Following This Diet Can Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s, No Matter Your Age

Improving diet later in life may lower dementia risk, especially in certain ethnic groups.

A recent study from the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center found that people who followed the MIND diet were much less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia, even if they adopted healthier eating habits later in life.

The MIND diet, which stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, combines features of both the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets. It focuses on foods known to support brain health, including leafy greens, berries, nuts, and olive oil. The findings are based on data from nearly 93,000 adults in the United States who participated in the Multiethnic Cohort (MEC), a major study co-led by the UH Cancer Center and the University of Southern California.

“Our study findings confirm that healthy dietary patterns in mid to late life and their improvement over time may prevent Alzheimer’s and related dementias,“ said lead author Song-Yi Park, professor in the UH Cancer Center’s Population Sciences in the Pacific Program.

Improving diet over time shows major benefits

At the start of the study, participants were between 45 and 75 years old. Over the following years, more than 21,000 of them developed dementia. Those who followed the MIND diet more closely over a 10-year period had a 25% lower risk of developing dementia than those whose commitment to the diet decreased.

“The take-home message is encouraging,” Park said. “It’s never too late to make changes. Eating more plant-based, nutrient-rich foods—even later in life—can protect your brain.”

Diet-dementia link varies by race, ethnicity

The results showed a stronger risk reduction among African American, Latino, and White participants, but not among Native Hawaiian or Asian American groups. Researchers believe cultural dietary patterns and naturally lower dementia rates in some populations may explain the differences.

“We found that the protective relationship between a healthy diet and dementia was more pronounced among African Americans, Latinos, and Whites, while it was not as apparent among Asian Americans and showed a weaker trend in Native Hawaiians,” Park said.

“This study highlights the power of large datasets and research generated by our University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center researchers,” said UH Cancer Center Director Naoto T. Ueno. “These findings offer guidance and hope.”

Reference: “The MIND Diet and Incidence of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Among Five Racial and Ethnic Groups in the Multiethnic Cohort Study” by Song-Yi Park, Veronica W. Setiawan, Eileen Crimmins, Lon White, Christopher Haiman, Lynne R. Wilkens, Loїc Le Marchand and Unhee Lim, 2 June 2025, Nutrition 2025.

