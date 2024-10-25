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    Expedition 72 Astronauts Resume Duties As SpaceX Crew-8 Descends to Earth

    By NASANo Comments4 Mins Read
    International Space Station Orbits Above Cloudy Pacific Ocean
    The long duration photograph from the International Space Station highlights the Rassvet module (left) and the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft (right) docked to the Prichal module which is itself attached to the Nauka science module. 255 miles below the orbital outpost is a cloudy Pacific Ocean blanketing islands northeast of Indonesia’s province of Papua. Above Earth’s horzon is the planet’s atmospheric glow and star trails glittering in the vastness of space. Credit: NASA

    Four members of SpaceX Crew-8 have concluded their seven-and-a-half-month stint in space, preparing for a splashdown off Florida’s coast. The remaining crew at the International Space Station resumed normal operations, conducting maintenance and scientific studies to enhance long-term space habitation.

    Seven members of Expedition 72 remain aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after the departure of four SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts, who boarded the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and left the ISS on Wednesday.

    Crew-8’s Commander Matthew Dominick, Pilot Mike Barratt, and Mission Specialists Jeanette Epps and Alexander Grebenkin are currently orbiting Earth inside Endeavour, approaching the end of their seven-and-a-half-month mission. The team is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida at 3:29 a.m. EDT on Friday, with live coverage on NASA+ beginning at 2:15 a.m. Viewers can access NASA broadcasts through various platforms, including social media.

    Milky Way Appears Behind SpaceX Dragon Endeavour
    The Milky Way appears in the vastness of space behind the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing port on the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

    Daily Operations and Maintenance on the ISS

    Meanwhile, the four NASA astronauts aboard the ISS took a delayed start on Thursday after assisting with Crew-8’s departure. Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineers Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Don Pettit stayed on duty late Wednesday, overseeing systems as Dragon undocked from the space-facing port of the Harmony module at 5:05 p.m. By Thursday, the team was back on task, focusing on routine maintenance and ongoing research projects.

    Williams spent her shift in the Quest airlock cleaning cooling loops on a spacesuit and checking the suit’s other components. Pettit inspected fire extinguishers and breathing masks throughout the station’s U.S. segment ensuring they were in good operating condition.

    Astronaut Matthew Dominick Works on Ventilation Maintenance
    NASA astronaut and Expedition 72 Flight Engineer Matthew Dominick removes and replaces ventilation system components inside the International Space Station’s Destiny laboratory module. Credit: NASA

    Scientific Research and Technological Advancements in Space

    Human research and technology studies were on the science portion of the schedule informing researchers how to successfully live and work in space long-term. Hague collected his saliva and urine samples for stowage in a science freezer and later analysis to understand microgravity’s effect on the human body. Wilmore set up the Sphere Cam-2 and filmed activities in the Destiny laboratory module in ultra-high resolution testing its ability to provide highly detailed mission imagery on future missions.

    The three Roscosmos cosmonauts aboard the station worked a full shift on Thursday focusing on their complement of lab upkeep and space research. Three-time station visitor Alexey Ovchinin spent Thursday servicing life support hardware in the Zvezda service module. Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner photographed points on Earth testing a technique to determine the space station’s position in orbit, while first-time space flyer Aleksandr Gorbunov worked on orbital plumbing and labeled the contents of medical cabinets.

    Snow Covered South Georgia Island From ISS
    In the southern Atlantic ocean is a snow-covered South Georgia Island. The British Overseas Territory was photographed by NASA astronaut Michael Barratt as the International Space Station orbited 267 miles above. Credit: NASA

    Upcoming SpaceX Mission and Resupply Preparations

    NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than Monday, Nov. 4 for the launch of the agency’s SpaceX 31st commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station due to ongoing operations including Crew-9 port relocation and spacecraft integration for the cargo flight.

    The company’s Dragon spacecraft will liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and deliver food, supplies, and science investigations to the orbiting laboratory.

    NASA will provide additional updates and information on launch and docking when available.

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