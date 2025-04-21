ELVIS Leaves Earth: 3D Holograms in Orbit Could Reveal Life on Icy Moons

A new kind of microscope called ELVIS is heading to the International Space Station to change how we study life in space.

By creating stunning 3D holograms of cells, it allows scientists to observe how organisms adapt to microgravity and other extreme conditions. This could help us understand whether life can exist on icy moons like Europa or Enceladus, and even enhance biomedical research back on Earth.

3D Holograms in Space: Meet ELVIS

Onboard the International Space Station (ISS), a new technology called the Extant Life Volumetric Imaging System — nicknamed ELVIS — is set to advance space biology in a big way. While it shares a name with a music icon, this ELVIS is focused on scientific discovery. Using holographic imaging to create detailed 3D views of cells and microbes, the system allows researchers to explore how life adapts and survives under extreme conditions. The insights gained could help scientists understand whether life might exist on distant planets or icy moons.

Unlike traditional flat, two-dimensional microscopes, ELVIS captures the full structure and environmental interactions of microorganisms in three dimensions. This added depth enables more precise biological analysis, offering new clues about how life could function in the harshest parts of space.

Groundbreaking Collaboration Behind ELVIS

The ELVIS project is being led by Portland State University (PSU) in partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). It’s scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX’s 32nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the ISS. Sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, the project brings together expertise in biology, physics, and advanced imaging technology, according to principal investigator and PSU physics professor Jay Nadeau.

“We are thrilled to leverage the ISS National Lab to prepare ELVIS for its future roles in space exploration missions,” says Nadeau. She added, “The successful operation of ELVIS in the demanding conditions of space not only paves the way for its use in off-Earth environments but also holds implications for enhancing biomedical and microbiological research on our planet.”

Testing Life’s Limits in Microgravity

During its tenure in space, ELVIS will focus its analysis on two resilient types of Earth-based life forms: Euglena gracilis, a microalga lauded for its adaptability, and Colwellia psychrerythraea, a bacterium that thrives in frigid ocean waters. This study goes beyond merely observing organisms; it tests their observable and genetic adaptations to microgravity. The insights gained could illuminate how life might survive beneath the icy shells of distant moons like Europa and Enceladus.

Built to endure the rigors of space, ELVIS incorporates durable, low-maintenance components and features automation that minimizes astronaut involvement, ensuring experiments can run continuously without disruption. As ELVIS gears up for launch, the team looks forward to testing its full potential to explore the resilience and adaptability of life under extreme conditions, Nadeau noted.

Experiments focused on vision-based navigation, spacecraft air quality, materials for drug and product manufacturing, and advancing plant growth with less reliance on photosynthesis are bound for the International Space Station via the NASA and SpaceX 32nd commercial resupply services mission. Credit: NASA

