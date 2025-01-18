James Webb Unveils a Mysterious Planet Unlike Anything in Our Solar System

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided groundbreaking insights into a new type of exoplanet, fundamentally different from those in our Solar System, by piercing through thick cloud layers to analyze atmospheric compositions. This discovery challenges existing classifications and expands our understanding of planetary formation and characteristics.
New data from the James Webb Space Telescope, combined with advanced simulations, have revealed a completely new type of planet unlike anything in our Solar System. This discovery offers fresh insights into how planets and planetary systems form.
Astronomers have confirmed over 5,500 exoplanets orbiting stars beyond the Sun. Many of these worlds are vastly different from the planets we know, making it challenging to determine their true nature. Among the most common are planets that fall between Earth and Neptune in size. Scientists have long debated whether these planets are rocky, Earth-like worlds with thick, hydrogen-rich atmospheres or icy, Neptune-like planets enveloped by water-rich atmospheres, often called “water worlds.” However, studying these planets has been complicated by high, thick cloud layers that frequently obscure the lower atmospheres, leaving much of their nature a mystery.
The Enigma of Exoplanets
An international team of researchers led by Everett Schlawin at the University of Arizona and Steward Observatory and Kazumasa Ohno at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan used the James Webb Space Telescope to peer through the clouds on an example of this kind of exoplanet known as GJ 1214 b. Located only 48 light years from the Solar System, in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus, GJ 1214 b is the easiest example of this planet to study.
Instead of a hydrogen-rich super-Earth, or a water world, the new data revealed concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) comparable to the levels found in the dense CO2 atmosphere of Venus in the Solar System. However, there were still many uncertainties in the new data.
Analyzing GJ 1214 b
“The detected CO2 signal from the first study is tiny, and so it required careful statistical analysis to ensure that it is real,” explains Ohno. “At the same time, we needed the physical and chemical insights to extract the true nature of GJ 1214 b’s atmosphere from Schlawin’s study.” Then Ohno took the lead, using theoretical models to run a plethora of “what if” scenarios about the atmosphere of the planet. Out of all of these models, the ones that best fit the data all suggest a carbon-dominated atmosphere, like a “super-Venus.”
Although fascinating, the atmospheric signature detected in this work is very small. Schlawin compares it to reading a book, “It’s equivalent to Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. If I gave you two copies and changed one sentence in one of the books, could you find that sentence?” The team stresses the need for future studies to confirm and expand their findings about this common yet mysterious type of exoplanet.
References:
“Possible Carbon Dioxide above the Thick Aerosols of GJ 1214 b” by Everett Schlawin, Kazumasa Ohno, Taylor J. Bell, Matthew M. Murphy, Luis Welbanks, Thomas G. Beatty, Thomas P. Greene, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Isaac R. Edelman, Samuel Gill, David R. Anderson, Peter J. Wheatley, Gregory W. Henry, Nishil Mehta, Laura Kreidberg and Marcia J. Rieke, 16 October 2024, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ad7fef
“A Possible Metal-dominated Atmosphere below the Thick Aerosols of GJ 1214 b Suggested by Its JWST Panchromatic Transmission Spectrum” by Kazumasa Ohno, Everett Schlawin, Taylor J. Bell, Matthew M. Murphy, Thomas G. Beatty, Luis Welbanks, Thomas P. Greene, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Isaac R. Edelman, Nishil Mehta and Marcia J. Rieke, 14 January 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ada02c
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Every reasonable possibility in terms of life in existence reaches infinity
Don’t want to bust your bubble, but there is no life elsewhere in the universe much less intellugent life.
Gerald, your spelling makes me wonder about here also. You might want to proofread before posting
Have you scour the universe to find out there’s no life or its just in your mind
Still no photograph s.
All speculation.
Thank you for this new space frontier.
Ironic.
The non-existence of other life in the universe would mean 1 of 2 things:
We are the FIRST life in the universe
Or
We are the LAST life in the universe
Either one is statistically unlikely.
