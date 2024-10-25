Home at Last: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Makes Safe Splashdown After Seven Months in Space

NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut safely concluded their seven-month ISS mission, landing in Florida. Their spacecraft was secured by SpaceX teams, followed by immediate medical evaluations and transport to NASA’s headquarters.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, returned safely to Earth early this morning. Their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, at 3:29 a.m. EDT, marking the successful conclusion of a seven-month science mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

Once the Dragon capsule landed, teams aboard the SpaceX recovery ship, including two fast boats, quickly secured the spacecraft to ensure it was safe for extraction. With the fast boat teams completing their work, the main recovery ship positioned itself to hoist the Dragon capsule onto its deck, crew members still inside. After being brought onboard, the astronauts underwent initial medical checks before taking a short helicopter ride to their next destination, where they boarded a plane bound for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.



Watch Crew-8 return to Earth, concluding their mission to the International Space Station. Their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for splashdown off the coast of Florida on Friday, October 25 at approximately 3:29 a.m. EDT (0729 UTC). Credit: NASA

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