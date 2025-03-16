Food Scientists Have Made Chocolate Healthier – Without Sacrificing Taste!

Probiotic-enhanced chocolate with prebiotics like corn and honey showed higher antioxidants and maintained probiotics for over 125 days, with orange flavoring being the most enjoyed.

As Easter approaches, many will fill baskets with chocolate treats for both children and adults to enjoy. Dark chocolate, on its own, offers health benefits due to its antioxidants, which help neutralize harmful free radicals. A study published in ACS Food Science & Technology suggests that adding prebiotics and probiotics to chocolate could enhance its health benefits. However, flavoring agents can influence key properties of chocolate, such as moisture levels and protein content.

Probiotics, found in fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi, are beneficial microbes that support gut health by promoting a balance of good bacteria and yeasts. They may also help with digestion and reduce inflammation.

These active cultures need food and protection to survive harsh gut conditions, so prebiotics — substances like dietary fibers and oligosaccharides — are sometimes added to probiotic-containing products to create synbiotic foods. Because chocolate is a treat that many people enjoy, researchers have used it to test various combinations of pre- and probiotics. Some methods for including prebiotics are laborious, so Smriti Gaur and Shubhi Singh explored prebiotics that would not require extensive processing — corn, and honey — in chocolate fortified with probiotics.

Testing Synbiotic Chocolates

The team developed five chocolates for their study. One contained only basic chocolate ingredients, including cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and milk powder. Four different synbiotic test samples also contained prebiotics (corn and honey), one probiotic (either Lactobacillus acidophilus La-14 or Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG), and one flavor additive (either cinnamon or orange). When the researchers examined several properties of the chocolate samples, they found that fat levels, which influence texture and mouthfeel, were consistent among all five samples. However, there were differences:

Flavorings impacted some characteristics of the synbiotic chocolates. For example, orange flavorings decreased pH, increased moisture, and enhanced protein levels compared to all the other samples.

The four synbiotic samples had higher antioxidant levels than the control.

Synbiotic samples had less “snap” compared to the control, suggesting that the additional ingredients disrupted the structure of the chocolate.

The total microbial counts of the synbiotic chocolate samples decreased during storage, but the probiotic microbes still exhibited viability after 125 days. This time period is longer than other researchers have reported when using different bacteria and prebiotics in chocolates. Finally, when Gaur and Singh exposed the synbiotic chocolates to simulated gastrointestinal conditions, the probiotics in the samples maintained substantial viability for more than 5 hours.

The researchers also snuck a taste of the confections. “Personally, we enjoyed the orange-flavored chocolates the most, where the vibrant citrus notes complemented the rich cocoa, and it had a slightly softer texture that made each bite feel more luxurious,” says Gaur. “In the future, we are excited to explore additional health benefits of these chocolates while thoroughly investigating their sensory and nutritional profiles, with the goal of creating an even more wholesome and enjoyable treat.”

