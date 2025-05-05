Drinking 4+ Cups of Coffee a Day Could Help You Age Healthier

New research finds that drinking 4-6+ cups of coffee daily may reduce frailty risk in older adults.

A new study published in the European Journal of Nutrition reports that regularly consuming 4 to 6 or more cups of coffee per day (with each cup defined as 125 ml) is associated with a lower risk of frailty in older adults. Funded by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC), this is the first study to specifically examine how coffee intake relates to the individual components that make up frailty.

Previous research has linked coffee consumption to a reduced risk of age-related conditions, such as cognitive decline and inflammation-related diseases. This new study builds on that foundation, investigating the long-term health effects of habitual coffee consumption in older populations.

Researchers conducted their analysis using data from the Longitudinal Aging Study Amsterdam (LASA), following 1,161 adults aged 55 and older over a seven-year period.

The relationship between coffee consumption and the presence and incidence of frailty was investigated. Frailty status was evaluated using Fried’s five-component frailty phenotype, which is defined by the presence of three or more of the following symptoms: weight loss, weakness, exhaustion, slow gait (walking) speed, and low physical activity.

Key Findings on Coffee and Frailty

The results of this study indicate that higher habitual coffee consumption is associated with lower overall odds of frailty. These findings can be considered alongside the European Food Safety Authority’s (EFSA) scientific opinion that up to 400mg of caffeine (3-5 cups of coffee) per day is a moderate and safe amount.

The researchers explain that coffee’s effect on reducing frailty can partly be attributed to the role of antioxidants in coffee, which may help to reduce inflammation, sarcopenia (muscle loss), and prevention of muscle damage. Coffee may also help to improve regulating insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in older people.

The study’s lead author, Margreet R. Olthof, Associate Professor at the Amsterdam Public Health Research Institute, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, commented: “Drinking coffee is a key part of many people’s daily routine, and as people age they are constantly looking for ways to maintain their health. Our findings highlight the possible beneficial association between daily coffee consumption and reduced risk of frailty in later life in the older population. Coffee consumption may thus enhance healthy aging, but it is important we also explore further dietary interventions, to ensure older adults can continue to live fulfilling lives.”

Reference: “Habitual coffee consumption and risk of frailty in later life: the Longitudinal Aging Study Amsterdam (LASA)” by Mette van der Linden, Hanneke A.H. Wijnhoven, Laura A. Schaap, Emiel O. Hoogendijk and Margreet R. Olthof, 24 April 2025, European Journal of Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1007/s00394-025-03683-0

The research was funded by The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee.

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