Is Depression Aging You Faster? Scientists Reveal a 30% Increase in Health Risks

Depression isn’t just a mental health challenge — it takes a toll on the entire body.

A study tracking over 170,000 adults found that those with a history of depression developed chronic physical conditions like osteoarthritis, hypertension, and acid reflux at a significantly faster rate than those without. This highlights the urgent need for a healthcare system that treats both mental and physical health together, rather than in isolation.

Depression’s Lasting Impact on Physical Health

Adults with a history of depression develop chronic physical conditions about 30% faster than those without, according to a study published on February 13 in PLOS Medicine. Researchers, led by Kelly Fleetwood from the University of Edinburgh, suggest that depression should be recognized as a “whole-body” condition, emphasizing the need for integrated care that addresses both mental and physical health.

Depression is the most common mental health condition and has been linked to an increased risk of physical illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes. While previous studies have explored this connection, most have focused on a limited number of conditions. Fleetwood and her team sought to provide a broader understanding by examining how quickly physical conditions accumulate in people with and without a history of depression.

Large-Scale Study Reveals Key Findings

The study analyzed data from 172,556 participants in the UK Biobank, aged 40 to 71, who underwent initial assessments between 2006 and 2010. Researchers tracked 69 physical conditions over an average of 6.9 years. At the start of the study, individuals with a history of depression already had an average of three physical conditions, compared to two in those without depression. Over time, those with depression developed an average of 0.2 additional conditions per year, while those without depression accrued 0.16. The most commonly diagnosed new conditions were osteoarthritis (15.7% of those with depression vs. 12.5% without), hypertension (12.9% vs. 12.0%), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) (13.8% vs. 9.6%).

The Connection Between Depression and Chronic Illness

The results highlight that a previous diagnosis of depression is a marker of risk for the development of long-term physical health conditions during middle and older age. Most healthcare systems are designed to treat individual conditions rather than individuals with multiple conditions, and the authors believe that integrated approaches to managing both mental and physical health could improve care and outcomes.

Rethinking Healthcare for Better Outcomes

The authors add, “People who’ve experienced depression are more likely to develop long-term physical health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes; however, existing healthcare systems are designed to treat individual conditions, instead of individual people with multiple conditions. We need healthcare services to take an integrated approach to caring for people who have both depression and long-term physical health conditions.”

