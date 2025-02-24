Launching Friday: NASA’s SPHEREx and PUNCH Are Ready to Unlock the Secrets of Space

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for an exciting double launch, sending the SPHEREx and PUNCH missions into space.

SPHEREx will peer into the universe’s origins, shedding light on the first moments after the Big Bang and searching for life’s fundamental building blocks. Meanwhile, PUNCH will unlock mysteries of the Sun, studying its corona as it merges with the solar wind. The launch, now scheduled for February 28, promises groundbreaking discoveries in both cosmic and solar science.

NASA and SpaceX Adjust Launch Schedule

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Friday, February 28, for the launch of the SPHEREx and PUNCH missions, with liftoff scheduled no earlier than 10:09 p.m. EST (7:09 p.m. PST). The adjusted timeline allows for additional checks to ensure the rocket is fully prepared. The missions will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Unveiling the Universe with SPHEREx and PUNCH

The SPHEREx mission (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer) will investigate what occurred in the first second after the Big Bang and search for essential building blocks of life in our Milky Way. Meanwhile, the PUNCH mission (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) will study the Sun’s corona, capturing how it transitions into the solar wind that flows throughout the solar system.

Prelaunch Briefing Details Announced

The prelaunch news briefing now will be held at 3:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 27, with coverage streaming live on NASA+. Media may ask questions in person and via phone. Limited auditorium space will be available for in-person participation.

Watch the Launch Live

The SPHEREx and PUNCH live launch broadcast will begin at 9:15 p.m. EST, Friday, February 28, and stream live on NASA+.

