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    James Webb Unveils a Mysterious Planet Unlike Anything in Our Solar System

    By National Institutes of Natural Sciences72 Comments4 Mins Read
    Exoplanet GJ 1214 b in Front of Host Star
    Artist’s impression of GJ 1214 b passing in front of its host star. The “transit method” allows astronomers to study an exoplanet by seeing which wavelengths of light dim when the star’s light passes through the exoplanet atmosphere. Credit: NAOJ

    The James Webb Space Telescope has provided groundbreaking insights into a new type of exoplanet, fundamentally different from those in our Solar System, by piercing through thick cloud layers to analyze atmospheric compositions. This discovery challenges existing classifications and expands our understanding of planetary formation and characteristics.

    New data from the James Webb Space Telescope, combined with advanced simulations, have revealed a completely new type of planet unlike anything in our Solar System. This discovery offers fresh insights into how planets and planetary systems form.

    Astronomers have confirmed over 5,500 exoplanets orbiting stars beyond the Sun. Many of these worlds are vastly different from the planets we know, making it challenging to determine their true nature. Among the most common are planets that fall between Earth and Neptune in size. Scientists have long debated whether these planets are rocky, Earth-like worlds with thick, hydrogen-rich atmospheres or icy, Neptune-like planets enveloped by water-rich atmospheres, often called “water worlds.” However, studying these planets has been complicated by high, thick cloud layers that frequently obscure the lower atmospheres, leaving much of their nature a mystery.

    The Enigma of Exoplanets

    An international team of researchers led by Everett Schlawin at the University of Arizona and Steward Observatory and Kazumasa Ohno at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan used the James Webb Space Telescope to peer through the clouds on an example of this kind of exoplanet known as GJ 1214 b. Located only 48 light years from the Solar System, in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus, GJ 1214 b is the easiest example of this planet to study.

    Instead of a hydrogen-rich super-Earth, or a water world, the new data revealed concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) comparable to the levels found in the dense CO2 atmosphere of Venus in the Solar System. However, there were still many uncertainties in the new data.

    Analyzing GJ 1214 b

    “The detected CO2 signal from the first study is tiny, and so it required careful statistical analysis to ensure that it is real,” explains Ohno. “At the same time, we needed the physical and chemical insights to extract the true nature of GJ 1214 b’s atmosphere from Schlawin’s study.” Then Ohno took the lead, using theoretical models to run a plethora of “what if” scenarios about the atmosphere of the planet. Out of all of these models, the ones that best fit the data all suggest a carbon-dominated atmosphere, like a “super-Venus.”

    Although fascinating, the atmospheric signature detected in this work is very small. Schlawin compares it to reading a book, “It’s equivalent to Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. If I gave you two copies and changed one sentence in one of the books, could you find that sentence?” The team stresses the need for future studies to confirm and expand their findings about this common yet mysterious type of exoplanet.

    References:

    “Possible Carbon Dioxide above the Thick Aerosols of GJ 1214 b” by Everett Schlawin, Kazumasa Ohno, Taylor J. Bell, Matthew M. Murphy, Luis Welbanks, Thomas G. Beatty, Thomas P. Greene, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Isaac R. Edelman, Samuel Gill, David R. Anderson, Peter J. Wheatley, Gregory W. Henry, Nishil Mehta, Laura Kreidberg and Marcia J. Rieke, 16 October 2024, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
    DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ad7fef

    “A Possible Metal-dominated Atmosphere below the Thick Aerosols of GJ 1214 b Suggested by Its JWST Panchromatic Transmission Spectrum” by Kazumasa Ohno, Everett Schlawin, Taylor J. Bell, Matthew M. Murphy, Thomas G. Beatty, Luis Welbanks, Thomas P. Greene, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Isaac R. Edelman, Nishil Mehta and Marcia J. Rieke, 14 January 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
    DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ada02c

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    72 Comments

          • Sphyncter on

            This is all fake NASA bs. 60 million a day they get. They have on make up B’s for u to believe, notice how there’s no real photos of earth let alone all these fake ass planets. No one real photo

            Reply
        • Hackcult on

          Sorry but the universe is way too big for us to be alone. We might be the only one in this galaxy, but to say that every other galaxy doesn’t have life is just silly, We simply just don’t know.

          Reply
        • Geno on

          Well well well! Now that you’ve informed us we are so thankful for you enlightening us with your ignorance. I love pontificators who just make statements and feel that they have answered the question.

          Reply
        • Skywatcher on

          I do not mean to offend anyone but to think that we are the only beings in this Galaxy which there are multiple Galaxy’s.Beyond ours is a little small minded in ignorant.

          Reply
        • Sheri Beck on

          Says you. So who are you the one with delusions of grandeur, which we could really careless.
          It’s not your opinion that is objectionable. It’s your method. It’s arrogant and dismissive. That makes it irritating and annoying.

          Reply
        • Rex Mundi on

          WOW…that has to be the most ignorant statement I’ve heard in quite some time….Space is infinite and the number of galaxies in space is a number none of us could not even comprehend and the number of stars and planets in each galaxy is also beyond our understanding, so to believe we are the only intelligent life is just ridiculous. Life is literally everywhere in the universe and mankind was seeded here. Other intelligent civilizations have lived on this planet in the past…there are structures all over the world that proves this…. ancient man did not build these amazing pyramids, temples, structures, and sacred sites around the world wit stone hand tools shovels and pick axes…precise ancient technology was used…proof of laser cut stone ….saw blade markings left on giant monuments in Peru, Egypt, and multiple other places proves that another advances race of beings lived on this planet in the past and they had great knowledge of mathematics, science , architecture and the lay lines and magnetic fields of the Earth….they were far more advanced then we are today as we still can’t figure out how to build half of the stuff they built and we have heavy machinery and equipment.

