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    “Health Foods” Unveiled: Are They Nutrient Boosters or Hidden Hazards?

    By Toho UniversityNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Nutrition Facts Pen
    A Toho University study revealed that fortified foods and dietary supplements boost nutrient levels in the Japanese diet. While effective in meeting dietary standards for many, they pose a risk of too much vitamin B6 for some.

    Fortified foods and supplements improve nutrient intake among Japanese, per Toho University research, though some risk excessive vitamin B6.

    A team from Toho University’s Faculty of Medicine, led by Professor Keiko Asakura and Assistant Professor Minami Sugimoto, studied the dietary habits of the Japanese population based on data from 2012. They focused on how fortified foods and dietary supplements—often referred to as “health foods”—contribute to overall nutrient intake.

    The insights gained from this research are expected to help shape health policies in Japan to enhance nutritional intake. The findings were published recently in the journal BMC Nutrition.

    The key points are as follows:

    • Users of fortified foods and/or dietary supplements had a higher intake of vitamins and minerals from base diets (i.e., diets excluding fortified foods and dietary supplements) than non-users, and a higher proportion met the adequate intake levels set by dietary reference standards.
    • Fortified foods and/or dietary supplements contributed to the adequate intake of certain nutrients in their users.
    • However, 2% of the users of fortified foods and/or dietary supplements had a risk of excessive vitamin B6 intake.
    Habitual Intake Below Estimated Average Requirement
    Proportion of participants whose habitual intakes is below the estimated average requirement among users (n=122) and non-users (n=270) of fortified foods and/or dietary supplements. Among 392 Japanese adults, 122 adults were classified as users if they used fortified foods or dietary supplements at least once on the four-day food record days, and otherwise were classified as non-users. Credit: Dr. Minami Sugimoto

    Reference: “Contribution of fortified foods and dietary supplements to total nutrient intakes and their adequacy in Japanese adults” by Minami Sugimoto, Keiko Asakura, Nana Shinozaki, Kentaro Murakami, Shizuko Masayasu and Satoshi Sasaki, 27 September 2024, BMC Nutrition.
    DOI: 10.1186/s40795-024-00935-w

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