Watch Live: NASA Is Launching a Space Telescope That Could Rewrite the Universe’s Origin Story

NASA is gearing up for an exciting launch with SPHEREx, a space telescope designed to uncover the history of the universe while searching for signs of life. Hitching a ride on the same rocket, the PUNCH mission will peer into the Sun’s outer layers to study solar wind.

NASA will broadcast live coverage of the upcoming launch of SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer), its newest space telescope. SPHEREx will launch alongside PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere), a mission designed to study the Sun’s solar wind.

The launch is scheduled for Friday, February 28, with a window opening at 10:09 p.m. EST (7:09 p.m. PST). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry both missions into space from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Mission Goals

SPHEREx will explore how the universe evolved and search for key ingredients of life within our galaxy.

PUNCH consists of four small spacecraft that will observe how the Sun’s corona transitions into solar wind—the charged particles that stream outward and shape space weather.

Prelaunch Events and Science Overview

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Tuesday, February 25

2 p.m. – SPHEREx and PUNCH Science Overview News Conference

Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director, Astrophysics Division, NASA Headquarters

Joe Westlake, director, Heliophysics Division, NASA Headquarters

Nicholeen Viall, PUNCH Mission Scientist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Rachel Akeson, SPHEREx science data center lead, Caltech/IPAC

Phil Korngut, SPHEREx instrument scientist, Caltech

The news conference will stream on NASA+.

Thursday, February 27

3:30 p.m. – SPHEREx and PUNCH Prelaunch News Conference

Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

David Cheney, PUNCH program executive, NASA Headquarters

James Fanson, SPHEREx project manager, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Denton Gibson, launch director, NASA’s Launch Services Program

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ina Park, 30th Operations Support Squadron launch weather officer

Launch Day: Key Timings and Viewing Options

Coverage of the prelaunch news conference will stream live on NASA+.

Friday, February 28

12 p.m. – SPHEREx and PUNCH Launch Preview will stream live on NASA+.

9:15 p.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+.

10:09 p.m. – Launch window opens.

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the agency’s website. Coverage will include links to live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 9:15 p.m. February 27 as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff.

Attend the Launch Virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.