epps installed an argon gas bottle that supplies Kibo experiment racks. Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore also worked on lab upkeep duties. Williams downlinked research data to scientists on the ground and labeled science freezers while Wilmore checked on life support gear and analyzed station water samples for microbes.

    SpaceX Dragon Freedom Spacecraft at ISS As Auroras Move Through Earth’s Atmosphere
    Peering through the window of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured this image of the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft as vivid green and pink aurora swirled through Earth’s atmosphere while the International Space Station soared 273 miles above the Indian Ocean. Credit: NASA

    Technological Training and Future Mission Preparations

    In the Roscosmos segment of the orbiting lab, Flight Engineer Aleksandr Gorbunov wore a sensor-packed cap recording his reactions as he practiced futuristic spacecraft and robotic piloting techniques on a computer. Flight Engineer Alexander Gorbunov photographed crew activities for documentation.

    Countdown to Crew-8’s Departure

    NASA and SpaceX mission managers continue monitoring weather conditions off the coast of Florida and are now targeting no earlier than 3:05 a.m. EDT on Sunday for the undocking of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission aboard Dragon Endeavour.

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