No need for insults
Definitely not on this planet.
This is all fake NASA bs. 60 million a day they get. They have on make up B’s for u to believe, notice how there’s no real photos of earth let alone all these fake ass planets. No one real photo
Yeah, poo poo on all science with your second grade education. All fake news too, right?
Sorry but the universe is way too big for us to be alone. We might be the only one in this galaxy, but to say that every other galaxy doesn’t have life is just silly, We simply just don’t know.
Well well well! Now that you’ve informed us we are so thankful for you enlightening us with your ignorance. I love pontificators who just make statements and feel that they have answered the question.
I do not mean to offend anyone but to think that we are the only beings in this Galaxy which there are multiple Galaxy’s.Beyond ours is a little small minded in ignorant.
Or highly advanced and just stays at home…..
I 100% agree !
Says you. So who are you the one with delusions of grandeur, which we could really careless.
It’s not your opinion that is objectionable. It’s your method. It’s arrogant and dismissive. That makes it irritating and annoying.
WOW…that has to be the most ignorant statement I’ve heard in quite some time….Space is infinite and the number of galaxies in space is a number none of us could not even comprehend and the number of stars and planets in each galaxy is also beyond our understanding, so to believe we are the only intelligent life is just ridiculous. Life is literally everywhere in the universe and mankind was seeded here. Other intelligent civilizations have lived on this planet in the past…there are structures all over the world that proves this…. ancient man did not build these amazing pyramids, temples, structures, and sacred sites around the world wit stone hand tools shovels and pick axes…precise ancient technology was used…proof of laser cut stone ….saw blade markings left on giant monuments in Peru, Egypt, and multiple other places proves that another advances race of beings lived on this planet in the past and they had great knowledge of mathematics, science , architecture and the lay lines and magnetic fields of the Earth….they were far more advanced then we are today as we still can’t figure out how to build half of the stuff they built and we have heavy machinery and equipment.
NASA is one huge military complex propaganda machine started by German scientists to procure dominance to control this planet.
They care less what is in space.
Their only goal is to enslave all.
Your proof of no other life? The universe and time have to be infinite. If there is an end of the universe. what is the end? Like a brick wall at the end of a farmers field? What’s on the other side? Nothing? No it’s another farmers field. So if the universe is infinite which imho it is, that means there are an infinite number of galaxies and therefore an infinite number of stars and therefore an infinite number of planets and therefore an infinite number of planets with life and therefore an infinite number of planets with intelligent life. There is no proof of this, as we don’t have the technological means to see that far. It’s just pure logic that supports my theory.
Same with time. How could there be a beginning or end of time? There can’t be. If there was a “beginning” what came before that? More time! And if there is an end of time, what comes after that? More time. It’s just pure logic. And don’t get me started on the big bang theory. I don’t believe there was a big bang. The reason is, those who believe in the big bang theory speculate that because it appears everything in the universe is moving away from us. No it’s not. Everything in the universe is revolving around something else, so it appears they are moving “away from us”. No, every thing we see appears to be moving away from us, when those objects are merely revolving around other objects and from our perspective they appear to be moving away from us. Infinite time, infinite space, infinite universe, infinite galaxies, infinite stars, infinite planets, infinite inhabited planets, infinite inhabited planets with intelligent life. How can we be so arrogant to believe we are the only ones? The imho theory of the universe.. No one can prove me right or wrong, but I believe it’s just pure logic..
There was a Beginning . There fore . There will be an End !
I agree
In terms of Science, you’re naive friend. In terms of a human being, you actually sound like you have a mental illness. The cosmos have more secrets than your silly paranoid conspiracy theories by a factor of infinity. Good riddance!
👽 Absolutely
With so many new discoveries still going on, it’s too soon rule out the possibility of existence of life elsewhere in the cosmos.
Here is a poser:
Isn’t it possible that somewhere in a remote corner of the universe, some form of life is evolving – just like it did here on earth?
Indeed, I would like to see anything real.