          Reply
      • Janefree on

        NASA is one huge military complex propaganda machine started by German scientists to procure dominance to control this planet.
        They care less what is in space.
        Their only goal is to enslave all.

        Reply
        • John Reed on

          Your proof of no other life? The universe and time have to be infinite. If there is an end of the universe. what is the end? Like a brick wall at the end of a farmers field? What’s on the other side? Nothing? No it’s another farmers field. So if the universe is infinite which imho it is, that means there are an infinite number of galaxies and therefore an infinite number of stars and therefore an infinite number of planets and therefore an infinite number of planets with life and therefore an infinite number of planets with intelligent life. There is no proof of this, as we don’t have the technological means to see that far. It’s just pure logic that supports my theory.
          Same with time. How could there be a beginning or end of time? There can’t be. If there was a “beginning” what came before that? More time! And if there is an end of time, what comes after that? More time. It’s just pure logic. And don’t get me started on the big bang theory. I don’t believe there was a big bang. The reason is, those who believe in the big bang theory speculate that because it appears everything in the universe is moving away from us. No it’s not. Everything in the universe is revolving around something else, so it appears they are moving “away from us”. No, every thing we see appears to be moving away from us, when those objects are merely revolving around other objects and from our perspective they appear to be moving away from us. Infinite time, infinite space, infinite universe, infinite galaxies, infinite stars, infinite planets, infinite inhabited planets, infinite inhabited planets with intelligent life. How can we be so arrogant to believe we are the only ones? The imho theory of the universe.. No one can prove me right or wrong, but I believe it’s just pure logic..

          Reply
        • JT Smythe on

          In terms of Science, you’re naive friend. In terms of a human being, you actually sound like you have a mental illness. The cosmos have more secrets than your silly paranoid conspiracy theories by a factor of infinity. Good riddance!

          Reply
      • George Aoya on

        With so many new discoveries still going on, it’s too soon rule out the possibility of existence of life elsewhere in the cosmos.
        Here is a poser:
        Isn’t it possible that somewhere in a remote corner of the universe, some form of life is evolving – just like it did here on earth?

        Reply
      • RelentlezCruiz on

        Agreed….this is all Photoshop and statistics. I’ve been asking and proposing some basic questions to NASA for years, with no answers. As well we have so much here on earth that remains unexplored. Maybe they shouldoint one of these telescopes into our oceans….or take the 60+ million a day they get and explore and map the depths of our own oceans!

        Reply
    4. DF on

      Moses 1:33
      And worlds without number have I created; and I also created them for mine own purpose; and by the Son I created them, which is mine Only Begotten.

      Reply
    5. Rock on

      I agree stop treating everyone like were in the 1st grade put some real images up there and stop acting like we’re the only creatures in the entire universe,it’s 2025 not 1843!

      Reply
    6. Strait up. on

      All of this light years away. So we are looking into the past. Who is to say it is still there. I guess we will never know.

      Its a bit like the Easter Bunny. Everyone has heard of it.

      Reply
    7. John Paul II on

      So if you can’t see it, you don’t believe it’s there ??
      Wow …. God has got no chance with you lot . Can you see love … ? No , so I guess that doesn’t exist either.
      Can you see me laughing my head off at you right now ?? No ………… but I am you numptys . Anyway shouldn’t you be celebrating the return of the misogynistic, rapist, theif , self obsessed megalomaniac that you choose to run your country ? Go and enjoy the party, it’s what you asked for

      Reply
      • BKC on

        Only around 30% of the country voted for the clown when you factor he won 49.6% of the voters who turned out. I’ll let you do the math but you lose us on the god angle, there’s even less evidence let alone proof some almighty being exists or ever did.

        Reply
    11. True Goomba on

      I love the brainwashed “god” phaggitz who believe in their made up sky-daddy nonsense! They make me LOL hard with their complete B.S. and sheer stupidity! And anyone against Trump IS a libtard p**sy who should be deported ASAP! And no I’m NOT a trump fan, I just dislike libraded commies/socialist demotards more!

      Reply
      • Rohan Barnett on

        There are planets bigger than the earth much bigger like these Neptune size planet there are planets more suitable to life than earth as already been states there are things in this universe and places beyond our wildest dreams you’re going to wait until they declare it before you do believe it how many years will that take I know it’s real because an infinite universe holds infinite possibilities

        Reply
      • BKC on

        You had to open your mouth and remove any doubt your a fool and a hater. Anyone for trump is an ignorant fool to intellectually lazy to look up the 50 + years of interviews, articles, documents, depositions and his lying and rambling nonsensically for the whole time. You MAGA’ts like to cry and complain demanding this or that without knowing what is and isn’t possible by law. 5 minutes of research might give the illusion you know your head from a hole in the ground but voting for human garbage erased any chance of that.

        Reply
    13. Rohan Barnett on

      The universe is beyond anything you can imagine and its infinite all you flat earthers bytch why do you think it’s only here in a small corner of the milky way galaxy life exist when the universe is infinite why can’t life exist around another star

      Reply
    15. Jmess on

      If the Earth was flat we would all be walking around in 2D we would also be flat but because we are three dimensional beings along with everything else on the Earth, the Earth is also three-dimensional or globular.

      Reply
    16. Metallust's Meta on

      What a Waste of an article. We know there is life elsewhere, but this article speaks intself into a corner. Why even consider this exoplanet so significant as to call it news among the other 5500?

      Reply
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