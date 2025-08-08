Astronomers may have caught a supermassive black hole in the act of forming inside a uniquely shaped galaxy.
Astronomers working with the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawaiʻi Island have identified a rare and unusual galaxy they’ve dubbed the “Infinity” galaxy. This intriguing object appears to have formed when two galaxies collided, creating a shape that closely resembles the infinity symbol. Nestled at the center, surrounded by a cloud of gas, may be something truly extraordinary: a newly formed supermassive black hole.
What makes this discovery especially significant is not just the galaxy’s unique appearance, but the deeper insights it may offer. It could point to an entirely new way that supermassive black holes come into being. The find also sheds light on a long-standing mystery in astronomy: how some black holes in the early universe managed to grow so large, so fast. Scientists believe this may be the first time we’ve directly observed a supermassive black hole in the earliest moments of its formation.
“We think we’re witnessing the birth of a supermassive black hole — something that has never been seen before,” said Pieter van Dokkum, professor of astronomy and physics at Yale University and lead author of the new study. “This is as close to a smoking gun as we’re likely ever going to get.”
The study, led by Yale University, was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
A Galactic Oddity with a Central Mystery
“Everything is unusual about this galaxy,” he said. “Not only does it look very strange, but it also has this supermassive black hole that’s accreting a lot of material. The biggest surprise of all was that the black hole was not located inside either of the two nuclei of the merging galaxies, but in the middle. We asked ourselves: how can we make sense of this?”
Van Dokkum and astronomer Gabriel Brammer of the University of Copenhagen made the initial discovery while studying images from the COSMOS-Web survey, which is part of the data archives of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Follow-up observations of the Webb data were conducted using data from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s Very Large Array, the Chandra X-ray Observatory, and Keck Observatory, which allowed the team to make several key observations critical for the object’s interpretation.
Using Keck’s Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (LRIS), van Dokkum and the team were able to obtain the spectra that provided essential measurements, including the distance to the Infinity galaxy, the location of the newly formed black hole, and the mass of the black hole: about a million times the mass of the sun, and similar to the mass of the black hole at the center of our Milky Way.
“This is a prime example of the crucial role Keck Observatory plays in following up on unusual objects spotted in JWST images,” said van Dokkum. “Thanks to the flexibility of Keck’s observing model—where astronomers can decide in real time what to observe—we’re able to act quickly and pursue high-risk, high-reward targets that other observatories, with fixed programs, simply can’t. The Keck/Yale partnership has been absolutely critical for this and many other discoveries, and this discovery pipeline will only grow stronger with the advent of Roman and the next generation of powerful Keck instruments.”
Black Hole Formation: A Tale of Two Seed Theories
Finding a black hole that is not located in the nucleus of a massive galaxy is, in itself, unusual. To then discover that the black hole had only just formed is unprecedented.
The finding also has implications for recent debates about the formation of black holes in the early universe.
One explanation, known as the “light seeds” theory, proposes that black holes began as the remnants of massive stars that collapsed and exploded. Over time, these smaller black holes gradually merged, eventually forming supermassive black holes. However, this process is thought to take a significant amount of time. The challenge with this idea is that the James Webb Space Telescope has already detected supermassive black holes at a stage in the universe’s history that seems too early for the light seed model to account for.
This leaves an alternative, called the “heavy seeds” theory. According to this idea, massive black holes can emerge all at once from the direct collapse of enormous gas clouds. The difficulty with this theory lies in the fact that such collapsing gas clouds typically give rise to stars, not black holes.
Van Dokkum said the Infinity galaxy may show how extreme conditions — including those in the early universe suggested by the “heavy seeds” theory — could lead to the creation of a black hole.
“In this case, two disk galaxies collided, forming the ring structures of stars that we see,” van Dokkum said. “During the collision, the gas within these two galaxies shocked and compressed. This compression might just be enough to form a dense knot that then collapsed into a black hole.
“While such collisions are rare events, similarly extreme gas densities are thought to have been quite common at early cosmic epochs, when galaxies began forming,” he added.
Van Dokkum and his colleagues stressed that additional research is needed to confirm the findings and what they portend for black hole formation.
“One thing we’d like to do is get closer to the black hole, to see what the gas is doing in its immediate vicinity,” van Dokkum said. “Later this fall, we will use Keck Observatory’s adaptive optics to conduct this research.”
“Apart from that,” adds van Dokkum, “the ball is in the theorists’ court! We need computer models that simulate the extreme conditions during the collision, to see if – in the simulations – a black hole forms. In a galaxy unimaginably far from Earth, the universe just made a black hole. And in doing so, it handed us a clue about how our own Milky Way was born.”