Agreed….this is all Photoshop and statistics. I’ve been asking and proposing some basic questions to NASA for years, with no answers. As well we have so much here on earth that remains unexplored. Maybe they shouldoint one of these telescopes into our oceans….or take the 60+ million a day they get and explore and map the depths of our own oceans!
Looks like a bunch of anti-NASA moron Flat Earthers showed up to comment.
My thoughts exactly
You will not be given such by this controlled group.
They just want your tax support.
Seems like Carlos Muñoz Ferrada was right…it’s just a matter of time
Spiritual Life? We might find out soon.
Moses 1:33
And worlds without number have I created; and I also created them for mine own purpose; and by the Son I created them, which is mine Only Begotten.
Wasn’t that the same guy talking to the burning bush? Haha! He was definitely on some good s***. Put that pipe down. Drugs are bad. Mmmkay!
Jeremy..
Spot on man. Funny
I agree stop treating everyone like were in the 1st grade put some real images up there and stop acting like we’re the only creatures in the entire universe,it’s 2025 not 1843!
All of this light years away. So we are looking into the past. Who is to say it is still there. I guess we will never know.
Its a bit like the Easter Bunny. Everyone has heard of it.
Light years. Ok. If it’s 100 light years away. Your seeing it from 100 years ago. It’s still there
So if you can’t see it, you don’t believe it’s there ??
Wow …. God has got no chance with you lot . Can you see love … ? No , so I guess that doesn’t exist either.
Can you see me laughing my head off at you right now ?? No ………… but I am you numptys . Anyway shouldn’t you be celebrating the return of the misogynistic, rapist, theif , self obsessed megalomaniac that you choose to run your country ? Go and enjoy the party, it’s what you asked for
You are probably a Trump man at heart.
Only around 30% of the country voted for the clown when you factor he won 49.6% of the voters who turned out. I’ll let you do the math but you lose us on the god angle, there’s even less evidence let alone proof some almighty being exists or ever did.
The ones looking at earth just see lots of morons.
So they found the ruins of Cybertron, the transformers home planet?
Hey John Paul go f yourself and I will be more than glad to give you a attitude adjustment
I love this comments section lol
I love the brainwashed “god” phaggitz who believe in their made up sky-daddy nonsense! They make me LOL hard with their complete B.S. and sheer stupidity! And anyone against Trump IS a libtard p**sy who should be deported ASAP! And no I’m NOT a trump fan, I just dislike libraded commies/socialist demotards more!
There are planets bigger than the earth much bigger like these Neptune size planet there are planets more suitable to life than earth as already been states there are things in this universe and places beyond our wildest dreams you’re going to wait until they declare it before you do believe it how many years will that take I know it’s real because an infinite universe holds infinite possibilities
You had to open your mouth and remove any doubt your a fool and a hater. Anyone for trump is an ignorant fool to intellectually lazy to look up the 50 + years of interviews, articles, documents, depositions and his lying and rambling nonsensically for the whole time. You MAGA’ts like to cry and complain demanding this or that without knowing what is and isn’t possible by law. 5 minutes of research might give the illusion you know your head from a hole in the ground but voting for human garbage erased any chance of that.
There is no God. The Universe is God!
The universe is beyond anything you can imagine and its infinite all you flat earthers bytch why do you think it’s only here in a small corner of the milky way galaxy life exist when the universe is infinite why can’t life exist around another star
There IS intelligent life out there.
If one doubts, I bring up Captain Han Solo & Princess Leia !
Cynthia, you are awesome,that was funny my dear.🤣😉
If the Earth was flat we would all be walking around in 2D we would also be flat but because we are three dimensional beings along with everything else on the Earth, the Earth is also three-dimensional or globular.
What a Waste of an article. We know there is life elsewhere, but this article speaks intself into a corner. Why even consider this exoplanet so significant as to call it news among the other 5500?
Only 48 light years away from our solar system. LOL. Do the math. Impossible to see that far.