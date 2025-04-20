Are We Finally Not Alone? Webb Detects Life’s Signature on Distant Ocean Planet

Astronomers may have found the strongest hint of life beyond Earth thanks to new data from the James Webb Space Telescope.
They’ve detected sulfur-based molecules in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b that, on Earth, are only produced by living organisms. While the evidence isn’t conclusive yet, it matches predictions for a “Hycean” world — one potentially covered in oceans and capable of hosting microbial life. If further observations confirm these findings, it could mark a turning point in our search for extraterrestrial life.
Possible Biosignature Found on Distant Exoplanet
Astronomers have found the most compelling potential signs of life yet beyond our solar system — but they’re interpreting the results with caution.
Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a team led by the University of Cambridge has identified possible traces of the molecules dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and/or dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b. This planet orbits within the habitable zone of its star, where conditions might allow liquid water to exist.
Earth-Like Clues from Alien Atmosphere
On Earth, both DMS and DMDS are produced exclusively by living organisms — mainly microbes like marine phytoplankton. Although it’s possible these molecules on K2-18b could come from unknown non-biological processes, their presence offers the strongest indication so far that life might exist on a planet outside our solar system.
The findings have reached what’s known as a “three-sigma” level of statistical confidence. This means there’s a 0.3% chance the signal is a fluke. For a scientific discovery to be considered confirmed, however, it must reach “five-sigma” significance—less than a 0.00006% chance of being due to random variation.
More Telescope Time Could Seal the Deal
The researchers say between 16 and 24 hours of follow-up observation time with JWST may help them reach the all-important five-sigma significance. Their results are reported in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Earlier observations of K2-18b — which is 8.6 times as massive and 2.6 times as large as Earth, and lies 124 light years away in the constellation of Leo — identified methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere. This was the first time that carbon-based molecules were discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet in the habitable zone. Those results were consistent with predictions for a ‘Hycean’ planet: a habitable ocean-covered world underneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere.
A Hint That Sparked a Closer Look
However, another, weaker signal hinted at the possibility of something else happening on K2-18b. “We didn’t know for sure whether the signal we saw last time was due to DMS, but just the hint of it was exciting enough for us to have another look with JWST using a different instrument,” said Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy, who led the research.
To determine the chemical composition of the atmospheres of faraway planets, astronomers analyse the light from its parent star as the planet transits, or passes in front of the star as seen from the Earth. As K2-18b transits, JWST can detect a drop in stellar brightness, and a tiny fraction of starlight passes through the planet’s atmosphere before reaching Earth. The absorption of some of the starlight in the planet’s atmosphere leaves imprints in the stellar spectrum that astronomers can piece together to determine the constituent gases of the exoplanet’s atmosphere.
New Instruments, Stronger Evidence
The earlier, tentative, inference of DMS was made using JWST’s NIRISS (Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph) and NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instruments, which together cover the near-infrared (0.8-5 micron) range of wavelengths. The new, independent observation used JWST’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) in the mid-infrared (6-12 micron) range.
“This is an independent line of evidence, using a different instrument than we did before and a different wavelength range of light, where there is no overlap with the previous observations,” said Madhusudhan. “The signal came through strong and clear.”
“It was an incredible realisation seeing the results emerge and remain consistent throughout the extensive independent analyses and robustness tests,” said co-author Måns Holmberg, a researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, USA.
Possible Biosignatures: DMS and DMDS Explained
DMS and DMDS are molecules from the same chemical family, and both are predicted to be biosignatures. Both molecules have overlapping spectral features in the observed wavelength range, although further observations will help differentiate between the two molecules.
However, the concentrations of DMS and DMDS in K2-18b’s atmosphere are very different than on Earth, where they are generally below one part per billion by volume. On K2-18b, they are estimated to be thousands of times stronger, over ten parts per million.
Hycean Worlds Could Host Life After All
“Earlier theoretical work had predicted that high levels of sulfur-based gases like DMS and DMDS are possible on Hycean worlds,” said Madhusudhan. “And now we’ve observed it, in line with what was predicted. Given everything we know about this planet, a Hycean world with an ocean that is teeming with life is the scenario that best fits the data we have.”
Madhusudhan says that while the results are exciting, it’s vital to obtain more data before claiming that life has been found on another world. He says that while he is cautiously optimistic, there could be previously unknown chemical processes at work on K2-18b that may account for the observations. Working with colleagues, he is hoping to conduct further theoretical and experimental work to determine whether DMS and DMDS can be produced non-biologically at the level currently inferred.
A Profound Scientific Puzzle Unfolds
“The inference of these biosignature molecules poses profound questions concerning the processes that might be producing them,” said co-author Subhajit Sarkar of Cardiff University.
“Our work is the starting point for all the investigations that are now needed to confirm and understand the implications of these exciting findings,” said co-author Savvas Constantinou, also from Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy.
“It’s important that we’re deeply sceptical of our own results, because it’s only by testing and testing again that we will be able to reach the point where we’re confident in them,” Madhusudhan said. “That’s how science has to work.”
A Historic Step Toward Answering: Are We Alone?
While he is not yet claiming a definitive discovery, Madhusudhan says that with powerful tools like JWST and future planned telescopes, humanity is taking new steps toward answering that most essential of questions: are we alone?
