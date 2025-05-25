Everything Evaporates: From Neutron Stars to You, the Universe Is on a Clock

What if black holes weren’t the only things slowly vanishing from existence? Scientists have now shown that all dense cosmic bodies—from neutron stars to white dwarfs—might eventually evaporate via Hawking-like radiation.
Even more shocking, the end of the universe could come far sooner than expected, “only” 1078 years from now, not the impossibly long 101100 years once predicted. In an ambitious blend of astrophysics, quantum theory, and math, this playful yet serious study also computes the eventual fates of the Moon—and even a human.
Black Holes Aren’t Alone
A team of scientists from Radboud University in the Netherlands has taken their bold theory one step further. Black hole expert Heino Falcke, quantum physicist Michael Wondrak, and mathematician Walter van Suijlekom previously proposed that not just black holes, but other dense cosmic objects like neutron stars, could also slowly “evaporate” through a process similar to Hawking radiation.
Their earlier paper caught attention across the scientific world—and beyond. One question kept popping up: How long does this slow cosmic fading actually take? In their latest research, they’ve done the math.
Universe’s Ultimate Deadline
The team found that the ultimate “end” of the universe could arrive in about 1078 years—a 1 followed by 78 zeros—based solely on this Hawking-like radiation. That’s the time it would take for white dwarfs, the most stubborn stars in the cosmos, to fully decay. For comparison, earlier estimates (which ignored this evaporation process) stretched to a mind-boggling 101100 years.
Lead author Heino Falcke: “So the ultimate end of the universe comes much sooner than expected, but fortunately it still takes a very long time.”
The heart of this idea is a fascinating twist on Stephen Hawking’s 1975 theory. Hawking proposed that black holes aren’t entirely black—they can emit faint radiation due to quantum effects near their event horizons. Tiny particle pairs can briefly emerge near the edge of a black hole. One falls in, the other escapes. That escaping particle slowly robs the black hole of mass.
This process, known as Hawking radiation, means that even black holes can shrink and eventually disappear. It was a revolutionary idea—and it challenged Einstein’s view that black holes can only grow. Now, with updated calculations and a broader scope, this research suggests that everything might ultimately fade away, particle by particle.
Density Over Gravity
The researchers calculated that the process of Hawking radiation theoretically also applies to other objects with a gravitational field. The calculations further showed that the ‘evaporation time’ of an object depends only on its density.
To the researchers’ surprise, neutron stars and stellar black holes take the same amount of time to decay: 1067 years. This was unexpected because black holes have a stronger gravitational field, which should cause them to ‘evaporate’ faster. “But black holes have no surface,” says co-author and postdoctoral researcher Michael Wondrak, “They reabsorb some of their own radiation, which inhibits the process.”
Moon and Man’s Final Fate
Because the researchers were at it anyway, they also calculated how long it takes for the Moon and a human to evaporate via Hawking-like radiation. That’s 1090 years (a 1 with 90 zeros). Of course, the researchers subtly note, there are other processes that may cause humans and the moon to disappear faster than calculated.
Co-author Walter van Suijlekom, professor of mathematics at Radboud University, adds that the research is an exciting collaboration of different disciplines and that combining astrophysics, quantum physics, and mathematics leads to new insights. “By asking these kinds of questions and looking at extreme cases, we want to better understand the theory, and perhaps one day, we will unravel the mystery of Hawking radiation.”
Reference: “An upper limit to the lifetime of stellar remnants from gravitational pair production” by Heino Falcke, Michael F. Wondrak and Walter D. van Suijlekom, 12 May 2025, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.
DOI: 10.1088/1475-7516/2025/05/023
Your karma ran over my dogma. I think this is a bunch of nonsense. I am no cosmologist, but I am certain the known universe is only expected to last another 10-20 billion years tops, which is only 10 or 20 to the 9th power. The number 10 to the 78th power is more than the number of atoms in the known universe. Check your work, Poindexter…..
Check your reading compensation, Stephen. “Based in Hawking Radiation alone”, not saying The universe will stick around long enough for HR to be the ultimate date if the universe.
Do you think that the author is claiming that a human or even the moon has any chance of lasting 10^90 years? Maybe next time don’t let your desire to be the biggest dick make you miss the entire point.
Also what theory says the universe will be done in 10-20 billion years? The theory the predicts the earliest that I’ve heard is a big rip, and that’s in 22 billion years, but other than that, every other theory I’ve seen suggests that the universe is still in its infancy. But then I’m not saying I’ve read everything as i don’t know the number of atoms in the known universe or how that is relevant whatsoever to this article.
So Penrose’s CCC get another check-mark.
It is strange that everyone seems to be only concerned about objects evaporating and busy calculating how long it will take. But what about where the evaporation ends up in ? Equally baffling, attention is only given to objects or masses evaporating their lifetime away, but what about the space around all the objects ? Has it always been there from the beginning patiently waiting for the evaporation to finish ? filling the space up ? And after all the 10^90 years or the 10^1100 years of complete evaporation of everything, are we saying that everything now move into the space around the previous everything, like salt dissolving into sea water? And how “salty” would the only thing left, space, be ?
However, even more fundamental before this proposition, let us consider the first star that was born and lit up the universe. The photons or light waves leaving the star heading outward, one should argue that surely some would escape being ‘captured’ by other objects, such as the earth and moon, and ended up leaving everything behind and reaching forever outward, right ? If we do not rightfully wonder about these escaped photons, then what makes us wonder about the evaporation in this proposition ? And most of it all, was the space that took in all these photons or waves, and the evaporation in this proposition, has it always been there in the first place ? Or was it also something that went through some of its own development process ?