Reference: “The ∞ Galaxy: A Candidate Direct-collapse Supermassive Black Hole between Two Massive, Ringed Nuclei” by Pieter van Dokkum, Gabriel Brammer, Josephine F. W. Baggen, Michael A. Keim, Priyamvada Natarajan and Imad Pasha, 15 July 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/addcfe
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Note 2508091449_Source1.Reinterpreting [】
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/how-can-we-make-sense-of-this-strange-infinity-galaxy-stuns-scientists/
1.
-“Thanks to the flexibility of Keck Observatory’s observational model, which allows astronomers to determine in real time what to observe,
_Other observatories with fixed programs can quickly track high-risk, high-performance objects that are impossible to do.
-Keck’s collaboration with Yale has been absolutely critical to several discoveries, including this one, and this discovery pipeline will be further strengthened by the emergence of the Roman Observatory and the next generation of powerful Keck Observatory.”
1-1.
-It is unusual in itself to find a black hole not located in the nucleus of a huge galaxy.
-However, it is unprecedented to discover that the black hole has just formed.
_This finding also has implications for recent debates about the formation of black holes in the early universe.
2.
One explanation, known as the “seed of light” theory, claims that the black hole originated from the remains of a huge star.
>>>>><<<<<^!^
^Black holes are basically defined (*) in quantum mechanical cosmology qpwoms. The assumption that the remnants of stars started black holes offers no answer to the emergence of early giant black holes.
^A black hole vixer is a transformer of a neutron star, and if the remnants of a star refer to a neutron star, you might not know. The waste of the star gathered to form a black hole??
The remnant of a neutron star? The transformer by the structure "rivery" is a black hole. Hmm.
^Don't laugh. The remnants of stars often serve as helpers for planets and other stars, but the black hole property as an aspiration for strong gravity is not that much. Ha ha. Do planets swallow stars with attraction? Ha ha.
2-1.
-Over time, these tiny black holes gradually merged to eventually form supermassive black holes. However, this process is believed to take a considerable amount of time.
The difficulty with this idea is that the James Webb Space Telescope has already detected a supermassive black hole at some point in the history of space. This is believed to be too early for the light seed model to explain.
_This presents an alternative, called the "heavy seed" theory. According to this theory, giant black holes can be created simultaneously by the direct decay of huge gas clouds.
<<>>>^!^
The creation of a black hole.vixx and a neutron star.vixx in the early universe was introduced in Figure 1. This is a very appropriate sample.
01000000&vix
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00000001*vixx
00010000*
_The problem with this theory lies in the fact that the decay of these gas clouds typically produces stars rather than black holes.
3.
Van Dokum said Infinity galaxies can show how extreme conditions (including those in the early universe suggested by heavy seed theory) can lead to black hole production.
_”In this case, two disk galaxies collided and formed the ring structure of the stars we see,” Van Dokum said.
_ “During the collision, the gas inside the two galaxies were shocked and compressed. This compression would have been enough to form a dense knot, which would collapse into a black hole.
_”These collisions are rare, but it is thought that similarly extreme gas densities were quite common in the early cosmic era when galaxies began to form,” he added.
3-1.
_”Besides that,” Van Dokum adds, “It’s up to the theorists! We need a computer model that simulates extreme conditions at the time of impact.
_To see if a black hole was formed in a simulation. In a galaxy unimaginably far from Earth, the universe created a black hole. And along the way, we got a clue as to how our galaxy was born.”
>>>>>>><<<<<^!^
You want to verify the formation of a black hole in a simulation? Nonsense. The early universe created the vixer in example 1.
View 1.
01000000&vixer.black_hole
00000100&
00000001*vixxer_neutrin_stars
00010000*
References: Peter van Dokkum, Gabriel Brammer, Josephine FW Baggen, Michael A. Keim, Priyambada Natarajan, co-authored by Imad Pasha, "Infinite Galaxy: Direct Collapse Supermassive Black Hole Candidate Between Two Giant Ring Nuclei," July 15, 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/addcfe
I’d have called it the “Mitosis” galaxy, personally.
“How can we make sense” of what we already know to be true? Bias indicator alert. Watch out with that astrophysics bias, guys.
“the James Webb Space Telescope has already detected supermassive black holes at a stage in the universe’s history that seems too early for the light seed model to account for.” Simply put: this is not well established, there is a detection of broad H_alpha and H_beta spectroscopy, but the interpretations can be other than a SMBH. Until we have better spectroscopic resolution coupled with other imaging modalities, it is speculation.
(I’d have called it “Möbius.”)
If the Big Bang is correct then the SUPER Gigantic Mass from which all the matter of the Universe as we know it came from. It is suggested that when the Great Expansion occurred all Mass was at the subatomic level. However if some of that Mass had remained at the super massive level then Back Holes could have existed from the very start and each would have later attracted matter to them as gravity came back into existence.
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