“Decades from now, we may look back at this point in time and recognise it was when the living universe came within reach,” said Madhusudhan. “This could be the tipping point, where suddenly the fundamental question of whether we’re alone in the universe is one we’re capable of answering.”
Reference: "New Constraints on DMS and DMDS in the Atmosphere of K2-18 b from JWST MIRI" by Nikku Madhusudhan, Savvas Constantinou, Måns Holmberg, Subhajit Sarkar, Anjali A. A. Piette and Julianne I. Moses, 17 April 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/adc1c8
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/adc1c8
The James Webb Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The research is supported by a UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Frontier Research Grant.
Cambridge study group which is doing research advises findings are at 3 Sigma verification. Requires 5 Sigma proof to be scientifically authentic.
What if the works we discovered is million or light years away. So we’re seeing an earth when it was algae, but now on that planet life is advanced like is but we cannot see as light doesn’t travel that fast?
In just 124 years, not much can change. Evolution takes far longer than a century.
Evolution happens over geological time, but it is a process that changes populations with every new generation. (And for example, new hybrid plant species can evolve over one generation.)
These telescopes can see galaxies millions or billions of light years away – as they were millions or billion years ago. But there is no hope with our current technology to look closely at planets that far away.
Suppose there is an advanced civilization some 4 billion light years or so away. Suppose they can resolve planets at a distance of 4 billion light years. Then today on their planet, they are seeing that life on earth is only one-celled. That those one-celled lifeforms evolved to build skyscrapers will become known to them after several billion years.
Relevance? Astrobiologists are looking for current life (or possibly extinct life, on Mars).
Relevance is that it is answering someone’s question above.
In order for life to evolve on a planet it needs stability over hundreds of millions of years. Not just that, it needs a supporting cast of protectionary planets and moons. In addition, the actual host planet needs a multitude of supporting organisms, climate, rotational and orbital stability. Not counting a magnetosphere to protect from radiation and a mass suitable for life tolerable gravity. In other words, we are alone. Fermi’s Paradox. We humans don’t have the propulsion systems to even get to a planetary body one light year away. Leaving this planet for an extended period of time would be a suicide mission filled with gamma radiation and death. It’s nice to dream about life on other planets and space travel, but intergalactic human piloted space travel isn’t happening. Enjoy the pretty pictures and lander photos from Mars.
Well noted on all those requirements for another earth like planet….please also note there may be hundreds of millions of exoplaners that qualify universe wide.
Don’t get too excited. There will be life found on Mars in underground seas.
It will be a very long time before we find ‘intelligent’ life. Because the universe is a very violent place and has never been included as part of Drake’s equation.
You have conflated evolution of life – which this science studied signs of – with evolution of language capable species. Biologists date the split between biology and geology to 4.4 – 4.3 billion years go, it is an easy and rapidly diversifying process.
This is a great finding even if we will never be able to reach this planet
Why not look at both? One doesn’t preclude the other.
It’s not that this telescope was built to peer at this one exoplanet.
You can not get life from non-life. Here on earth we observe the big cycles. Acorn to tree back to acorn. Baby to adult to baby. The egg to the chicken to the egg. But we can’t observe outside these cycles. There is an intelligent mind behind the universe and life on earth. Life did not just spring up on it’s own accord from inorganic matter. The universe had a beginning and is fine tuned to exist and continuously expand. It hasn’t been here forever. Science explains very well what our creator created. However it can’t tell is why or how. For those answers you must look elsewhere. Science is enormously valuable, but will never address the big questions of meaning and purpose.
You say: You can not get life from non-life.
Can you prove your statement? That you don’t know of a way doesn’t mean that it’s not possible. On the other hand, once the right (DNA-like) molecule is created, it will proliferate as life. And with the right atoms around, the creation of such a molecule is not just possible, but inevitable.
What… look elsewhere? The Bible? GOD (Government Order Document) a book created to control the people who could not read or write, and instead were preached to in churches to abide by rules. I’m all for people believing in what they need to to comfort their fragile minds but please don’t push your beliefs on others. What next? Toothfairies and Father Christmas? Just because it’s written… doesn’t prove anything.
Life on Earth is evidence that biology evolved from geology. And each person must form its own meaning and purpose, no one else will do it for you.
Re your impossible creationism superstition, we now know robustly and beyond reasonable doubt that the space expansion process that produces the universe is an entirely natural process. That leaves no room for your purported magic agency.
It is a long discussion, but the work that lasts even today started with “The physiology and habitat of the last universal common ancestor”, Nature Microbiology, 2016 describing the half alive, open cells that evolved between the vent geology and the modern membrane-with-pore LUCA.
After that they have identified:
– The exothermic core metabolism
– Cofactor control of that core
– The dating of the LUCA lineage (split biology-geology, split archaea-bacteria)
– The evolution of the genetic code in the pre-LUCA, pre-species mutational “quasipopulation” ancestral patchwork communities. [“Order of amino acid recruitment into the genetic code resolved by last universal, PNAS, December 2024]
Oops, C&P error: “Order of amino acid recruitment into the genetic code resolved by last universal common ancestor’s protein domains”.
