Even Tiny Dogs Like Chihuahuas Carry Wolf DNA

Researchers have revealed that the majority of dogs today carry small but significant amounts of wolf DNA from ancient hybridization events.

These wolf genes influence traits like size, scent detection, work specialization, and even behavioral tendencies. Some breeds show surprising levels of ancestry, including those purposely bred to look wolf-like and others where it was entirely unexpected.

Widespread Wolf Ancestry in Modern Dogs

New research from scientists at the American Museum of Natural History and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History shows that most dogs alive today still carry small but measurable traces of wolf ancestry that accumulated after domestication. These traces, although limited, appear to have influenced traits such as body size, scent detection, and certain personality characteristics. The study, published today (November 24) in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also suggests that this genetic contribution may have helped dogs adapt successfully to many different human environments. The team found evidence of post-domestication wolf ancestry across a broad range of breeds, from large Shiloh shepherds to tiny chihuahuas.

“Modern dogs, especially pet dogs, can seem so removed from wolves, which are often demonized,” said the study’s lead author Audrey Lin, a Gerstner Postdoctoral Scholar in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology at the American Museum of Natural History. “But there are some characteristics that may have come from wolves that we greatly value in dogs today and that we choose to keep in their lineage. This is a study about dogs, but in a lot of ways, it’s telling us about wolves.”

Ancient Origins and Limited Hybridization

Dogs originated from an extinct gray wolf population under human influence during the late Pleistocene roughly 20,000 years ago. Although modern dogs and wolves still overlap geographically and can produce fertile offspring, mating between them remains uncommon. Aside from a few examples of deliberate wolf-dog crossbreeding, researchers have found little evidence of genetic exchange between the two groups after domestication created separate gene pools.

“Prior to this study, the leading science seemed to suggest that in order for a dog to be a dog, there can’t be very much wolf DNA present, if any,” Lin said. “But we found if you look very closely in modern dog genomes, wolf is there. This suggests that dog genomes can “tolerate” wolf DNA up to an unknown level and still remain the dogs we know and love.”

Genomic Analysis Reveals Unexpected Patterns

The team analyzed more than 2,700 published genomes from the National Center for Biotechnology Information and the European Nucleotide Archive, spanning wolves, breed dogs, village dogs, and other canids from the late Pleistocene to today. Their results indicate that nearly two-thirds of breed dogs retain wolf ancestry within their nuclear genomes from hybridization events that occurred around 1,000 generations ago. All of the village dog genomes examined also contained detectable wolf ancestry. Village dogs are free-roaming animals that live in or near human communities.

Czechoslovakian and Saarloos wolfdogs, which were intentionally bred with wolves, showed the highest levels of wolf ancestry at 23-40 percent. Among typical breed dogs, the great Anglo-French tricolour hound showed the strongest wolf signal at 4.7 to 5.7 percent, followed by the Shiloh shepherd at 2.7 percent. The Shiloh shepherd’s wolf ancestry aligns with its history of breeding with wolfdogs and other recent hybrids to create healthier working dogs in the US. However, the high wolf ancestry in Great Anglo-French tricolour hounds, a common hunting breed in France, remains unexplained. The Tamaskan, a “wolfalike” breed developed in the UK in the 1980s by selecting huskies, malamutes, and other dogs to create a wolf-like appearance, carries about 3.7 percent wolf ancestry.

How Wolf Ancestry Varies Among Dog Types

The study uncovered several trends. Larger breeds and dogs historically bred for specialized work, including Arctic sled dogs, “pariah” breeds, and hunting dogs, tend to have higher levels of wolf ancestry. Terriers, gundogs, and scent hounds generally have the least. Although some big guardian dogs show strong wolf ancestry, others such as the Neapolitan mastiff, bullmastiff, and St. Bernard display none. Wolf ancestry also appears in breeds of all sizes outside these general patterns, including the chihuahua with about 0.2 percent wolf ancestry.

“This completely makes sense to anyone who owns a chihuahua,” Lin said. “And what we’ve found is that this is the norm, most dogs are a little bit wolfy.”

Behavioral Descriptions and Wolf Ancestry

The researchers also looked at how kennel clubs describe the personality traits of breeds with high and low wolf ancestry. Words most strongly linked with low wolf-ancestry breeds included “friendly,” “eager to please,” “easy to train,” “courageous,” “lively,” and “affectionate.” Breeds with higher wolf ancestry were more often described as “suspicious of strangers,” “independent,” “dignified,” “alert,” “loyal,” “reserved,” and “territorial.” Other descriptors such as “intelligent,” “obedient,” “good with children,” “dedicated,” “calm,” and “cheerful” appeared similarly across both groups. The team noted that these descriptors reflect human interpretations of behavior, and it is unclear whether wolf-derived genes directly influence these traits. However, these findings open new avenues for behavioral research.

Wolf-Derived Adaptations That Support Dog Survival

The study also identified wolf-influenced genetic adaptations that help dogs navigate specific environments. Village dogs showed enriched wolf ancestry in olfactory receptor genes, a likely benefit for scavenging human food waste. Another adaptation, inherited from a Tibetan wolf-like gene, enables Tibetan mastiffs to tolerate low-oxygen conditions in the high-altitude regions of the Tibetan Plateau and the Himalayas.

“Dogs are our buddies, but apparently wolves have been a big part of shaping them into the companions we know and love today,” said study co-author Logan Kistler, curator of archaeobotany and archaeogenomics at the National Museum of Natural History. “Through the years, dogs have had to solve all kinds of evolutionary problems that come with living with humans, whether it’s surviving at high altitude, searching for their next meal as they freely roam a village, or protecting the herd, and it seems like they use wolf genes as part of a toolkit to continue their evolutionary success story.”

Reference: “A legacy of genetic entanglement with wolves shapes modern dogs” by Audrey T. Lin, Regina A. Fairbanks, Jose Barba-Montoya, Hsiao-Lei Liu and Logan Kistler, 24 November 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2421768122

Other study authors include Regina Fairbanks, from the University of California, Davis; Jose Barba-Montoya, from the American Museum of Natural History; and Hsiao-Lei Liu, from the National Museum of Natural History and University of Stockholm.

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