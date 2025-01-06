Einstein’s Vision Comes Alive in Stunning Hubble Capture

Explore the depths of space through Hubble’s latest snapshot from Hydra, revealing distant galaxies and the mesmerizing Einstein ring—a result of gravitational lensing that provides a glimpse into the universe’s formative years.

This week’s Hubble Space Telescope Picture of the Week highlights a small section of the sky in the constellation Hydra, showcasing stars and galaxies at astonishingly varied distances. Closest to us are stars from our own Milky Way, easily identified by their characteristic diffraction spikes. Among them, a bright star near the edge of a prominent bluish galaxy is located just 3,230 light-years away, as determined by ESA’s Gaia space observatory.

Galactic Encounters at Various Distances

Behind this nearby star lies the galaxy LEDA 803211, located about 622 million light-years from Earth. Its bright core and scattered star clusters stand out clearly, revealing intricate details of its patchy disc. In contrast, many of the more distant galaxies in the image resemble tiny points of light, lacking discernible structure and devoid of the diffraction spikes that mark stars within our own galaxy.

The Phenomenon of Gravitational Lensing

Of all the galaxies in this frame, one pair stands out in particular: a smooth golden galaxy encircled by a nearly complete ring in the upper-right corner of the image. This curious configuration is the result of gravitational lensing, in which the light from a distant object is warped and magnified by the gravity of a massive foreground object, like a galaxy or a cluster of galaxies. Einstein predicted the curving of spacetime by matter in his general theory of relativity, and galaxies seemingly stretched into rings like the one in this image are called Einstein rings.

Peering into the Early Universe

The lensed galaxy, whose image we see as the ring, lies incredibly far away from Earth: we are seeing it as it was when the Universe was just 2.5 billion years old. The galaxy acting as the gravitational lens itself is likely much closer. A nearly perfect alignment of the two galaxies is necessary to give us this rare kind of glimpse into galactic life in the early days of the Universe.

