Is It Alien Life – or Just Ethane? Scientists Reassess Webb Telescope Discovery

Scientists recently spotted a molecule on a far-off planet they thought might signal life. But now, new research says that reading was likely just ordinary gas—and the evidence isn’t nearly as solid as it first seemed.
In April, scientists sparked excitement around the world with a bold announcement: they had detected a molecule in the atmosphere of a distant planet that might point to alien life.
But new research from the University of Chicago is urging caution. After analyzing data from multiple observations of the planet, the team says the evidence isn’t strong enough to support such an extraordinary claim. In fact, other molecules—ones not linked to life—could just as easily explain what the telescope picked up.
“We found the data we have so far is much too noisy for the proof that would be needed to make that claim,” said Rafael Luque, a postdoctoral researcher at UChicago and first author on a paper detailing their findings, which is submitted to Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters. “There’s just not enough certainty to say one way or the other.”
A Molecular Puzzle
The original announcement, made on April 16 by a team from the University of Cambridge, centered on a planet called K2-18b, located 124 light-years from Earth. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, they reported signs of either dimethyl sulfide or dimethyl disulfide—two molecules that, on Earth, are only produced by living organisms.
That claim made headlines. But the UChicago team decided to take a closer look, knowing that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence.
Interpreting telescope data isn’t straightforward. Planets like K2-18b are incredibly far away and too faint to observe directly. So scientists rely on clever techniques, to measure things indirectly.
Light, Molecules, and Telescope Clues
In this case, the Webb Telescope waits until the planet crosses in front of its star, then picks up the starlight that filters through the planet’s atmosphere. As the light passes through the planet’s atmosphere, different amounts of light are blocked at different wavelengths, depending on what molecules are present.
Study co-author Michael Zhang explained that when working with readings this faint, it’s very difficult to uniquely identify a particular molecule.
“Anything with a carbon bonded to three hydrogens will show up at a particular wavelength,” he said. “That’s what dimethyl sulfide has. But there are countless other compounds that contain a carbon and three hydrogens, and would exhibit similar features in Webb’s data. So, even with much better data, it’ll be hard to be sure that dimethyl sulfide is what we’re seeing.”
Ethane, Not Extraterrestrials?
Their analysis concluded that multiple other molecules could fit the bill for what the telescope saw. For example, another molecule that has a similar profile is ethane, a gas that has been found in many planets’ atmospheres, such as Neptune, which definitely doesn’t indicate life.
Co-author Caroline Piaulet-Ghorayeb said researchers usually favor the simplest explanation when reviewing data: “We should only introduce exotic molecules in the interpretation after ruling out molecules that we would expect to be in the atmosphere.”
In this case, if the signature could be dimethyl sulfide or ethane—a molecule we’ve seen around planets in our own solar system—they assume the answer that’s more common, not the most exciting.
Data Gaps and Overstatements
Another caution is that the analysis reported in April was based only on one set of observations.
Telescopes, including both Webb and Hubble, have taken multiple passes at observing this planet. If you include the data from all these passes, the team said, the evidence for dimethyl sulfide looks much weaker.
The authors said their report aims to provide a fuller view of the findings.
Proceeding With Care in the Search for Life
“Answering whether there is life outside the solar system is the most important question of our field. It is why we are all studying these planets,” Luque said. “We are making enormous progress in this field, and we don’t want that to be overshadowed by premature declarations.”
Reference: “Insufficient evidence for DMS and DMDS in the atmosphere of K2-18 b. From a joint analysis of JWST NIRISS, NIRSpec, and MIRI observations” by R. Luque, C. Piaulet-Ghorayeb, M. Radica, Q. Xue, M. Zhang, J. L. Bean, D. Samra, M. E. Steinrueck, Submitted, Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters.
arXiv:2505.13407
In addition to Luque, Piaulet-Ghorayeb and Zhang, study co-authors included grad student Qiao Xue; postdoctoral researchers Michael Radica, Maria Steinrueck and Dominic Samra; and Prof. Jacob Bean.
Funding: NASA, Heising-Simons Foundation, Brinson Foundation, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
If you widen the possible candidate to take into millions of molecules then of course it will look weak, that why you neec to model with the most likely candidates for the observations. The research still holds up and has conclusion that scientifically sound.
People don’t even understand the long-term possibilities, positive or certainly negative, of any smelly goo they find on earth.
However (and this is the biggy), If an alien life-form were be molecularly destructive to DNA/RNA molecular life-forms we have that make up all life on earth, there would be a terminal time-trajectory before our little ball was perfectly sterile – depending only on the nature of the conflagration.
This probability is way higher than 50%.
Intelligent little green men would already know this and would already know that our sending out signals means we’re just stupid enough to actually try to make contact – they knowing how societies, generally, are run by the less dim.
Out of self-preservation, when it started to look like we might gain the capacity, they’d do fly-by, dropping the contents of their septic tank. Then fly home.
It is not wise to broadcast our presence. Any alien civilization advanced enough to reach us will be advanced enough to obliterate us.
However, the probability of that happening is close to 0%. The speed of light is a hard speed limit for any civilization. Likelihood is that their top speed is but a fraction of that. At those speeds Interstellar travel is impractical.