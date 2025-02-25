Watch Live: NASA Is Launching a Space Telescope That Could Rewrite the Universe’s Origin Story

NASA is gearing up for an exciting launch with SPHEREx, a space telescope designed to uncover the history of the universe while searching for signs of life. Hitching a ride on the same rocket, the PUNCH mission will peer into the Sun’s outer layers to study solar wind.
NASA will broadcast live coverage of the upcoming launch of SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer), its newest space telescope. SPHEREx will launch alongside PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere), a mission designed to study the Sun’s solar wind.
The launch is scheduled for Friday, February 28, with a window opening at 10:09 p.m. EST (7:09 p.m. PST). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry both missions into space from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Mission Goals
- SPHEREx will explore how the universe evolved and search for key ingredients of life within our galaxy.
- PUNCH consists of four small spacecraft that will observe how the Sun’s corona transitions into solar wind—the charged particles that stream outward and shape space weather.
Prelaunch Events and Science Overview
NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):
Tuesday, February 25
2 p.m. – SPHEREx and PUNCH Science Overview News Conference
- Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director, Astrophysics Division, NASA Headquarters
- Joe Westlake, director, Heliophysics Division, NASA Headquarters
- Nicholeen Viall, PUNCH Mission Scientist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
- Rachel Akeson, SPHEREx science data center lead, Caltech/IPAC
- Phil Korngut, SPHEREx instrument scientist, Caltech
The news conference will stream on NASA+.
Thursday, February 27
3:30 p.m. – SPHEREx and PUNCH Prelaunch News Conference
- Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
- David Cheney, PUNCH program executive, NASA Headquarters
- James Fanson, SPHEREx project manager, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Denton Gibson, launch director, NASA’s Launch Services Program
- Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX
- U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ina Park, 30th Operations Support Squadron launch weather officer
Launch Day: Key Timings and Viewing Options
Coverage of the prelaunch news conference will stream live on NASA+.
Friday, February 28
12 p.m. – SPHEREx and PUNCH Launch Preview will stream live on NASA+.
9:15 p.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+.
10:09 p.m. – Launch window opens.
NASA Website Launch Coverage
Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the agency’s website. Coverage will include links to live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 9:15 p.m. February 27 as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff.
Attend the Launch Virtually
Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.
All of yall who are commenting saying “who cares” and about all the problems we have here. are the reason we have so many problems on this planet. Is it really so hard for people to understand that one simple phrase can unravel the most complex secrets “KNOWLEDGE IS POWER.” Furthermore, ever stop to think that maybe they know more than they let on? It is totally possible that we have royally screwed up this planet with our technology, chemicals, and pollution, so much so, that it sped up our planets demise. They could be trying to save our species and sheer existence by learning how it all began and seeing how to “begin” again. Or
Maybe they want to send us all to a more viable, healthier planet that is suited better for sustaining such harsh environments and over population.
Maybe let the experts be experts and enjoy the fact that you’re problems are so small in comparison and appreciate their willingness to share amazing insights, experiences, and history making discoveries that could literally change everything we ever knew.
Thanks for so much insightful information
Thanks for the info.
I like sience and all the new discoveries about the earth and solar energy.
