Electronics Reimagined: Rice University Unveils Game-Changing Quantum Metal

Researchers have discovered a new class of quantum critical metal, focusing on how quantum phase transitions and electronic topology affect electron behavior.
The study reveals that Kondo coupling and chiral spin liquids play a key role in this process, with potential implications for sensitive electronic devices.
Discovery of a New Class of Quantum Critical Metal
A new study led by Rice University’s Qimiao Si has revealed a novel class of quantum critical metal, illuminating the complex electron interactions in quantum materials. Published recently in Physical Review Letters, the research investigates the impact of Kondo coupling and chiral spin liquids within specific lattice structures.
“The insights gained from this discovery could lead to the development of electronic devices with extreme sensitivity, driven by the unique properties of quantum-critical systems,” said Si, the Harry C. and Olga K. Wiess Professor of Physics and Astronomy and director of Rice’s Extreme Quantum Materials Alliance.
Quantum Phase Transitions: Complex Behaviors of Electrons
At the core of this research is the concept of quantum phase transitions. Just as water changes between solid, liquid, and gas states, electrons in quantum materials can shift between different phases as their environment changes. But unlike water, these electrons follow the rules of quantum mechanics, leading to much more complex behaviors.
Quantum mechanics introduce two key effects: quantum fluctuations and electronic topology. Even at absolute zero where thermal fluctuations disappear, quantum fluctuations can still cause changes in the organization of electrons, leading to quantum phase transitions. These transitions often result in extreme physical properties known as quantum criticality.
Moreover, quantum mechanics give electrons a unique property tied to topology, a mathematical concept that when applied to electronic states can produce unusual and potentially useful behaviors.
The study was carried out by Si’s group in a long-term collaboration with Silke Paschen, study co-author and a professor of physics at the Vienna University of Technology, and her research team. Together they developed a theoretical model to explore these quantum effects.
Theoretical Model: Slow and Fast Electrons Interplay
The researchers considered two types of electrons: some moving slowly, like cars stuck in traffic, and others moving quickly in a fast lane. Although the slow-moving electrons appear stationary, their spins can point in any direction.
“Ordinarily, these spins would form an orderly pattern, but the lattice they inhabit in our model doesn’t allow for such neatness, leading to geometrical frustration,” Si said.
The Role of Chiral Spin Liquids and Kondo Coupling
Instead, the spins form a more fluid arrangement known as a quantum spin liquid, which is chiral and picks a direction in time. When this spin liquid couples with the fast-moving electrons, it has a topological effect.
The research team discovered that this coupling also triggers a transition into a Kondo phase, where the spins of the slow electrons lock onto the fast ones. The study reveals the complex interplay between electronic topology and quantum phase transitions.
Unusual Electrical Transport: The Hall Effect
As electrons move through these transitions, their behavior changes dramatically, particularly in how they conduct electricity.
One of the most significant findings is about the Hall effect, which describes how an electrical current bends under the influence of an external magnetic field, Paschen said.
“The Hall effect contains a component that is enabled by the electronic topology,” she said. “We show that this effect experiences a sudden jump across the quantum critical point.”
Implications for Future Technology
This discovery advances our understanding of quantum materials and opens up new possibilities for future technology. An important part of the research team’s finding is that the Hall effect responds drastically to the quantum phase transition, Si said.
“Thanks to the topology, this response happens in a minute magnetic field,” he said.
The unusual properties could lead to the development of new types of electronic devices such as sensors with extreme sensitivity that could revolutionize fields like medical diagnostics or environmental monitoring.
Reference: “Anomalous Hall Effect and Quantum Criticality in Geometrically Frustrated Heavy Fermion Metals” by Wenxin Ding, Sarah Grefe, Silke Paschen and Qimiao Si, 6 September 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.106504
Co-authors of the study include Wenxin Ding of Anhui University in China, a former postdoctoral fellow in Si’s group at Rice, and Rice alumna Sarah Grefe ’17 of California State University.
The research was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Robert A. Welch Foundation and a Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellowship.
VERY GOOD.
When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles, it is no longer much different from religion.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory: Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Topological vortex theory heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. In fact, mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the scientific and humanistic history of human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of so-called academic publications.
The universe cannot write numbers or fractions, let alone do algebra or equations. The universe is a superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, a self-organizing and synchronous effect of countless topological vortices and their fractal structures.
When physics does not believe that topological vortices can form more complex geometric shapes via superposition, deflection, twisting, and self-organization, it can only rely on imagination to move towards theology.
Memo 2410100231
