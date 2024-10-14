Researchers have achieved a significant advancement in understanding exoplanet atmospheres through the use of physics-informed neural networks (PINNs), which allow for more precise modeling of light scattering effects, particularly from clouds.
This breakthrough, stemming from collaborative efforts among several prestigious institutions, leverages AI to improve the analysis of spectral data from exoplanets, particularly benefiting from new data from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Breakthrough in Exoplanet Atmosphere Analysis
Scientists from LMU, the ORIGINS Excellence Cluster, the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the ORIGINS Data Science Lab (ODSL) have achieved a significant breakthrough in analyzing exoplanet atmospheres. By employing physics-informed neural networks (PINNs), they have enhanced the modeling of complex light scattering within these atmospheres, achieving greater precision than ever before. This innovative approach offers new insights into the role of clouds and could dramatically enhance our knowledge of distant worlds.
When distant exoplanets pass in front of their star, they block a small portion of the starlight, while an even smaller portion penetrates the planetary atmosphere. This interaction leads to variations in the light spectrum, which mirror the properties of the atmosphere such as chemical composition, temperature, and cloud cover.
To be able to analyze these measured spectra, however, scientists require models that are capable of calculating millions of synthetic spectra in a short time. Only by subsequently comparing the calculated spectra with the measured ones do we obtain information about the atmospheric composition of the observed exoplanets. And what is more, the highly detailed new observations coming from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) necessitate equally detailed and complex atmospheric models.
Enhanced Modeling With Physics-Informed Neural Networks
A key aspect of exoplanet research is the light scattering in the atmosphere, particularly the scattering off clouds. Previous models were unable to satisfactorily capture this scattering, which led to inaccuracies in the spectral analysis. Physics-informed neural networks offer a decisive advantage here, as they are capable of efficiently solving complex equations. In the just-published study, the researchers trained two such networks. The first model, which was developed without taking light scattering into account, demonstrated impressive accuracy with relative errors of mostly under one percent. Meanwhile, the second model incorporated approximations of so-called Rayleigh scattering – the same effect that makes the sky seem blue on Earth. Although these approximations require further improvement, the neural network was able to solve the complex equation, which represents an important advance.
Advantages of Interdisciplinary Collaboration
These new findings were possible thanks to a unique interdisciplinary collaboration between physicists from LMU Munich, the ORIGINS Excellence Cluster, the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the ORIGINS Data Science Lab (ODSL), which specializes in the development of new AI-based methods in physics.
“This synergy not only advances exoplanet research, but also opens up new horizons for the development of AI-based methods in physics,” explains lead author of the study David Dahlbüdding from LMU. “We want to further expand our interdisciplinary collaboration in the future to simulate the scattering of light off clouds with greater precision and thus make full use of the potential of neural networks.”
Reference: “Approximating Rayleigh scattering in exoplanetary atmospheres using physics-informed neural networks” by David Dahlbüdding, Karan Molaverdikhani, Barbara Ercolano and Tommaso Grassi, 02 August 2024, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stae1872
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PINNs allow for more precise modeling of light scattering effects, particularly from clouds.
VERY GOOD.
Ask the researchers:
What is the natural essence of scattering effect?
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research (such as topological structures). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other and it even won awards. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other and it even won awards. Is this a shame for humanity or a shame for individuals?
With AI you just never know whether it’s helping you get data… or simply making sh!t up.