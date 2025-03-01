Microwaves Unlock a Faster, Cleaner Way to Recycle Bulletproof Kevlar

Aramid fibers like Kevlar and Twaron are incredibly strong but notoriously difficult to recycle — until now.

Researchers have pioneered a microwave-assisted chemical process that efficiently breaks down aramid polymers without the need for harsh solvents. Unlike traditional methods that are slow and require extreme conditions, this technique achieves a 96% conversion in just 15 minutes.

Revolutionizing Aramid Recycling

Twaron and Kevlar are well-known brands of aramid fibers, materials that are as strong as steel but much lighter. These high-performance fibers are used in bulletproof vests, heavy-duty ropes, and durable car tires. However, their extreme strength comes with a major challenge — they are notoriously difficult to recycle.

A team of polymer scientists from the University of Groningen and NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, in collaboration with the Dutch company Teijin Aramid, has developed an innovative microwave-assisted chemical recycling process. Their breakthrough was detailed on February 21 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Challenges of Traditional Recycling

Aramid fibers are made from poly(p-phenylene terephthalamide) (PPTA). Existing recycling methods fall into two main categories: mechanical and chemical. Mechanical recycling degrades the material’s quality, making it less useful for high-performance applications. Chemical recycling can break aramid down into its building blocks, but traditional methods require organic solvents, high temperatures, and extended processing times.

The new method uses a microwave reactor to speed up the depolymerization process at lower temperatures — without the need for harmful organic solvents. This approach achieves an impressive 96% conversion rate in just 15 minutes, offering a more efficient and sustainable way to recycle aramid fibers.

A Step Toward Sustainable Industry

“Given the $2.9 billion aramid fibers market, this process could contribute to more sustainable material management and support closed-circle recycling initiatives in the industry,” says Katja Loos, Professor of Macromolecular Chemistry and corresponding author of the JACS paper. In order to better understand and improve the depolymerization process, more research needs to be done in collaboration with Teijin Aramid.

Reference: “Rapid Microwave-Assisted Chemical Recycling of Poly(p-Phenylene Terephthalamide)” by Joël Benninga, Bert Gebben, Rudy Folkersma, Vincent S. D. Voet and Katja Loos, 21 February 2025, Journal of the American Chemical Society.

DOI: 10.1021/jacs.4c17791

This research is sponsored by the Closing Carbon Cycles with Renewable Amines (3CRA) program of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, and was conducted within the hybrid research group “Biopolymers and Recycling Innovation” (HyBRit). HyBRit is a collaboration between the University of Groningen and NHL Stenden.

